Ronald Isley, The Isley Brothers & Beyoncé Team Up For Their New Song

By Tony M. Centeno
 1 day ago

Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers return with their brand new collaboration with Beyoncé ahead of their new album, and it's iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere.

On Tuesday, August 8, Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers announce the arrival of their new song with the Renaissance singer, "Make Me Say It Again, Girl." The original record was written by Ernie Isley, Marvin Isley, O’Kelly Isley, Ronald Isley, Rudolph Isley, and Chris Jasper for The Isley Brothers’ platinum-selling 1975 album The Heat Is On. The 2022 rendition of the song will exclusively play on iHeartRadio before it drops everywhere on Friday, August 12.

The song is set to appear on The Isley Brothers' upcoming album , which is due out later this year. "Make Me Say It Again, Girl" is the second track to come from their new album following the lead single "Friends and Family" featuring Snoop Dogg . The song dropped shortly after Ron Isley represented the family in their Verzuz battle against Earth, Wind & Fire last year. Along with Beyoncé and Uncle Snoop, other guests on the album include Rick Ross , Trey Songz , Alicia Keys and Drake as well as production from Scott Storch, 1500 or Nothin', Eric Hudson and possibly Dr. Dre.

“The album reflects a new take on Ron without losing who he is,” Ron's wife Kandy Isley told Variety about the album last year. “He evolves and changes with time. It’s Ron 2.0.”

Look out for "Make Me Say It Again, Girl" to hit streaming services everywhere. For now, catch the song exclusively on iHeartRadio and pre-save the song here.

