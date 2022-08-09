ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado contest allows high schoolers to design state’s next ‘I Voted’ sticker

By HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
coloradopolitics.com

Federal grants open for electric school buses, state grants on the way

Tens of millions of dollars in grants are available to Colorado school districts seeking to replace diesel school buses with electric-powered, zero-emission alternatives. Gov. Jared Polis, local leaders and representatives of the Environmental Protection Agency gathered at an Aurora elementary school on Wednesday to promote the electric school bus grants, urging school districts to take part in order to save money and reduce pollution.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado transportation projects granted nearly $46M in federal funding

Three transportation projects in Colorado will receive nearly $46 million in federal funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program. Of the funds, $4.7 million will go to the Rio Grande Intermodal Transportation Project in Alamosa, $16.8 million will go to the Side Connector Project...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
Local
Colorado Government
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Don't restore racist housing discrimination

Colorado’s housing crisis hurts the poor, whether they are Black or white. It wasn’t always like that. Before the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Fair Housing Act of 1968, we had rampant race-based housing discrimination. Merely affording a home wasn’t enough. One often had to look a certain way.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Law groups are united that judicial discipline process needs greater transparency

A half dozen professional groups tied to the legal profession each recommended to a state legislative committee Wednesday that Colorado’s current judicial discipline system should be more robust, transparent and accountable to the public. Among the groups are the Colorado Women’s Bar Association, the Institute for Advancement of the...
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado schools should take 'layered' approach to COVID-19 prevention, state says

Colorado health officials are again recommending schools take a "layered" approach to COVID-19 prevention, but they're advising districts not to require mask or quarantine for in-class exposures unless there are larger outbreaks or cases are rising to high levels in the broader community. The guidance, drafted and released by the...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado pot sales are trending well below their mid-pandemic high

Coloradans and visitors to the state are spending nowhere near as much on marijuana products as they did at the height of the pandemic when many people were confined to home and cut off from other entertainment. That’s a conclusion suggested by the latest round of cannabis sales reports released...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jena Griswold
Colorado Newsline

Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows

In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like it has not existed since John Hickenlooper was governor several years ago. And, with little knowledge of Phelps’ previous work, some homelessness and housing advocates worry about what he will do.  Phelps worked for Colorado Springs […] The post Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

All Colorado judges recommended for retention in 2022

All 135 judges who are seeking retention in Colorado’s November general election have met the standards for judicial performance, according to the findings of citizen-led commissions across the state. On Tuesday, the Office of Judicial Performance Evaluation released the reports and recommendations from judicial performance commissions operating in each...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Colorado’s cannabis industry is enduring its first sustained downturn since recreational weed sales began

Colorado’s legal marijuana industry is weathering its first sustained downturn since dispensaries began selling recreational weed in 2014. Dispensaries are closing. New ventures, like delivery services and social clubs, are struggling. Tax revenues are plummeting. And across the industry, layoffs are sending marijuana workers packing. Colorado’s green boom is beginning to bust as more states legalize the sale and use of marijuana and inflation pinches spending.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Stickers#State S Office
9NEWS

New towing law takes effect in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — If your car is parked illegally, you should definitely move it, but a new law could give you more time in certain situations before a hefty towing bill ruins your day. As of Wednesday, tow truck companies in Colorado must give 24 hours' written notice before...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Abortion ban fails to make Colorado's November ballot

DENVER — The proposed ballot measure seeking to ban abortion in Colorado will not appear on the November ballot, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office told Colorado Politics. According to the Elections Division, backers of Initiative #56 informed the office Monday they would not be submitting petition signatures ahead...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Denver Gazette

Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office

Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
K99

Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation

Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy