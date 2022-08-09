Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Related
Opinion: The Boston Celtics Should Sign This 10x NBA All-Star
Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent on August 9. I think the Boston Celtics, who lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, should sign the ten-time NBA All-Star. Last season, Anthony played for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Nets asked Celtics for Tatum and Brown in trade for Durant
BOSTON -- The Brooklyn Nets are asking for a lot in return for Kevin Durant, as they should. But they're taking things a little too far in their discussions with the Boston Celtics.It was reported a few weeks ago that the Nets were asking the Celtics for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and a haul of draft picks in return for Durant. It's a hefty asking price that the Celtics reportedly balked at. But that is not their most outrageous ask in their Durant trade talks.According to The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, the Nets initially asked for both Jayson Tatum and...
LOOK: LeBron James Comments On Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James commented on his teammate Russell Westbrook's Instagram post.
The Kevin Durant-Celtics trade storyline has been stoked again
BOSTON -- A few weeks have passed since word first surfaced on trade conversations between the Celtics and Nets involving Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown. Consider that flame to be rekindled.Shams Charania wrote on Monday about Durant's status in Brooklyn, noting that the star forward "does not have faith in the team's direction." As such, the possibility of a Durant trade this summer remains very much on the table, as Durant reportedly gave an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai: "[Tsai] needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash."Charania added that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Want Kyrie Irving More Than Kyrie Wants To Join Them, According To NBA Insider
The Los Angeles Lakers need a hail-mary to change the outlook of their roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. After a strategy of bringing in rotational veterans every season around the core of LeBron James and Anthony Davis failed the last 2 seasons, the Lakers have found themselves without future assets to keep improving the team.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Nets Owner Joe Tsai's Tweet About Kevin Durant's Ultimatum: "KD Is Going To The Boston Celtics, Kyrie Irving Will Be Traded To The Los Angeles Lakers."
Kevin Durant is still a member of the Brooklyn Nets despite having requested a trade over a month back and it seems he has decided to force the team into making a decision. Durant had a meeting with owner Joe Tsai this past weekend and reports indicate that he gave Tsai an ultimatum that GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash have to be fired if he is stay in Brooklyn.
NBC Sports
Report: Darvin Ham has backing of LeBron to run offense through Anthony Davis
How far the Lakers go next season — where they land in the Western Conference standings and how far they could advance in the postseason — is all about Anthony Davis. That was true before LeBron James and his agent Rich Paul sat down with Laker GM Rob Pelinka and new head coach Darvin Ham last week. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports has the meeting details, and while Davis was not in attendance his ears had to be burning. A big part of that is Ham preaching “defensive tenacity” and benching those who don’t display it — Davis is the team’s best defender and rim protector. If the Lakers are going to get stops, Davis has to be a defensive force.
NBA・
Report: Celtics, Jaylen Brown Communicate 'all the time' as Kevin Durant Trade Rumors Persist
Jaylen Brown understands that in the league where superstars change teams at the highest rate, he will consistently hear his name come up in trade rumors. The only way to change that is for Brad Stevens or Celtics' ownership to publicly announce Jaylen Brown is untouchable. Even then, who's to say ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals The Lakers Finally Want To Offer Maximum Number Of Picks For Kyrie Irving
The situation with the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook had reached a point where most people believe there is no coming back from. Westbrook being given most of the blame for LA's rotten 2021-22 season has not sat well with the guard as he continues to balk at the possibility of accepting a smaller role on the squad.
Celtics Reportedly Desired Destination for Kevin Durant
When Kevin Durant first asked out of Brooklyn, his desired landing spots were Phoenix and Miami, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. However, the Suns have since matched the max offer sheet the Pacers gave Deandre Ayton. Due to only being allowed one player on a designated rookie ...
Evasive about the future of the Celtics, Boston's Jayson Tatum stays focused on winning a title in the present
For Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum, the path to a championship future is to stay grounded in the present. “I never like to look into the future,” said Tatum in a recent interview with The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. “It’s just so unpredictable what can happen. The NBA changes so much every year. Every two, three years, and you just try to win,” he explained.
Boston Celtics Ten Best Sneakers of NBA Season
Ranking the top ten sneakers worn by the Boston Celtics during the 2021-22 NBA season.
Comments / 0