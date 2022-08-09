ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tannersville, NY

Hudson Valley Post

A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning

A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
CHESTERTOWN, NY
Windham, NY
Tannersville, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York

Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
SYRACUSE, NY
Richard Gere
newyorkupstate.com

Rent a luxury yurt in Upstate New York for a ‘well-rounded’ vacation

Sleeping in a cabin with no corners makes for a unique vacation and Upstate New York has several to choose from. Traditional yurts are a circular tent used by nomads in places like Mongolia and Turkey. These yurt-inspired vacation rentals in New York range from insulated tents to cozy cabins, sometimes rustic or full of modern amenities.
TRAVEL
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind

There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Gus’s Hot Dogs

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you live in the Capital Region, you know a thing or two about mini hot dogs. Made famous locally, Gus’s Hot Dogs has been perfecting their recipe since 1954. The hot dog joint prides itself on using the same recipes and the same locally made ingredients since day one. In […]
Syracuse.com

This student-run butterfly house hidden in Upstate NY teaches kids about nature, life for its 23rd summer

Fifteen-year-old Shreya Sajan gestures at the plants in the raised beds, identifying them for the visitors on her tour. “Blue lupine - that’s good for the Karner blue butterfly,” she remarks, while walking through the Farnsworth Middle School Butterfly Station in Guilderland, an Albany suburb. “Any plant with flowers is good for butterflies.”
GUILDERLAND, NY
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

