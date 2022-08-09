ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Jury selection begins in 2nd trial in Whitmer kidnap plot

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and ED WHITE
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JK6dc_0hAWt7BJ00
Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and Adam Fox. Jury selection started Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in the second trial of the two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors are putting Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. on trial again after a jury in April couldn't reach a verdict. Two co-defendants were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty earlier. (Kent County Sheriff's Office via AP) (Uncredited)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — Jury selection started Tuesday in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors are putting Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. on trial again after a jury in April couldn't reach a verdict. Two co-defendants were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty earlier.

Dozens of prospective jurors from western and northern Michigan reported to the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids.

“I don't know if you feel like you won the lottery or just got called to the principal’s office. But either way, welcome,” U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said.

The plot to kidnap the Democratic governor followed training in Wisconsin and Michigan and two trips to scout her second home in northern Michigan, according to evidence in the first trial.

Fox, 39, lived in the Grand Rapids area and Croft, 46, is from Bear, Delaware. They regularly communicated with other extremists who were angry with Whitmer and various public officials, evidence showed.

“This is not a political forum,” Jonker said during opening remarks to the jury pool.

Convicting or acquitting the men can't be influenced by “whether you like Governor Whitmer or dislike Governor Whitmer,” the judge said. “It's not if you think masking mandates or vaccine mandates or any other response was good or bad policy. It's not a proxy for any of those things.”

The jury will hear secretly recorded conversations and see text messages and social media posts favoring violence. Defense attorneys, however, will hammer away at the credibility of undercover FBI agents and informants who fooled the group into thinking they were allies.

Lawyers for Fox and Croft will argue they were shielded by the First Amendment and entrapped by the government every step of the way.

“Utter nonsense,” Fox's attorney, Christopher Gibbons, said of a kidnapping plan.

Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were found not guilty at the first trial. Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks earlier pleaded guilty and will testify again against Fox and Croft.

Garbin told jurors at the first trial that the goal was to cause national chaos with a kidnapping close to the election between Joe Biden and then-President Donald Trump.

Whitmer, who will not be called as a trial witness, disclosed Monday night that she tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time and was experiencing mild symptoms. In a recent interview, she said she believes she was the target of an "assassination plot," not just a kidnapping.

"No one talks about it that way," Whitmer told The Washington Post.

___

White reported from Detroit. Cappelletti is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

___

Find AP's full coverage of the Whitmer kidnap plot trial at: https://apnews.com/hub/whitmer-kidnap-plot-trial

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Indiana funeral set for GOP Rep. Walorski killed in crash

GRANGER, Ind. — (AP) — The funeral for Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski will be held Thursday in her home state of Indiana, where she and three other people were killed in a head-on highway crash. The funeral was scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at Granger...
INDIANA STATE
KRMG

North Carolina AG in legal bind amid probe over 2020 TV ad

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — The campaign committee for North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, facing trouble for a TV ad aired against a rival in 2020, plans to ask a federal court to block enforcement of a state law making it illegal to knowingly circulate false reports to damage a candidate's election chances.
POLITICS
KRMG

Governor, AG stand by reactions to motorcycle crash verdict

Defense lawyers are denouncing comments made by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and his attorney general after a jury acquitted a truck driver in the deaths of seven motorcyclists, but both men said Wednesday they stand by their statements. After a two-week trial, jurors deliberated for less than three hours...
RANDOLPH, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
State
Delaware State
City
Detroit, MI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
KRMG

Proud New Jersey mom rents billboard to congratulate daughter for earning doctorate

CAMDEN, N.J. — A proud New Jersey mom is sharing her daughter’s latest academic achievement in a big way. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer and WPVI-TV, Kendra Busbee, 52, of Camden, surprised her daughter, Kristine Smalls, by renting a billboard after the 30-year-old earned her doctorate in psychology last month. The huge sign along Route 130 includes a photo of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine grad along with a Jay-Z reference, “Let Me Re-Introduce Myself ... Dr. Kristine S. Smalls,” and her nickname, “Dr. Smiles.”
CAMDEN, NJ
KRMG

Georgia's Kemp seeks tax breaks, rebutting Abrams on economy

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp will unfurl his first major policy proposals of his reelection bid Thursday, pledging another state income tax rebate and revival of a long-dormant state property tax break while contending with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams over who's best for the state's economy.
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

EXPLAINER: Online privacy in a post-Roe world

The case of a Nebraska woman charged with helping her teenage daughter end her pregnancy after investigators obtained Facebook messages between the two has raised fresh concerns about data privacy in the post-Roe world. Since before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, Big Tech companies that...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
KRMG

Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild

BLUE BELL, Pa. — This is quite a family tree. A Pennsylvania woman celebrated the birth of her 100th great-grandchild -- three months before her 100th birthday. “I’m just thinking about how lucky I am,” Marguerite Trenwith Koller told WCAU-TV. The television station reported that Koller, who...
BLUE BELL, PA
KRMG

Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged

The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Government Of Michigan#Election Local#Jury Selection#Northern Michigan#Democratic
KRMG

Life gradually returns a year after fire chars Sierra Nevada

LONE PINE, Calif. — (AP) — The flames fade away. Firefighters extinguish the last embers. A final curl of smoke uncoils in the wind. A wildfire in the California wilderness has come to an end, and what’s left behind is a blackened landscape of skeletal pines and leafless oaks, scorched meadows and ashen stumps where saplings once stood.
LONE PINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Vela gets MLS All-Stars going in 2-1 win over Liga MX

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Dayne St. Clair entered the interview room, wearing a smile as bright as his orange goalkeeper's jersey and clutching a crystal trophy after helping the MLS All-Stars beat Liga MX. Coach Adrian Heath said slyly, “What did you win?”. “MVP,” St....
SAINT PAUL, MN
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy