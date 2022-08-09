Drivers in the United States can breathe a small sigh of relief — average gas prices have dropped below $4 a gallon for the first time since March.The national average price for regular gasoline fell to $3.99 a gallon on Thursday, according to AAA.Of course, in California, the average is still over $5. According to AAA, the statewide average is $5.38. Sacramento's average price comes in just below that at $5.24. Nationwide gas prices hit a record high of $5.02 in June as drivers filled their tanks for the summer travel season. They were also pushed higher by soaring global oil prices as the West...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO