Los Angeles, CA

Camila Cabello Spotted Holding Hands with Austin Kevitch

 1 day ago
Camila Cabello, 25, and Austin Kevitch, 31, are fueling dating rumors!

The singer and Lox Club dating app CEO were spotted holding hands during a stroll in L.A. See the photos posted by DailyMail.com.

Camila wore a blue floral maxidress and black sandals for the occasion, while Austin was wearing green shorts and a white T-shirt with sneakers.

At one point they stopped to eat, and Camila was snapped giving Austin a kiss on the cheek. During the meal, he also rested his hand on her leg.

Cabello and Kevitch have never confirmed their relationship, but back in Junem Page Six posted pics of the pair on a walk. The twosome looked smitten as they laughed and talked.

It was a casual night out for the singer, who wore jeans, a white top, and sneakers, and held a green purse. Kevitch looked laid-back in khaki pants, a black shirt, gray sweater, and sneakers.

Camila’s last high-profile relationship was with Shawn Mendes. The pair dated from 2019-2021.

They announced their split in November, writing in a joint Instagram statement, "Hey guys, we've decide to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever ❤️ We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

They ended with, "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn.”

After the split, Mendes opened up to “Extra’s” Katie Krause about how his song “When You’re Gone” was inspired by their breakup.

Of the single, Mendes revealed, “I wrote this song about a month after Camila and I broke up… A month later, you kind of start having all the memories of things that happened, and all the memories of so many amazing things… And I was writing about that.”

Along with “processing” the split, Shawn felt the need to be “open and candid” about what he was experiencing. He added, “I'm really glad I did. Because I think that's the only way that you get to you get to connect with people. There's only one way you can connect with actual people in a real way. And that's by being truthful and being vulnerable.”

Selena Gomez & Producer Andrea Iervolino Vacation Together in Italy

Gomez is vacationing with film producer Andrea Iervolino in Positano, Italy. The two were spotted catching some rays on a yacht, where they were joined by some friends. At one point, Iervolino had his hand wrapped around Gomez's right ankle while he was in the water. Gomez was seen grinning while she sat on the edge of the yacht, close enough to get her feet wet.
Taylor Swift Steals The Show At Selena Gomez's Birthday Party In Full-Blown 'Prairiecore'—We Want Her Patchwork Dress

Taylor Swift celebrated her bestie Selena Gomez's 3oth birthday this week, and her trendy prairiecore party guest attire is so chic! The "All Too Well" hitmaker, 32, attended Gomez's soiree and donned a tiered, floral, red patchwork summer sun dress with breezy fabric, puffy sleeves, and an elegant midi hemline. Swift's dress is from Christy Dawn, and she accessorized her stunning piece with Cathy Waterman dangly earrings and tied her blonde tresses into two pigtail braids.
Florence Is 'Uncomfortable' With Olivia After She Reportedly 'Hooked Up' With Harry While Still With Jason

Florence Pugh isn't so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's relationship. The Don't Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an "uncomfortable" relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia's upcoming movie, Don't Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia's split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.
Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment," the source says. "Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up."
Adele Wore a $4,415 Outfit on a Yacht With Her Boyfriend Rich Paul, Because Why Not?

Paparazzi captured Adele and her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul doing exactly what you'd expect the ultra-rich and famous to do over the summer: yachting on the Mediterranean in designer clothes. Adele was captured wearing a Loewe x Paula's Ibiza print top and matching pants, a £1,825 ($2,186.13) set and carrying Saint Laurent's Rive Gauche raffia and leather bag, which costs £1,860 ($2,228.06), per the Daily Mail. The couple was boating near Sardinia with friends yesterday.
Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white

Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don't yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
Kim Kardashian Calls 'Painful' Tummy-Tightening Procedure a 'Game Changer'

Kim Kardashian is sharing the secret behind her tight tummy!. The star shared a pic of her visibly red belly on Instagram Stories while undergoing a Morpheus8 laser treatment. Kim wrote, "This is a game changer!!! I did morpheous [sic} laser to tighten my stomach @drghavami's spa @gpsaesthetics," adding, "I think this is my fave laser, but it's painful lol but worth it!"
