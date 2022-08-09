ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AthlonSports.com

Notre Dame Football: All-Time Fighting Irish Team

Notre Dame enters the season ranked fifth in the preseason AP poll. Over its nearly 140-year history, the Fighting Irish have won 11 national titles and more than 900 games. As I recently did with Georgia, if one were to take the best players and coaches from all of Notre Dame's teams (based on their level of success in college and/or the NFL) to put together an all-time lineup, the Irish would have a Super Bowl-caliber team. Let’s take a look, but as we do, note that I am going on an individual's peak success and how he would fare today, i.e., no 180-pound linemen or coaches who could not adjust past the single wing. With that in mind, let’s dive in.
FanSided

Notre Dame Football: 3 bold predictions for Irish in 2022

Notre Dame football has high expectations for the 2022 season, but will the Irish contend for the College Football Playoff again?. Brian Kelly caused a massive shake-up of the Notre Dame football program last November, accepting the vacant head coaching job at LSU. No one really saw this move coming...
AthlonSports.com

Jim Harbaugh Addresses Michigan Football's Quarterback Competition

Jim Harbaugh has a big decision to make ahead of the 2022 season. J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara are battling for the team's starting quarterback position. Word on the street is McCarthy and McNamara are splitting first-team reps. But sooner or later, Harbaugh's going to have to pick one to start for his team. A decision could be nearing.
The Spun

Athlon Sports Ranks The No. 1 Quarterback In College Football

Following a remarkable first season as Alabama's starter, Bryce Young has quickly claimed the crown as college football's best quarterback. Athlon Sports went through the significant undertaking of ranking all 131 anticipated starting quarterbacks across Division I. The list, presented by Steven Lassan, weighed factors beyond past performance and NFL potential such as talent, the player's supporting cast, and scheme changes.
247Sports

Notebook: Edwards close to naming starting QB; young TE injured

Through four practices so far this fall, Arizona State's quarterback competition has seen just one player take reps exclusively with the first team: Florida junior transfer Emory Jones. While Alabama sophomore transfer Paul Tyson. Trenton Bourguet have each shared first-team duties in multiple practices, they've also extensively worked with the...
