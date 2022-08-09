Read full article on original website
Related
Best chair beds: a space-saving way to host overnight guests
Multifunctional and space-saving, the best chair beds on the market are a great solution for those of us who want the option to host overnight guests but are short on floor space. Whether used as an accent chair in the living room, or as an addition to a compact home...
This Sold-Out Outdoor Furniture Collection Is Back in Stock (And on Rare Sale!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we still have a few solid weeks of summer left, there’s no denying that many of us have turned our sights to cozy sweaters, cooler temps, and all things fall. And while I’m just as excited as anyone about all the autumnal goodness yet to come, I’m here with an important PSA: Don’t write summer off yet.
8 covered outdoor kitchen ideas to guard your grill in style
These covered outdoor kitchen ideas are perfect if you fancy a little alfresco cooking but want to protect your expensive equipment and shelter yourself from the elements
See Inside This Experimental Off-Grid Cabin With No Bedrooms or Doors
What does it look like when a home’s interior is more important than its exterior? Steven Holl Architects, a New York–based firm, provided one answer to that question through their design of a secluded cabin, in Rhinebeck, New York. Completed in 2016, the home was recently featured in the newest episode of Unique Spaces, a YouTube series for AD. “We were interested in the interiors, and we called the projects ‘Explorations of In,’’’ Steven Holl, principal architect, says of the project in the video.
IN THIS ARTICLE
29 budget storage essentials for beautifully organized cabinets, cupboards, and closets
The right storage can make your home more organized. From lazy Susans to coat racks, here are budget-friendly options that still look great.
veranda.com
A Countersplash Will Instantly Give Your Kitchen a Clean and Seamless Look
Don’t get us wrong, we still love a rustic zellige or porcelain tile backsplash. But recently, slabs seem to be taking over in the form of the countersplash—when the same slab style is used for the countertop and backsplash. The look is smooth, provides easy cleanup for cooking splatters, and is often finished with a little display shelf in the same material.
hypebeast.com
Aesop Opens Its Doors to New Store on Regent Street, London
Housed within a two-hundred-year historic structure, Aesop adds its own touch of elegance while embodying the stately façade originally constructed in 1819 by architect John Nash. The brand’s in-house design team has combined sleek curvatures and warm tones with touches of classical fixtures paying homage to Regency architecture.
How to pole wrap a cabinet for a modern furniture transformation
DIYer Leslie Jarrett shows us how to pole wrap a cabinet and paint it for a modern glow up on a thrifted TV console
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
domino
A 5-Week Reno Timeline Meant This Loft’s Dated Parquet Floors Had to Stay
Five weeks is enough time to knit an adult-size sweater or patiently await the arrival of a newly ordered coffee table. Five weeks is not enough time to renovate a 1,650-square-foot, loft-style apartment…or so we thought. When Brooklyn-based French designer Margaux Lafond met a young couple living in the the borough’s Boerum Hill neighborhood, they revealed they had a nonnegotiable deadline: the birth of their first child. Lafond was up for working down to the wire—er, due date.
Kate Spade Sale: Score a Shopper-Loved Leather Tote for 50% Off & More Deals Starting at $15
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. If you're a...
Food & Wine
Amazon Dropped 4,000+ Summer Kitchen Deals in Its Hidden Outlet Store, Including $45 Off Calphalon Knives
Soaking up the last bit of summer calls for indulging in delicious burgers, barbecue chicken, shrimp tacos — really anything you can throw on the grill or open fire and enjoy. But in order to sink your teeth into said summer meals, you've got to prep your kitchen with the right tools. Not looking to spend a bunch? No worries, we've found a secret section on Amazon filled with incredible kitchen deals starting at just $13.
How To Make The Most Of A Small Dorm Room
To make the most of the small area available in a dorm room, you must think vertically and decorate accordingly. Here are a few tips to help you do that.
Food & Wine
This Top-Rated Quilted Storage Set Is the Key to Protecting Delicate Glassware and China
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. What do your delicate stemmed wine glasses, Christmas-themed mugs, and grandmother's 70-year-old china all have in common? None of them belong in your go-to kitchen cabinet among your everyday glassware. (Not only are they taking up valuable storage space, but they're way more likely to accrue dust, scratches, chips, and cracks.) That's where these quilted packing containers from Woffit come in, and luckily, they're 20% off right now.
Whiz Up this Strawberry-Banana Smoothie For Breakfast, Lunch and Snacks
When the temperatures start to soar, the last thing you want to do is turn on the stove at breakfast. And with fresh fruit overflowing at farm stands and the grocery store, you simply need a blender and your imagination to come up with a whole host of refreshing smoothie ideas. A strawberry-banana smoothie is a classic combination, yielding a pretty pink concoction that’s sweet and satisfying for both kids and adults. The recipe here makes just a single portion, but it can easily be scaled up to serve several family members. Or make a big batch and decant it into a glass pitcher to offer at your next brunch party for weekend guests or at the holidays.
Harper's Bazaar
From 30 wears to 30 years: how long should our clothes last?
Ever find yourself deliberating over a new dress and wondering: will I actually wear this? Adding an item to your mental wardrobe and calculating all the outfit combinations can help you decide whether you’ll add to basket or exit the browser. For years, the benchmark has been 30 wears....
In Style
Jennifer Lawrence Paired Her Go-To Summer Basic With Fall 2022's Next Big Bag Trend
It's official: We're crowning Jennifer Lawrence the queen of basics. And no, that's not a bad thing. She's perfected the art of tried-and-true outfit combos that withstand time and trends (see: her easy going summer dress or her classic jeans-and-tee pairing.), and her latest look is further proof. Lawrence was...
inputmag.com
These no-waste body wash sheets are a new staple in my travel bag
I decided not long ago that I would never buy another bar of soap again. Soap is slippery and slimy and there’s no practical way to store it when you’re on the go. Native’s body wash is my favorite in my everyday routine, but the 18-ounce bottle isn’t exactly something I can stow in my travel bag. Plus, transferring the gooey liquid to a plane-friendly mini bottle just leaves me annoyed and sticky.
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA' Deals & Steals $20 and under
Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals $20 and under. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Aerolatte, Tulip and many more. The deals start at just $3 and are up to 60% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Comments / 0