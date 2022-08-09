ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, MA

Yardbarker

Naomi Osaka (back) retires, Emma Raducanu falls in Toronto

A lower back injury forced Japan's Naomi Osaka to retire from her first-round match at the National Bank Open on Tuesday in Toronto. Estonia's Kaia Kanepi led Osaka 7-6 (4), 3-0 when the four-time Grand Slam winner had to pack it in. "I felt my back from the start of...
TENNIS
AFP

Serena Williams beaten by Bencic at WTA Toronto Masters

Serena Williams, who indicated this week she is in the home stretch of her storied tennis career, fell 6-2, 6-4 to Belinda Bencic in the second round of the WTA Toronto Masters on Wednesday. Switzerland's Bencic, the Olympic gold medallist in Tokyo last year, broke the 23-time Grand Slam champion twice in the first set and once in the second to repeat a 2015 semi-final victory over Williams in Toronto.
TENNIS
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Scholz confident Germany can weather energy crisis in winter

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged his government won’t leave citizens freezing or unable to pay their energy bills but acknowledged Thursday that his country faces considerable challenges in the coming months. Rising fuel costs sparked by Russia’s war against Ukraine have put severe financial strain on many in Germany and beyond, raising concerns about a possible winter of discontent. “We will do everything to help citizens get through this difficult time,” Scholz told reporters during his annual summer news conference in Berlin. He cited numerous measures the government already adopted to ease financial hardships for residents and to secure alternative energy supplies to replace Russian oil, coal and gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Sacramento

Gas prices tumble below $4 for first time in months; California average still above $5

Drivers in the United States can breathe a small sigh of relief — average gas prices have dropped below $4 a gallon for the first time since March.The national average price for regular gasoline fell to $3.99 a gallon on Thursday, according to AAA.Of course, in California, the average is still over $5. According to AAA, the statewide average is $5.38. Sacramento's average price comes in just below that at $5.24. Nationwide gas prices hit a record high of $5.02 in June as drivers filled their tanks for the summer travel season. They were also pushed higher by soaring global oil prices as the West...
CALIFORNIA STATE

