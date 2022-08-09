Read full article on original website
Game wardens seize illegal electrofishing equipment
Two game wardens were able to seize multiple illegal electrofishing devices at an Oklahoma lake.
KXII.com
Paris Police investigate multiple fraud auto purchases
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said they are investigating two fraudulent auto purchases that happened Tuesday. Paris Police said they spoke with the victim of a vehicle theft Tuesday around 11 a.m. The victim reported they had sold a 2022 Honda Accord on the internet on July 20, 2022 and delivered the vehicle to an address in Corsicana.
KXII.com
Calera man arrested for burglary at Durant auto repair shop
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Calera man has been charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into four cars. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 41-year-old Joshua Allen Covington broke into four vehicles owned by Usry Auto House in August. Covington allegedly lifted the hood on all four...
KSLA
Officials searching for missing man out of McCurtain Co.
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing man. The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook on Aug. 3 about Eric Michael Haley, 38, being missing. Haley is described as a white male who 5′ 8″ tall; he has blue eyes.
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 10, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Baldwin,Camonica K-Lynn – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic. McIntire,LaDonna Lynne – PUBLIC INTOXICATION; FAIL TO IDENTIFY Refused. Neeley,Tomarra Keller – DISORDERLY CONDUCT/ LOUD MUSIC; POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; FAIL TO APPEAR Non...
KTEN.com
Coleman school bus sidelined by vandalism
COLEMAN, Okla. (KTEN) — Just one day after classes resumed, one half of Coleman Public Schools' two-bus fleet was disabled after a driver discovered that a fuel line had been cut. The bus is only one year old and can't be driven until the slashed fuel line is repaired.
Sulphur Springs Couple Accused Of Child Endangerment
A Sulphur Springs couple was accused of child endangerment after their 1-year-old tested positive for methamphetamine. Child Protective Services launched an investigation of the pair in early July. During the course of the month-long investigation, Justin Dwayne Humphries and Shania Lynn Humphries and their 1-year-old all tested positive for methamphetamine, according to arrest and police reports.
SSPD: 75-Year-Old Sulphur Springs Woman Injured During Altercation With Granddaughter
A 75-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was reportedly injured during an altercation with her granddaughter at a Glover Street residence Saturday afternoon. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Officer Derrick Williams responded at 12:43 p.m. Aug. 6, 2022, to the reported disturbance. Upon arriving the older woman was reported to have been pushed down by her granddaughter, Jessica Elizabeth Bender. The grandmother reportedly fell over a wooden glider and hit a glass end table, causing injury to her wrist. The grandmother claimed the wrist to be burning. A short time later, Mayes noted the woman’s wrist was red.
KXII.com
Man flown to the hospital after crashing a four-wheeler in Atoka County
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A 22-year-old man was flown to the hospital Sunday morning in critical condition. Conner Fain of McAlester was driving a four-wheeler on private property near Country Club Lake. OHP says Fain ran off the edge of a spillway, struck the front end of the four-wheeler and...
Pills, Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, Meth Found During Search Of A Cumby Residence Saturday
3 Others Also Jailed Over Weekend On Unrelated Controlled Substance Charges. Officials reported finding multiple types of pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and fraudulently used or possession of ID and debit cards during a search of a Cumby residence Saturday night; four people were taken into custody on felony charges as a result. At least three others were also jailed on felony controlled substance charges over the weekend, according to arrest and jail reports.
KTEN.com
Fannin County OKs contract between jail and Bonham pharmacy
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County Commissioners have approved a contract between the county jail and Bonham Family Drug. Under the agreement, the pharmacy will deliver prescriptions to the county's inmates. "I think the program is possibly going to save us thousands of dollars every year, which is a...
KXII.com
Businesses are fed up with ongoing construction on University Blvd.
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Construction in Durant, OK on University Blvd. has been ongoing since November, leaving. businesses on the road struggling to keep its clientele. “We would like to know when they would be done so we can tell our clients,” said Nikki Goodlow, owner of Gifted Hands. Nine...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Durant, Okla. police arrest Texas top-10 fugitive during traffic stop
The Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS) says they have a top-10 most wanted fugitives back in custody thanks to help from Durant police. According to Texas DPS, the Durant (Okla.) Police Department arrested 52-year-old John Robert Havener during a traffic stop last month. Havener had been wanted since...
3 Jailed In Hopkins County On 1 Assault Charge Each
Three men have been jailed in Hopkins County on 1 assault charge each over the past 3 days, including a man wanted by the US Marshals Service, a man accused of assault his grandfather and a man who didn’t take it well when a store employee failed to sell him alcohol.
KTEN.com
Fannin County hires architect for new justice center
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Now that Fannin County Commissioners have selected a former Brookshire's supermarket as the site of the county's new justice center, they are moving ahead with renovation plans. Commissioners on Tuesday approved Eikon Consulting Group to redevelop the property in three stages. The first phase, with...
KXII.com
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Three Arrested on Drug Charges in Caney
Three Caney residents were arrested on drug charges after a warrant was served last week. The Caney Police Department arrested the individuals after searching an apartment on the 300 block of North Bradley Street. 58-year-old Darla Breese and 31-year-old Gabriel Marceleno each received identical charges of possession and distribution of...
