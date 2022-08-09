Read full article on original website
BOONVILLE WOMAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES FOR ASSAULT
A Boonville woman has been charged with felonies for assault after an incident on August 8. According to a probable cause statement, authorities from the Boonville Police Department responded to a residence in regards to a domestic assault in progress. Dana Bender was allegedly verbally abusing and punching another man in the residence. The victim spoke to officers, who noted bruising on the side of his face and scratch marks on his arm. The man also recorded four videos of the assault.
Columbia Police investigate after a suspicious person reported entering an apartment Tuesday night
Columbia police are investigating a suspicious person that was inside an apartment on the 4300 block of Kentsfield on Tuesday night. The post Columbia Police investigate after a suspicious person reported entering an apartment Tuesday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
TWO SEDALIA RESIDENTS WANTED IN PETTIS COUNTY
An area sheriff’s office is asking for help from the public in locating two Sedalia residents who are wanted for endangerment and abandonment of a child. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says a pursuit was initiated on Highway 65 after the Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop on August 8. The suspects fled into a hay field near Turkey Creek Road and then ran on foot. Authorities identified three individuals, 47-year-old Stewart Kimbrell, 41-year-old Crystal Summers, and Summers’ 9-year-old child. Kimbrell and Summers were not located, but the child was found by authorities and treated by the Pettis County Ambulance District. Kimbrell and Summers remain at large, but were believed to have made it out of the area.
Boonville man sentenced to probation for hit & run involving child
A Cooper County man is sentenced for a hit and run involving a child. Treyvon Korte, of Boonville, previously pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in physical injury. He was sentenced Monday to five years supervised probation. The accident happened in May 2021...
Columbia man charged after allegedly breaking windows in over 700 cars in Boone County
A Columbia is facing multiple charges after he allegedly damaged 705 cars by breaking their windows over several days at A1 Auto. The post Columbia man charged after allegedly breaking windows in over 700 cars in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia man accused of trafficking large amount of meth agrees to bench trial
A Sedalia man will head to trial later this year after law enforcement finds pounds of methamphetamine on his property. It was earlier today when David Bridges agreed to a bench trial to take place December 2. He’s charged with second-degree drug trafficking, endangering the welfare of a child, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
Man arrested after several burglaries, vehicle thefts reported in Gasconade County
A Franklin County man is arrested after several burglaries and a vehicle theft in Gasconade County. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a suspicious person report in the 1900 block of Epple Road near Hermann last Tuesday. While deputies were driving to the scene,they received a second call of a burglary in progress in the area.
Jefferson City man arrested in Utah for kidnapping three-year-old daughter
A Jefferson City man travels more than 1,200 miles before he’s caught with his young daughter. Thomas Chee, 54, is charged with one count of parental kidnapping. It was last Friday when Chee contacted the mother of his three-year-old daughter to tell her he’d picked her up from daycare and was taking her on a job interview. According to court documents, Chee moved to the area three months ago from Las Vegas to be closer to his daughter.
Columbia teen, accused of robbing man at gunpoint, remains behind bars
A Columbia teen remains behind bars, accused of robbing another man at gunpoint. DeAngelo Wallace, 19, is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action. He’s currently being held without bond and has a hearing scheduled for Wednesday. According to court documents, three men broke into a...
Jefferson City woman pleads guilty to setting fire inside church
A Jefferson City woman charged with setting a fire inside a local church last year pleads down to lesser charges. On Tuesday, Anna-Marie Mullins pleaded guilty to third-degree arson, misdemeanor stealing, and second-degree property damage. She was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation on each charge. Mullins had originally been...
Fisherman who drowned in Boonhe County lake identified
A fisherman whose body was pulled from a Boone County lake is identified. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the Rocky Fork Conservation area Sunday afternoon, after someone reported that their friend, who had been fishing at the lake, was missing. The man’s body was pulled from the lake Monday morning.
Two women accused of trying to smuggle narcotics into Moberly Correctional Center
Two out-of-state women are facing drug charges for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the Moberly Correctional Center. Shala Brown, 24, of Centerville, Iowa, and Stephanie Wilbur, 29, of Olathe, Kansas, are each charged with one count of delivery of a controlled substance. According to court documents, the investigation into...
No one hurt in Jefferson City house fire
No one was home when a house caught fire in west Jefferson City on Wednesday, according to a Jefferson City Fire Department news release. The post No one hurt in Jefferson City house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Updated: Body of man pulled from lake at Boone County conservation area
The body of a missing fisherman is pulled from a Boone County lake. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the Rocky Fork Conservation area around 3:30 Sunday afternoon, after someone reported that their friend, who had been fishing at the lake, was missing. Some of the missing man’s belongings were found on the dock.
Morgan County man sentenced to ten years for shooting neighbor in the face
A Morgan County man pleads guilty to shooting his neighbor in the face three years ago. On Monday, Revious Hamilton, Jr., of Stover, pleaded down to second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a weapon. The prosecutor says Hamilton is a prior and persistent offender. He was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison.
Boone County Sheriff’s Office warns about latest phone scam
The Boone County Sheriff's Office is warning about the latest phone scam where scammers are posing as a deputy and attempting to steal the victim's money. The post Boone County Sheriff’s Office warns about latest phone scam appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Lake Ozark realtor accused of hiring a hitman is punished for violating bond conditions
A Lake-area realtor accused of trying to hire someone to kill her former mother-in-law is ordered to spend 96 hours in the county jail for violating her probation. During a probation violation hearing held on Monday, Leigh Ann Bauman admitted she violated her bond. In addition to jail time which begins August 19, she’ll have to wear an alcohol bracelet monitor. The bracelet which runs a test every 30 minutes will be supervised by Court Probationary Services at Bauman’s cost.
