Chronicle
Man Who Took Car With Child Inside Pleads Guilty to Vehicle Theft, Eluding
Former Yakima City Council candidate Kenton Gartrell wanted the man accused of kidnapping his infant daughter and stealing his wife's sport-utility vehicle to get substance abuse treatment. But instead, Juan Carlos Ceja chose to spend more than a year in prison for stealing the vehicle and leading police on an...
Felony suspect ran red light in Yakima, hit driver while trying to evade DUI charge
YAKIMA, Wash. — Several victims escaped from a car crash without injuries when a man who was allegedly under the influence ran a red light and hit their car while speeding to avoid an arrest for felony warrants. According to the Yakima Police Department, an officer tried stopping a...
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect in 2021 Sunnyside drive-by sentenced on manslaughter charge
Victor Javier Ramos’ family wanted to see one of the men responsible for his killing spend as much time as possible behind bars. While acknowledging the family’s pain, Yakima County Superior Court Judge David Elofson said he trusted the judgment of the attorneys who weighed the evidence and risks of going to trial in sentencing Adrian Bueno to 7.5 years in prison as agreed in a plea deal.
Kennewick woman still missing 3 weeks after car abandoned on Hanford highway
There is interest in her disappearance because of her connection to a Mesa murder suspect.
nbcrightnow.com
yaktrinews.com
Drug bust at Toppenish motel leads to seizure of fentanyl, meth and firearms
TOPPENISH, Wash. — D.E.A. agents and tribal police raided an El Corral Motel room in July, leading to the seizure of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and a semi-automatic firearm used in a drug trafficking operation. As announced by U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref, who serves the Eastern District of Washington, 34-year-old...
Yakima Police Department looking for runaway teen
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout for a 14-year-old runaway. According to a post from YPD on social media, Hurley had been visiting family in the Yakima area. He was last seen on July 25th near West Valley Park. Hurley...
KIMA TV
nbcrightnow.com
Names Of Officers In Weekend Sunnyside Shooting Released
SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit has released the names of the two officers involved in a shooting in Sunnyside on Saturday. The two Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have been identified as Sergeant Caleb Johnson,27, and Deputy James "Chuy" Silva, 31. Early Saturday morning Police responded to shots...
Yakima Valley SIU names deputies who killed fleeing suspect in shootout
YAKIMA, Wash. — Days after a man accused of firing at police was shot and killed by Yakima County deputies, the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit has released the names of the two law enforcement agents involved. They are Sgt. Caleb Johnson, 27, and Deputy Jesus ‘Chuy’ Silva, 31....
14-Year-Old Girl Injured in Gang-Related Shooting in Central Washington
An 18-year-old Yakima man is accused of wounding a 14-year-old girl during a gang-related shooting Monday morning. He and three juveniles were arrested following a high-speed chase after the vehicle they were in was linked to a Union Gap shots-fired call, according to police and court documents. Yakima police were...
‘My biggest idol:’ Tri-Cities mother and daughter firefighters reunite at Cow Canyon wildfire
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Firefighting is in Katie Jo Benitz’s blood. Ever since she grew up with her mother fighting fires and doing EMS, when she graduated high school in 2021, she said she had to try it out. To run into her mom at the Cow Canyon fire, she said, was a very special moment for both of them.
Fire Near Grandview Threatens Homes
(Grandview, WA) -- Yakima County Fire District 5 crews have been battling the so-called Canyon Fire that's been active since Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say the is burning too close to multiple homes, and authorities consider those homes threatened. Right now, the fire has charred around 300 acres and is 60% contained. The fire is said to be under control on it's northern side, but most of the threatened homes are in the path of it's southern flank. Right now, no word on how the fire got started.
1 Man Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Yakima Police Department responded to multiple calls of a car travelling at high speeds at around 10 pm. According to the police, the driver was travelling eastbound on Englewood Avenue when he lost control and collided with a power pole south of the roadway. The police stated that the...
State helping fight Canyon Road Fire threatening Grandview homes, sewer plant
A fire threatening homes, infrastructure and the a sewer plant in central Washington has prompted a state response, including aircraft. Interim State Fire Marshal Chad Cross said Thursday that the Canyon Road Fire near the small city of Grandview is burning in grass, brush and small trees after igniting on Wednesday afternoon.
Richland club’s bookkeeper stole over $110K and left the group in trouble with the IRS
Some club members couldn’t believe she was capable of years of deception.
Yakima Co. investigators struggle with violent weekend that left 4 dead, 5 injured
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Investigators are struggling to keep up with the caseload after a series of violent crimes across Yakima County over the weekend left four people dead and at least five people injured. “We lose a lot of sleep over this because we’re trying to solve this...
Exclusive | Verdict in on Tri-Cities judge’s domestic violence assault charges
His ex-wife told the jury he used intimidation, condescension and occasional violence.
nbcrightnow.com
Car collides with transformer, causes power outage
RICHLAND, Wash. - One car rammed into a transformer around Leslie Road and Mountain View Lane around 8:30 p.m. on August 12, causing a power outage in the area, according to Michael Van Veek, Benton County Fire District 4 Battalion Chief. At this time, Leslie Road is closed from Mountain...
