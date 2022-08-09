ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Nets asked Celtics for Tatum and Brown in trade for Durant

BOSTON -- The Brooklyn Nets are asking for a lot in return for Kevin Durant, as they should. But they're taking things a little too far in their discussions with the Boston Celtics.It was reported a few weeks ago that the Nets were asking the Celtics for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and a haul of draft picks in return for Durant. It's a hefty asking price that the Celtics reportedly balked at. But that is not their most outrageous ask in their Durant trade talks.According to The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, the Nets initially asked for both Jayson Tatum and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

The Kevin Durant-Celtics trade storyline has been stoked again

BOSTON -- A few weeks have passed since word first surfaced on trade conversations between the Celtics and Nets involving Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown. Consider that flame to be rekindled.Shams Charania wrote on Monday about Durant's status in Brooklyn, noting that the star forward "does not have faith in the team's direction." As such, the possibility of a Durant trade this summer remains very much on the table, as Durant reportedly gave an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai: "[Tsai] needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash."Charania added that...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Nets Owner Joe Tsai's Tweet About Kevin Durant's Ultimatum: "KD Is Going To The Boston Celtics, Kyrie Irving Will Be Traded To The Los Angeles Lakers."

Kevin Durant is still a member of the Brooklyn Nets despite having requested a trade over a month back and it seems he has decided to force the team into making a decision. Durant had a meeting with owner Joe Tsai this past weekend and reports indicate that he gave Tsai an ultimatum that GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash have to be fired if he is stay in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Report: Darvin Ham has backing of LeBron to run offense through Anthony Davis

How far the Lakers go next season — where they land in the Western Conference standings and how far they could advance in the postseason — is all about Anthony Davis. That was true before LeBron James and his agent Rich Paul sat down with Laker GM Rob Pelinka and new head coach Darvin Ham last week. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports has the meeting details, and while Davis was not in attendance his ears had to be burning. A big part of that is Ham preaching “defensive tenacity” and benching those who don’t display it — Davis is the team’s best defender and rim protector. If the Lakers are going to get stops, Davis has to be a defensive force.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Lebron James
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Evasive about the future of the Celtics, Boston's Jayson Tatum stays focused on winning a title in the present

For Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum, the path to a championship future is to stay grounded in the present. “I never like to look into the future,” said Tatum in a recent interview with The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. “It’s just so unpredictable what can happen. The NBA changes so much every year. Every two, three years, and you just try to win,” he explained.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy