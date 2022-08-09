ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Great Falls, MT
Great Falls, MT
Montana Traffic
Montana Government
Great Falls, MT
mainstreetmaury.com

Grass fire reported on I-15 near Vaughn

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A grass fire is being reported on I-15 between Vaughn and Manchester. The fire is near mile marker 288 and people in the area are asked to slow down.
VAUGHN, MT
Alt 95.7

Montana Mountain Lion Makes a Fatal Crash Into a Home’s Basement

With a policy that does not allow for relocation, you can probably anticipate that this story does not end well. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that yesterday (Sunday), game wardens responded to a call in Great Falls from distraught homeowners about a mountain lion that had sought refuge under the home's deck. This was not an off-the-grid rural home in the "vicinity" of Great Falls. It was a residential area within the city limits.
GREAT FALLS, MT
NewsBreak
News Break
montanarightnow.com

Adopt a Teacher continues to grow and help teachers

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As teachers are getting their classrooms ready for the fall, they are turning to social media again this year for help. The Facebook group "ADOPT a TEACHER Great Falls helping Great Educators" was created 2 years ago due to the pandemic as a way for parents and others to contribute to the classroom (things like pencils, notebooks, snacks, etc.).
GREAT FALLS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools

Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
MONTANA STATE

