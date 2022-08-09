Colorado contest allows high schoolers to design state’s next ‘I Voted’ sticker

Read full article on original website
Psilocybin possession initiative fails to qualify for Colorado November ballot
An initiative that would have removed criminal penalties for the possession of psilocybin and other hallucinogens in Colorado failed to gather enough signatures to appear before voters in November.
coloradopolitics.com
Federal grants open for electric school buses, state grants on the way
Tens of millions of dollars in grants are available to Colorado school districts seeking to replace diesel school buses with electric-powered, zero-emission alternatives. Gov. Jared Polis, local leaders and representatives of the Environmental Protection Agency gathered at an Aurora elementary school on Wednesday to promote the electric school bus grants, urging school districts to take part in order to save money and reduce pollution.
Colorado candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl lacks concrete plans to back up promises on taxes
DENVER — August 9 is a day Colorado Republicans have set aside for party platform announcements. Colorado republican candidates and elected leaders held a news conference on Tuesday, one year to the date following a news conference at a gas station to announce the party's Commitment to Colorado." This...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado transportation projects granted nearly $46M in federal funding
Three transportation projects in Colorado will receive nearly $46 million in federal funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program. Of the funds, $4.7 million will go to the Rio Grande Intermodal Transportation Project in Alamosa, $16.8 million will go to the Side Connector Project...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Don't restore racist housing discrimination
Colorado’s housing crisis hurts the poor, whether they are Black or white. It wasn’t always like that. Before the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Fair Housing Act of 1968, we had rampant race-based housing discrimination. Merely affording a home wasn’t enough. One often had to look a certain way.
coloradopolitics.com
Law groups are united that judicial discipline process needs greater transparency
A half dozen professional groups tied to the legal profession each recommended to a state legislative committee Wednesday that Colorado’s current judicial discipline system should be more robust, transparent and accountable to the public. Among the groups are the Colorado Women’s Bar Association, the Institute for Advancement of the...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado schools should take 'layered' approach to COVID-19 prevention, state says
Colorado health officials are again recommending schools take a "layered" approach to COVID-19 prevention, but they're advising districts not to require mask or quarantine for in-class exposures unless there are larger outbreaks or cases are rising to high levels in the broader community. The guidance, drafted and released by the...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado pot sales are trending well below their mid-pandemic high
Coloradans and visitors to the state are spending nowhere near as much on marijuana products as they did at the height of the pandemic when many people were confined to home and cut off from other entertainment. That’s a conclusion suggested by the latest round of cannabis sales reports released...
Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows
In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like it has not existed since John Hickenlooper was governor several years ago. And, with little knowledge of Phelps’ previous work, some homelessness and housing advocates worry about what he will do. Phelps worked for Colorado Springs […] The post Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradopolitics.com
All Colorado judges recommended for retention in 2022
All 135 judges who are seeking retention in Colorado’s November general election have met the standards for judicial performance, according to the findings of citizen-led commissions across the state. On Tuesday, the Office of Judicial Performance Evaluation released the reports and recommendations from judicial performance commissions operating in each...
cpr.org
GOP attorney general candidate John Kellner wants to use office to crack down on crime in Colorado
John Kellner wants to use the office of the Attorney General in Colorado to emphasize public safety. The Republican candidate, who currently serves as the district attorney for the 18th Judicial District, said he would make greater use of the statewide grand jury to go after fentanyl drug dealers and organized crime in the state.
coloradosun.com
Colorado’s cannabis industry is enduring its first sustained downturn since recreational weed sales began
Colorado’s legal marijuana industry is weathering its first sustained downturn since dispensaries began selling recreational weed in 2014. Dispensaries are closing. New ventures, like delivery services and social clubs, are struggling. Tax revenues are plummeting. And across the industry, layoffs are sending marijuana workers packing. Colorado’s green boom is beginning to bust as more states legalize the sale and use of marijuana and inflation pinches spending.
New towing law takes effect in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — If your car is parked illegally, you should definitely move it, but a new law could give you more time in certain situations before a hefty towing bill ruins your day. As of Wednesday, tow truck companies in Colorado must give 24 hours' written notice before...
cpr.org
Voting group and cannabis company team up to register Coloradans to vote ahead of November
When customers arrived at the Green Solutions cannabis dispensary in Edgewater, they were greeted by a colorful tent with a display of WANA Brands gummies and other fun games. What they didn’t expect was being asked, “Have you registered to vote?”. WANA Brands and the League of Women...
Campaign to get abortion ban on CO ballot fails to collect enough signatures
Backers of a ballot initiative that would have banned abortion in Colorado failed to get enough signatures by the deadline Monday, so the measure won’t be on the November ballot.
Abortion ban fails to make Colorado's November ballot
DENVER — The proposed ballot measure seeking to ban abortion in Colorado will not appear on the November ballot, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office told Colorado Politics. According to the Elections Division, backers of Initiative #56 informed the office Monday they would not be submitting petition signatures ahead...
Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office
Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
CBS News
State of Colorado sending out TABOR refund checks. Don't accidentally throw the envelope away!
Every Colorado resident should double check their mail before they toss out any envelopes this month. There could be a tax refund check for you.
Ballot initiative to allow wine in Colorado grocery stores is in review
DENVER — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is reviewing a ballot initiative that would ask voters if grocery and convenience stores should be allowed to sell wine. The vote comes three years after grocery stores were allowed to stock and sell full-strength beer. The argument for the...
Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation
Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
