He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Grand View ‘Donate Life’ Efforts Earn Designation
SELLERSVILLE PA – Grand View Health has received statewide recognition for its efforts to support and raise awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation, it announced Wednesday (Aug. 10, 2022). Grand View Hospital earned a platinum designation from the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania for its participation in the association’s 2022 Donate Life PA Hospital Challenge.
Weekend Stuff To Do On The Post Calendar
It’s a festival weekend across the TriCounty area. See how early settlers lived at the Goshenhoppen Historians Folk Festival in Perkiomenville. Go vegan, if only for a few hours, at the Phoenixville VegFest. Dance a jig at the Old Fiddlers’ Picnic in Coatesville. And say hello to your neighbors at Limerick’s Community Day or the annual fire company car show in Collegeville.
Living in Upper Darby: A Neighborhood Guide
Philly’s largest suburb has become its most cosmopolitan, promising “The World in One Place.”. Those who think of Upper Darby as white-bread haven’t been here in a while. Over the past 30 years, immigrants from Asia, Latin America, Africa and elsewhere have made this middle-of-the-road suburb a truly diverse global community. These new Upper Darbyites have opened businesses that welcome everyone, starting with the big H Mart (7050 Terminal Square), the pan-Asian food emporium.
Humane Society of the United States carrying out largest animal rescue ever
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- The Humane Society of the United States is carrying out its largest animal rescue ever. Four thousand beagles are being removed from a Virginia breeding operation that has been accused of violating animal welfare laws.The dogs are being sent across the country to animal shelters, including Brandywine Valley SPCA.Many of the dogs were set to be sold to labs for experiments."Four thousand is a big number and it's going to take 60 days to get all of these animals out," Kitty Bloc, CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said, "and working with our shelter and rescue partners across the country, working with them to get these dogs eventually into ever-loving homes."Brandywine Valley SPCA plans to take 20 of the beagles as early as Friday but won't be ready for adoption for a while.
Demolition of Fishtown's historic St. Laurentius Church could begin this week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A historic church in Fishtown could come down this week after being a part of the community for more than a century. Demolition of the old St. Laurentius Church could start as early as Monday.The city is waiting on final approval from the Department of Licenses and Inspections. The building on East Berks Street has been slowly falling apart since the Archdiocese closed it in 2014 due to safety concerns. Eyewitness News spoke with neighbors about their concerns and fears as the long project moves forward. "It's Philadelphia. It's a city of old churches and they're gonna build...
This Is The Best Burrito In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best burritos in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
‘Gut Punch': Family Heartbroken After Concerns Prompt Removal of Son's Memorial
Jennifer and Kevin Murphy had planned to visit the memorial for their young son Christian at a Bucks County park on what would've been his 4th birthday. But the family was left heartbroken after discovering the memorial had been removed by the township. The Murphys, who now reside in neighboring...
PV Chamber Hosts September Shredding in Limerick
LIMERICK PA – A business and community shredding day sponsored by the Perkiomen Valley Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for Sept. 10 (Saturday) from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot adjacent to Tower Health’s offices at 420 W. Linfield-Trappe Rd. The event will be held rain or shine, and is open to the public.
New drive-thru Panera coming to Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Pottstown Borough Council granted preliminary/final approval to the Tri-County Business Campus expansion and Panera Bread project Monday night. The development, located at 204 Shoemaker Road, at the west side of the road's intersection with Robinson Street, calls for the construction of a 4,000-square-foot drive-thru Panera restaurant. The proposed redevelopment is located to the east of the site's existing retail stores, next to Sakura Asian Cuisine.
Walmart Opens High-Tech Consolidation Center in Pennsylvania, Creating 1,000 New Jobs
LEBANON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- This month, Walmart will open a high-tech consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The new 400,000 square-foot facility, located at 1625 Heilmandale Road, will bring nearly 1,000 additional jobs to the area, 500 of which were hired in advance. Once implemented, the facility’s automated technology can enable three times more volume to flow throughout the center and help Walmart deliver the right product to the right store, so customers can find the products they need. The Lebanon consolidation center will service all 42 regional distribution centers across the U.S., with plans to service fulfillment centers in the near future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005574/en/ New 400,000+ square foot facility reaches its full capacity, it will leverage automated technology, add efficiency to Walmart’s supply chain (Photo: Business Wire)
More Than A Pretty Decoration: The Meaning Behind Barn Stars
Recently I spent a weekend in Lancaster, Pa and one thing that I noticed as I was driving around God's country was all the stars on the barns. Then when I returned home to the Southern Tier, I noticed a few barns that had stars on them as well. When...
Levittown Ice Cream Shop One of Many Nearby Spots Creating Unique Soft Serve Flavors
The Levittown ice cream shop is one of many nearby spots making unique soft serve flavors.Image via Dairy Delite. A Levittown ice cream shop has become known for offering several unique soft serve flavors for new and longtime clientele. Jenn Ladd got the scoop and wrote about the Bucks County ice cream spot for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you love a good steak and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a steak that was excellently prepared, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you want to eat high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. All of these steakhouses in Pennsylvania are known to serve delicious food and provide a great atmosphere. The service is also outstanding, so there is no reason you should not visit these restaurants if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are a foodie's dream.
Mega Matriarch. Montgomery County Woman Celebrates 100th Great-Grandchild
"I'm just thinking about how lucky I am." Talk about a family tree with some deep roots. A woman in the Philadelphia suburbs is celebrating the birth of her 100th great-grandchild. At 99, Blue Bell resident Marguerite Koller is a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to many -- 11 children, 56...
Staffing issues at Bristol Township spray ground could cause early closures
BRISTOL, Pa. - Instead of headed all the way down the shore or up to the Poconos, people in Bristol Township just head right to the spray park to cool down on hot summer days. An extra hour of splashing at the spray park would’ve been fun for families on this hot Monday night, but unfortunately, the park had to close amid staffing shortages and weekend hours could be affected next.
Wanted: Warrant Issued for Theft at Giant Food Store
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Danielle Malin. On August 7, 2022, Malin was caught on camera stealing merchandise from the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, and she is known to frequent the Folcroft and Upper Darby areas of Delaware County.
Spraying Notice for August 11, 2022
The Bucks County Department of Health (BCDH) West Nile Virus Mosquito Control Program will conduct an ultra-low volume (ULV) mosquito control operation to reduce high populations of nuisance mosquitoes and mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus Thursday, August 11th, 2022 in Warminster Township and Warrington Township. Treatments will occur...
Local Obituaries Reported Today
The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Aug. 10, 2022) compilation consists of 10 obituaries, listed in dated order. It includes names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references. Beatrice A. Neyer, 94, of Allentown and formerly...
Exploring Turn Hole Tunnel at Lehigh Gorge State Park
- For a unique experience, explore the Turn Hole Tunnel at Lehigh Gorge, a 4,548-acre park in Pennsylvania. The park is an excellent place to spend a day with your family or a group of friends. This historic structure is the best place to see the tunnel, which is accessible by an underground walkway. Here, you'll find several ways to explore the tunnel, including using a flashlight.
