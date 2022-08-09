An area sheriff’s office is asking for help from the public in locating two Sedalia residents who are wanted for endangerment and abandonment of a child. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says a pursuit was initiated on Highway 65 after the Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop on August 8. The suspects fled into a hay field near Turkey Creek Road and then ran on foot. Authorities identified three individuals, 47-year-old Stewart Kimbrell, 41-year-old Crystal Summers, and Summers’ 9-year-old child. Kimbrell and Summers were not located, but the child was found by authorities and treated by the Pettis County Ambulance District. Kimbrell and Summers remain at large, but were believed to have made it out of the area.

21 HOURS AGO