Message to Seneca Supervisors: “Do Something Before Someone Gets Hurt”
Two top employees of the Cayuga Indian Nation addressed the Seneca County Board of Supervisors Tuesday night asking the county leaders to recognize the Cayuga’s 64,000 acre reservation; recognize there is no leadership dispute as Clint Halftown is the recognized leader; and uphold the law. Missy Barringer is the...
Madison County introduces a new way to support local farms
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Buy Madison County has launched a new website to help connect buyers with local farms. The website, created with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County and C&D Advertising, lets visitors find new farms by products or service. The site currently has 25 farms and continues to add more.
COVID safety and security a priority for 2022 New York State Fair
On Sunday, the state reported the COVID-19 positivity rate for Onondaga County was 8.6%. Now with the state fair only two weeks away, event organizers are preparing to make everyone feel as comfortable as possible. All indications are the 2022 fair will likely resemble what it did before the pandemic...
43 new businesses in Central NY, including a farm, daycare and dessert drinks
Last week, 43 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-three of them were in Onondaga County and 10 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. Four businesses filed to cease operating in Onondaga and Cayuga counties.
Harmful algal blooms found in Cayuga Lake, health department cautions residents
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) is warning of suspicious cyanobacteria blooms, or harmful algal blooms (HABs), that have been reported in Cayuga Lake. Local officials and trained volunteers monitor more than 60% of the Cayuga Lake shoreline within Tompkins County for HABs on a weekly basis...
Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days
BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
Onondaga County Legislators sound off on aquarium vote
ONONDAGA COUNTY — Last week, the Onondaga County Legislature narrowly approved a proposal to build a 600,000-gallon aquarium on Syracuse’s Inner Harbor. The 9-8 vote was a victory for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, who has advocated for the $85 million project for about a year. The Aug....
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 8, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 273 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7) this past week. The Oswego County Health Department continue to advise people to stay vigilant and use the tools that have been proven to work against COVID-19 as new cases continue to rise. This includes staying up to date on vaccinations, staying home when sick and getting treatment as soon as possible after testing positive.
The Historic State Diner Offers Well-Prepared Authentic Fare
I was having lunch the other day with a few friends and one asked if I had ever reviewed The State Diner. She said, “It’s been here forever!”. Actually, I’ve never reviewed it, so her query was all the incentive I needed. The State has not...
City in Crisis: Meeting basic needs for people living in poverty
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– For many of us, the biggest decision in the morning is what we’ll have for breakfast — but for nearly half of Syracuse’s kids, there may be no breakfast at all. “Waking up and being hungry in the morning time is going to...
Central New York veterans organizations applaud passing of the PACT Act
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a lengthy delay, the burn pit legislature — otherwise known as the PACT Act — is expected to be signed by President Biden on Wednesday. The bill went through multiple re-drafts, plenty of debate, and multiple votes in the house and senate.
Frank Castiglia Jr.: A Sad Day
The day the Oswego County Hospice closes will be a very SAD DAY!. Almost eight years ago there was talk of closing the Hospice program. The issue was the lack of clients. Myself and then Legislator Delconte made suggestions to push for a greater presence within the service agencies offering our Hospice program.
Your Town Cicero: Spera's Deli, Grocery and Meat Market serving customers for 40 years
CICERO — Spera's Deli, Grocery and Meat Market has been in operation for 40 years. "Growing up with the store and watching the community grow over time has been incredible," said Mark Spera Jr., whose grandfather first opened the grocery store. "Just to know that me and my family...
Internal Poll Shows Tenney Winning Republican Primary
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Monday released the results of an internal poll showing she will win the upcoming Republican primary for the 24th Congressional District. According to the polling, Tenney of New Hartford has a 46-point lead over her two GOP opponents Mario Fratto of Geneva and George Phillips of Broome County.
City in Crisis: How is city government tackling childhood poverty?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not uncommon to see abandoned buildings or boarded-up homes when you’re driving around the City of Syracuse. For those living in poverty, housing is one of the biggest barriers. “So you’re addressing a two-headed monster, trying to address the cause of the...
More than half of surveyed county governments take too long to respond to records requests
The latest Freedom of Information Law requests sent to county governments by the New York Coalition for Open Government, Inc. revealed only 61% responded within five days, the time period required by the law. The coalition is now recommending counties like nearby Oswego take some time out to revisit their processes in place to handle FOIL requests.
The untold history of Thornden Park in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — Last weekend marked the 20th anniversary of Shakespeare in the Park, a Shakespearean festival taking place in Syracuse’s Thornden Park. Robert Searing of the Onondaga Historical Association takes a deep dive into the remarkable history of how the park came to be what it is today.
5 Fun and Free Things to Do in Central New York This Weekend
Nobody wants to say it, but the end of summer is near. You've got to cherish those last few weekends while you can! If your calendar is open and your wallet is empty, below are 5 free things you can do in Central New York this weekend:. CRAFTS, DRAFTS &...
Your Stories Q&A: Are you still waiting for your homeowner tax rebate credit check?
(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!. Without a doubt, the number one question the Your Stories Team receives from our viewers is about the New York State Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit (HTRC). HTRC is a one-time rebate from NYS. It is separate from STAR and from the Onondaga County...
Central New York school districts hit by inflation
Rising costs are hitting monthly budgets hard, and schools are no exception. In the Syracuse City School District, Chief Financial Officer Suzanne Slack says supply chain issues and rising prices are affecting the district. For example, last fall, because of a dairy supplier driver shortage, each pint of milk was...
