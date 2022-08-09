Read full article on original website
Work on ADA sidewalk project will impact roads around Lincoln Elementary in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Work is starting soon for an ADA sidewalk project that requires temporary closure of part of 6th Ave. South and 8th Ave. South. The City of Great Falls says construction activity will have 6th Ave. South closed between 26th St. South and 28th St. South between Aug. 12 and Aug. 22.
GFPD addresses abandoned vehicles and RV parking
Laura Hodges of Volunteers In Police Service said, "We get community complaints, and I think it's important we do something about them."
People charged in connection to fish killed at Giant Springs Fish Hatchery
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two people have been charged for killing several fish in the display pond at Giant Springs. Last August, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) asked the public for information after a knife was used to spear and slash many large trout in the circular display pond.
Great Falls Fire Rescue gears up for another Citizens Academy
The eight-week program will cover a variety of topics, including auto extrication, technical rope rescue, and more.
Great Falls: Defined by the Railroad and the Falls
Great Falls: Defined by the Railroad and the Falls Perhaps one of the most significant towns that originally came about because of the railroad is Great Falls, although Great Falls developed a strong foundation around many other industries after its founding. ...
Mutton bustin' time in Great Falls (video)
The Big Sky Pro Rodeo ididn't just feature people riding horses and roping calves - some younger folks showed off their riding skills during mutton busting!
Great Falls woman charged with biting off part of a person's ear
Haley Marann Pepion is facing several charges after she reportedly bit off the ear of a woman in Great Falls.
Possible point of origin of Matt Staff Fire near East Helena found
Those who were evacuated can now return home as all evacuations have been lifted by Lewis and Clark County and Broadwater County. Roads in the fire area are open to local traffic only. As of this update, the Matt Staff Fire is 1,583 acres large and is 0% contained. UPDATE,...
Grass fire reported on I-15 near Vaughn
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A grass fire is being reported on I-15 between Vaughn and Manchester. The fire is near mile marker 288 and people in the area are asked to slow down.
Man identified and charged in connection with the officer involved shooting from July
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Silas Joseph Reevis has been booked in the Cascade County Detention Center for one count of assault on a peace officer. July 5 around 3:49 A.M., the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) responded to a disturbance call in the in the 400 block of 8th Avenue South.
Bicyclist dies after crashing into parked truck
The incident happened near the 700 block of River Drive South, near the Best Western and the Extended Stay hotels.
Montana Mountain Lion Makes a Fatal Crash Into a Home’s Basement
With a policy that does not allow for relocation, you can probably anticipate that this story does not end well. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that yesterday (Sunday), game wardens responded to a call in Great Falls from distraught homeowners about a mountain lion that had sought refuge under the home's deck. This was not an off-the-grid rural home in the "vicinity" of Great Falls. It was a residential area within the city limits.
Adopt a Teacher continues to grow and help teachers
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As teachers are getting their classrooms ready for the fall, they are turning to social media again this year for help. The Facebook group "ADOPT a TEACHER Great Falls helping Great Educators" was created 2 years ago due to the pandemic as a way for parents and others to contribute to the classroom (things like pencils, notebooks, snacks, etc.).
10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools
Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
