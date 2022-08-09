Read full article on original website
Related
wlip.com
Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide
(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.
WANE-TV
ISP: Woman killed in crash on I-80, man arrested
LAKE STATION, Ind. (WANE) – A crash at an exit along Interstate 80 left one woman dead and a man facing drunk driving charges Monday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers were called to the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Exit 15B – which is the ramp to Ripley Street – in Lake Station at about 4:45 a.m.
wlip.com
No Arrests After Waukegan Shooting Leaves Teen Dead
(Waukegan, IL) A Hainesville teen is dead after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called to the 500-block of South Genesee Street on Saturday night for a shots fired call. When officials arrived they found shell casings and a gun, but no victim. Authorities later learned that the victim had been dropped off at the hospital with serious injuries…he was pronounced dead on Sunday. At this point, the victim is only being identified as an 18-year-old male. No arrests have been announced at this point, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
wjol.com
Man Arrested in Monday Morning Incident at Joliet Motel
A Monday morning domestic disturbance ended with the arrest of a 46-year-old Joliet man. Joliet Police were called to the Bel Air Motel, 1103 Plainfield Road, at 12:15 am on Monday. Shortly after arriving officers determined that Timothy Thurmond had battered his girlfriend. Police tell WJOL that an argument started while the victim and Thurmond were in a guest room. After he became angry, Thurmond is said to have pushed the victim on the bed and held her down by her hair. He’s then accused of choking the victim causing her difficulty breathing. Thurmond then stood up and blocked the doorway while threatening the victim with a pocket knife, preventing her from leaving the room. Thurmond pressed the knife against the victim, causing minor wounds to her body. The victim locked herself in the bathroom and contacted 911. Officers contacted Thurmond in the room and placed him into custody without incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No bail for domestic batterer who stormed home where his ex-girlfriend was: prosecutor
A 24-year-old Chicago man on probation for domestic battery allegedly invaded a Naperville home where his ex-girlfriend was at and threw landscaping bricks through windows and fought with occupants, prosecutors said.
Car stolen with 1-year-old inside on Near South Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said a 1-year-old boy is safe after a car he was in was stolen on the Near South Side Wednesday afternoon.
3 men taken into custody after shooting during attempted car theft in Kenwood
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three men were taken into custody after a shooting in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Just after midnight, a 38-year-old man's daughter saw three men inside of their parked car in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue. The dad then confronted the men and one offender fired shots. "By the time they got down, coming out the gate, they was already in the car," the victim's brother told CBS 2. The victim was shot in the ankle and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The victim called his brother in pain after he had been shot. He was in surgery earlier Tuesday. The shooter initially got away, which officers took the other two offenders into custody. Police later updated the third offender was taken into custody. Charges are pending.
fox32chicago.com
2 arrested after police chase at Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - A large law enforcement presence was seen at a mall in west suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon after a police chase. According to Aurora police, officers responded to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall located at 1650 Premium Boulevard. Officers briefly chased two suspects and then took them into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Suburban man found guilty of murder in death of 40-year-old man
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A Montgomery man was found guilty of murder in the death of a 40-year-old man. Chuckie E. Chatman, 32, was found guilty of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. According to Kane County prosecutors, Chatman had been upset that the victim,...
8-month-old girl found after being taken by suspect who broke into Irving Park home: CPD
CPD said the suspect hit a 17-year-old girl on the head before taking the baby.
star967.net
Chicago Man Charged In Shootout With Off-Duty Police Officer On I-55
A Chicago man is facing charges following a shootout with an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. Authorities say David Abarca was a passenger in a Nissan Maxima when he fired an automatic pistol with a laser sight at the officer Thursday night on I-55 at Archer Avenue. The officer returned fire and the driver of the Nissan was hit and sent to the hospital in critical condition. Abarca was charged with attempted murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a weapon. The incident is under investigation.
wjol.com
Stabbing Victim Who Was Helped by a Gas Station Employee Has Died
Joliet Police have announced that an investigation into a stabbing from early last week is now being investigated as a homicide. On August 1, 2022, at 7:46 PM, Officers were sent to Murphy Express gas station (2504 West Jefferson Street) after 59-year-old Rickey Moffett walked into the station and informed the clerk that he had been stabbed. A medical examination showed that Moffett had suffered a stab wound to the chest. He was transported by the Joliet Fire Department to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition. The location where the stabbing actually occurred is still currently under investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with murder in State Street shooting
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old Chicago man allegedly shot and killed another 23-year-old man in June. According to police, Rashon Kyle has been identified as the gunman who on June 12, 2022, fatally shot another man in the 4200 block of South State Street in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood. Kyle was...
DuPage County inmate sentenced to eight years in prison for removing GPS device
A villa park man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for removing a GPS device he was wearing and remained on the loose for 11 days before being found.
20-year-old dies in Rockford gas station shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Zamarye Charles, 20, has died following his injuries in the shooting. Officers responded to the Marathon Gas Station, 3299 S. Alpine Rd., around 4:55 a.m. August 2 for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. Charles was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound in the front […]
Oswego man convicted of killing wife and 3 kids had unfair trial, lawsuit claims
The parents of convicted murderer Christopher Vaughn have filed a federal lawsuit, in which they claimed their son didn’t get a fair trial in Will County. Vaughn, of Oswego, is serving a life sentence for murdering his family in 2007.
fox32chicago.com
Convicted felon charged with fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Aurora girl
AURORA, Ill. - Bond was set at $5 million for a convicted felon accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old girl last week in west suburban Aurora. Jose Juan Gonzalez, 26, allegedly stabbed Lizbeth Muro twice in the chest on the morning of Aug. 4, according to a statement from the Kane County State's Attorney's office. Both lived at the same residence in the 900 block of Lebanon Street, the statement said.
Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’
The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.
2 teens shot, critically wounded in Riverdale: Police
Two teenagers were critically wounded in a shooting Monday night in Riverdale. The boys – 17 and 18 – were shot about 8:35 p.m. when they were outside in the 13100 block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue.
cwbchicago.com
Woman foils carjacking attempt near Magnificent Mile overnight, but another woman wasn’t so fortunate in Rogers Park
Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred near the Magnificent Mile overnight. Detectives are also investigating a successful hijacking in Rogers Park on Monday evening. Most recently, a 25-year-old woman foiled a carjacking as she sat in her car in the 800 block of North Rush Street around 1:31...
Comments / 0