Yakima, WA

Chronicle

Man Who Took Car With Child Inside Pleads Guilty to Vehicle Theft, Eluding

Former Yakima City Council candidate Kenton Gartrell wanted the man accused of kidnapping his infant daughter and stealing his wife's sport-utility vehicle to get substance abuse treatment. But instead, Juan Carlos Ceja chose to spend more than a year in prison for stealing the vehicle and leading police on an...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect in 2021 Sunnyside drive-by sentenced on manslaughter charge

Victor Javier Ramos’ family wanted to see one of the men responsible for his killing spend as much time as possible behind bars. While acknowledging the family’s pain, Yakima County Superior Court Judge David Elofson said he trusted the judgment of the attorneys who weighed the evidence and risks of going to trial in sentencing Adrian Bueno to 7.5 years in prison as agreed in a plea deal.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima man tries to speed away from police, causes crash

YAKIMA, Wash. — One motorist was hit by a car after a 30-year-old man allegedly drove under the influence and eluded officers on Lincoln Avenue in Yakima at 11:53 p.m. August 9. An officer tried to pull over the car driven by the 30-year-old around 1st Avenue and I...
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Drug bust at Toppenish motel leads to seizure of fentanyl, meth and firearms

TOPPENISH, Wash. — D.E.A. agents and tribal police raided an El Corral Motel room in July, leading to the seizure of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and a semi-automatic firearm used in a drug trafficking operation. As announced by U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref, who serves the Eastern District of Washington, 34-year-old...
TOPPENISH, WA
KIMA TV

DUI suspect escapes Yakima police and crashes into innocent driver

YAKIMA—Yakima Police say they weren't able to stop a reckless driver who went on to run a red light and hit an innocent motorist late last night, August 9. Police say an officer tried to pull the driver over for several traffic violations near 1st Avenue and I Street at about 11:53 p.m.
YAKIMA, WA
#Laundromat#Burglary#Police#Lost Sock Laundry
nbcrightnow.com

Names Of Officers In Weekend Sunnyside Shooting Released

SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit has released the names of the two officers involved in a shooting in Sunnyside on Saturday. The two Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have been identified as Sergeant Caleb Johnson,27, and Deputy James "Chuy" Silva, 31. Early Saturday morning Police responded to shots...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWStalk 870

Fire Near Grandview Threatens Homes

(Grandview, WA) -- Yakima County Fire District 5 crews have been battling the so-called Canyon Fire that's been active since Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say the is burning too close to multiple homes, and authorities consider those homes threatened. Right now, the fire has charred around 300 acres and is 60% contained. The fire is said to be under control on it's northern side, but most of the threatened homes are in the path of it's southern flank. Right now, no word on how the fire got started.
GRANDVIEW, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car collides with transformer, causes power outage

RICHLAND, Wash. - One car rammed into a transformer around Leslie Road and Mountain View Lane around 8:30 p.m. on August 12, causing a power outage in the area, according to Michael Van Veek, Benton County Fire District 4 Battalion Chief. At this time, Leslie Road is closed from Mountain...
RICHLAND, WA

