ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

Madison County introduces a new way to support local farms

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Buy Madison County has launched a new website to help connect buyers with local farms. The website, created with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County and C&D Advertising, lets visitors find new farms by products or service. The site currently has 25 farms and continues to add more.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Onondaga County, NY
City
New York City, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Government
State
New York State
Onondaga County, NY
Business
flackbroadcasting.com

Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days

BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
BOONVILLE, NY
Oswego County Today

Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 8, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 273 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7) this past week. The Oswego County Health Department continue to advise people to stay vigilant and use the tools that have been proven to work against COVID-19 as new cases continue to rise. This includes staying up to date on vaccinations, staying home when sick and getting treatment as soon as possible after testing positive.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Area#Central New York#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Agriculture Council#Farm Fest#Onondagagrown Com
ithaca.com

The Historic State Diner Offers Well-Prepared Authentic Fare

I was having lunch the other day with a few friends and one asked if I had ever reviewed The State Diner. She said, “It’s been here forever!”. Actually, I’ve never reviewed it, so her query was all the incentive I needed. The State has not...
ITHACA, NY
Oswego County Today

Frank Castiglia Jr.: A Sad Day

The day the Oswego County Hospice closes will be a very SAD DAY!. Almost eight years ago there was talk of closing the Hospice program. The issue was the lack of clients. Myself and then Legislator Delconte made suggestions to push for a greater presence within the service agencies offering our Hospice program.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
fingerlakesdailynews.com

Internal Poll Shows Tenney Winning Republican Primary

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Monday released the results of an internal poll showing she will win the upcoming Republican primary for the 24th Congressional District. According to the polling, Tenney of New Hartford has a 46-point lead over her two GOP opponents Mario Fratto of Geneva and George Phillips of Broome County.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
localsyr.com

City in Crisis: How is city government tackling childhood poverty?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not uncommon to see abandoned buildings or boarded-up homes when you’re driving around the City of Syracuse. For those living in poverty, housing is one of the biggest barriers. “So you’re addressing a two-headed monster, trying to address the cause of the...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

The untold history of Thornden Park in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — Last weekend marked the 20th anniversary of Shakespeare in the Park, a Shakespearean festival taking place in Syracuse’s Thornden Park. Robert Searing of the Onondaga Historical Association takes a deep dive into the remarkable history of how the park came to be what it is today.
SYRACUSE, NY
wrvo.org

Central New York school districts hit by inflation

Rising costs are hitting monthly budgets hard, and schools are no exception. In the Syracuse City School District, Chief Financial Officer Suzanne Slack says supply chain issues and rising prices are affecting the district. For example, last fall, because of a dairy supplier driver shortage, each pint of milk was...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy