Shawn Mendes Is 'Feeling The Love' In Adorable Throwback Pic

Photo: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes is feeling the birthday love after getting well wishes from friends and fans.

On Monday (August 8), the "When You're Gone" singer celebrated turning 24 years old by sharing an adorable throwback photo on his Instagram of himself as a child. In the pic, the mini Mendes can be seen wearing a black and yellow shirt, holding a Push Pop candy, laughing and looking extremely happy. Another child is pictured in the background talking to an adult in comically oversized sunglasses and a party hat.

"this boy is feeling the love today, thank you x," he wrote in the caption.

Mendes kicked off his birthday celebrations in Miami over the weekend with The Weeknd himself along with DJ Kaytranada . He was spotted partying and having an "amazing time" at LIV Nightclub on Saturday (August 6), where the "Blinding Lights" singer gave a surprise performance, per People . Mendes and Kaytranada ultimately joined The Weeknd onstage.

The "Stitches" singer recently canceled his Wonder World Tour to focus on taking care of his mental health, telling fans in a statement that it "breaks [his] heart" to do so.

"I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away," he said. "After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger."

He continued, "I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal."