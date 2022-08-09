Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Richard C. “Dick” Taylor, Sr., 63
Richard C. “Dick” Taylor, Sr, age 63, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 3:38 PM – Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Helia Health Care in Newton, Illinois. A gathering for family and friends to celebrate Dick’s life will be held at 3:00 PM – Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Sam Parr State Park (White Oak picnic area) north east of Newton, Illinois. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.
Effingham Radio
Grant L. Boothby, Jr., 69
Grant L. Boothby, Jr., 69 of Effingham, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022. His soul went up to the spirit in the sky, surrounded by love in his daughter’s home. Cremation rites will be accorded with burial in Cooks Mill Cemetery at a later date. Grant was born April...
Effingham Radio
Wesley W. Hilligoss, 69
Wesley W. Hilligoss, 69, of Gays, IL departed this life much too soon on Monday, August 8, 2022. Wes was a lifelong farmer, son, brother, coach, trusted friend and respected leader. He fulfilled the roles of husband, father and grandfather best. He is survived by his loving wife of 50...
Effingham Radio
John Henry Huelskoetter, Jr., 99
John Henry Huelskoetter Jr., 99, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Lutheran Care Center in Altamont. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Effingham and will be live streamed on YouTube at the “St. John’s Lutheran Effingham IL” YouTube Channel, beginning at 10:25 a.m. Burial will be in St. Paul’s (Blue Point) Lutheran Cemetery in rural Altamont with military rites. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Effingham Radio
Lucie M. Hartrich, 97
Lucie M. Hartrich, age 97, of Sainte Marie, Illinois, passed away at 4:30 PM on Saturday, August, 6, 2022, at the Arbor Rose in Robinson, Illinois. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM – Saturday, August 13, 2022, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Sainte Marie, Illinois. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Sainte Marie, Illinois. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, August 12, 2022 at the church and 9:30 – 10:30 AM on Saturday, prior to the mass in the St. Mary’s Parish Center. In loving memory of Lucie, memorials may be made to the Sainte Marie Foundation Mary’s Church. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois.
Effingham Radio
HSHS Medical Group Celebrates Joslin Diabetes Center in Effingham
On August 9, HSHS Medical Group hosted a ribbon cutting and open house event to celebrate Joslin Diabetes Center Affiliate at HSHS Medical Group in Effingham. Physicians and providers at the practice include Radhika Annam, MD, endocrinologist, and registered dietitians and certified diabetes educators Tracy Dennis and Adrienne Jarrell. “Our...
Effingham Radio
Jack Ray Decker, 66
Jack Ray Decker, age 66, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 6:15 PM – Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his home. Private family services will be held. In loving memory of Jack, memorials may be made to the Meyer Funeral Home, 307 West Jourdan Street Newton, Illinois 62448. Arrangements are under the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 30 year old Joshua D. Mayberry of Effingham for criminal trespass to property. Joshua posted $150 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 47 year old Danette M. Frey of Effingham for a Fayette County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Danette was given an NTA by Fayette County.
RELATED PEOPLE
Effingham Radio
Work On U.S. 45/Third Street Between Jefferson Avenue And Washington Street In Effingham To Begin Aug. 15
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 45/Third Street in Effingham will be closed Aug. 15-22 to reconstruct a section of road between Jefferson Avenue and Washington Street. This improvement is part of the $2.9 million project that includes pavement removal and replacement, patching, resurfacing and sidewalk ramp updates...
Effingham Radio
Donald Robert Starwalt, 69
Donald Robert Starwalt, age 69, of Gila, Illinois, passed away at 11:48 PM – Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Willowbrook in Effingham, Illinois. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 PM (Noon) on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at St Joseph Catholic Church in Island Grove, Illinois, with Fr. Frank Folino, OFM, celebrating mass. Burial will be in the Jewett Cemetery in Jewett, Illinois. Visitation will be held 9:30 to 11:30 AM – Wednesday, before the mass in church. In loving memory of Donald, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home – Bishop Chapel in Greenup, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 36 year old Loretta L. McCormick of Altamont for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Loretta posted $325 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 57 year old Sean K. Stokes of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA...
Effingham Radio
Flash Flood Warning Issued for Southeastern Shelby, Cumberland, Effingham, and Jasper Counties until 11:00pm.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Shelby County in central Illinois... Cumberland County in east central Illinois... Effingham County in south central Illinois... Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 755 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Effingham, Newton, Toledo, Altamont, Neoga, Teutopolis, Greenup, Watson, Stewardson, Dieterich, Beecher City, Edgewood, Ste. Marie, Willow Hill, Jewett, Shumway, Montrose, Wheeler, Hidalgo and Bogota. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
ISP Fatal Traffic Crash In Clark County
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. Aug. 7, 2022 at approximately 5:21 p.m. Unit 1 – White 2007 Chrysler Town and Country Van. Unit 2 – Red 2019 Kia Soul. DRIVERS:. Unit 1 – Jeremiah T. Boswell, a 26-year-old male from...
Effingham Radio
Shelby County Board to Meet Thursday
The Shelby County Board is set to meet on Thursday, August 11th at 7:00pm. Call to Order- Prayer(Matt Kessler) – Pledge of Allegiance. County Highway– Discussion and vote on: Engineering Services Agreement with Hampton, Lenzini & Renwick for Engineering Services for Repair of Findlay Bridge over Lake Shelbyville 2 miles East of Findlay estimated costs $45,000; Funding Resolution for Findlay Bridge Repair 2 miles East of Findlay for $55,000.
Effingham Radio
Shining Star Award Winner For The Month
Dairy Queen of Effingham knows that our future is with the youth of our community and they recognize Nolan Schumacher form Sacred Hearts Preschool as the Shining Star award winner of the month. DQ believes that our children need to be encouraged for their good efforts. JP was selected by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Effingham Radio
C.E.F.S. Announces the Start of the Energy Assistance Program
LIHEAP is available for ALL income qualified households beginning September 1, 2022. The C.E.F.S. Economic Opportunity Corporation, as administrator of the Home Energy Assistance Program in Christian, Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Montgomery, Moultrie, and Shelby counties, is pleased to announce that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance.
Effingham Radio
City of Effingham Announces Total Combined Sewer Overflow, Total Rainfall of Over 1 Inch
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 8:30 AM the Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) discharged for 1.2 hours for a total flow of 0.942 million gallons (MG). It rained approximately 1.20 inches over 1.0 hour to cause this discharge. Total rainfall for the event was 1.61 inches.
Effingham Radio
Decatur Man Sentenced To Prison For Injuring Child
A Decatur man is receiving a 12 year prison sentence for seriously injuring a baby. Christopher Pulliam was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated battery to a child. Pulliam was arrested last December after security camera video showed him hitting the infant in the head on multiple occasions.
Effingham Radio
Ramsey Man Charged With Possession Of Stolen Vehicle
A Ramsey man has been charged in Fayette County Court with possessing a stolen vehicle. 22 year old Dalton L. Allen has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, which is a Class 1 Felony. Information on the charge says that Allen is alleged to have possessed a blue 2000 Chevrolet Supercab knowing it was stolen. Allen is also charged with Criminal Damage to Property under $500, which is a Class A Misdemeanor charge. Information states that Allen is alleged to have damaged the vehicle.
Comments / 0