Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Related
Yardbarker
Naomi Osaka (back) retires, Emma Raducanu falls in Toronto
A lower back injury forced Japan's Naomi Osaka to retire from her first-round match at the National Bank Open on Tuesday in Toronto. Estonia's Kaia Kanepi led Osaka 7-6 (4), 3-0 when the four-time Grand Slam winner had to pack it in. "I felt my back from the start of...
Serena Williams beaten by Bencic at WTA Toronto Masters
Serena Williams, who indicated this week she is in the home stretch of her storied tennis career, fell 6-2, 6-4 to Belinda Bencic in the second round of the WTA Toronto Masters on Wednesday. Switzerland's Bencic, the Olympic gold medallist in Tokyo last year, broke the 23-time Grand Slam champion twice in the first set and once in the second to repeat a 2015 semi-final victory over Williams in Toronto.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Scholz confident Germany can weather energy crisis in winter
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged his government won’t leave citizens freezing or unable to pay their energy bills but acknowledged Thursday that his country faces considerable challenges in the coming months. Rising fuel costs sparked by Russia’s war against Ukraine have put severe financial strain on many in Germany and beyond, raising concerns about a possible winter of discontent. “We will do everything to help citizens get through this difficult time,” Scholz told reporters during his annual summer news conference in Berlin. He cited numerous measures the government already adopted to ease financial hardships for residents and to secure alternative energy supplies to replace Russian oil, coal and gas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Serena Williams tastes victory again at Canadian Open
Serena Williams won her first match in over a year, pushing her way to a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Nuria
Gas prices tumble below $4 for first time in months; California average still above $5
Drivers in the United States can breathe a small sigh of relief — average gas prices have dropped below $4 a gallon for the first time since March.The national average price for regular gasoline fell to $3.99 a gallon on Thursday, according to AAA.Of course, in California, the average is still over $5. According to AAA, the statewide average is $5.38. Sacramento's average price comes in just below that at $5.24. Nationwide gas prices hit a record high of $5.02 in June as drivers filled their tanks for the summer travel season. They were also pushed higher by soaring global oil prices as the West...
You think your family reunions are big? Meet the Miami Cubans behind an 850-person bash
Growing up, Cori Montalvo Beaubien dreaded family reunions. She spent hours in a room with strangers, greeting a bunch of people whose names she didn’t know.
Satellite pictures show devastation at Russian air base in Crimea
KYIV, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Satellite pictures released on Thursday showed devastation at a Russian air base in Crimea, hit in an attack that suggested Kyiv may have obtained new long-range strike capability with potential to change the course of the war.
Comments / 0