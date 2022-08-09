Read full article on original website
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is in the Little League World Series? Updated list of teams to qualify for 2022 LLWS bracket
Baseball's future will be on display at South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for one of the sport's most cherished events. The Little League World Series is back and primed to be unlike any of its predecessors. The 2022 Little League World Series is the 75th edition of the competition. The tournament will...
ng-sportingnews.com
Little League Softball World Series schedule: Full bracket, times, channels for every 2022 game
The future of softball is making the pilgrimage to Greenville, N.C., for the 2022 Little League Softball World Series. Much like its Williamsport-based baseball counterpart, the tournament has undergone a few changes since the last time it hosted teams hailing from both the United States and abroad. The most significant...
Video: Little Leaguer hits absolute bomb of a home run
A Little League player went viral for an absolute bomb of a home run he hit this week. Jaron Lancaster is a star player for Hawaii’s Little League team that is playing in the West Region. They were facing Northern California in the second round of a double-elimination tournament on Monday. They won the game 13-3 and got some help from Lancaster’s big bat.
iheart.com
Heartwarming Video Shows Little League Hitter Displaying True Sportsmanship
A heartwarming moment took place during the first inning of the Little League World Series Southwest Region championship game on Tuesday. Oklahoma's Isaiah 'Zay' Jarvis consoled Kaiden Shelton, the opposing pitcher for Texas East after Shelton's pitch accidentally hit him in the side of the head. Jarvis initially fell to...
AdWeek
More Football Fans Than Ever Are Streaming Games and Here’s How to Reach Them
It’s a tradition for sports fans to gather around the television with friends and families to cheer (or jeer) their favorite football teams. While this is still true, how they’re watching is changing as more viewers make the switch from linear TV to streaming. According to eMarketer’s projection, one-third of the U.S. population (118 million people) are predicted to stream live sports in 2025, a 71% increase compared to 2021.
NFL・
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Tony Stewart Fans Not Happy With His ‘Major’ Announcement
Tony Stewart did not make his fans happy this week when his "major" announcement turned out to be a major disappointment. The post Tony Stewart Fans Not Happy With His ‘Major’ Announcement appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Watch: Little League Umpire's Terrible Call Is Going Viral
Today's Little League matchup between Kentucky and Ohio yielded some eyebrow-raising calls from the home-plate umpire. On multiple occasions, the lead ump called strikes that were clearly well outside the strike zone. Fans of the sport are not happy with this performance from the home-plate ump. "The umpire in the...
NASCAR World Reacts To The 2023 Noah Gragson News
On Wednesday, Petty GMS Motorsports announced the final addition to its 2023 driver lineup. Up-and-coming NASCAR star Noah Gragson has been promoted to the Cup Series full-time and will drive the No. 42 car for the Richard Petty and Maury Gallagher-owned organization. The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react...
ESPN releases updated Bracketology for the 2023 NCAA Tournament
With college basketball on the horizon, it’s never too early to look ahead to the madness. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi breathes the NCAA Tournament year round and released his latest ‘Bracketology’ today. The reigning champion Kansas Jayhawks open the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed in...
tigerdroppings.com
Thoughts on Intentional Walks in Little League
I'm sure this has probably been discussed here before, so my apologies. Had a friend who was at one of the Jefferson Parish little league games a few weeks ago and said one kid got intentionally walked every time he came to the plate. I believe it was the championship...
racer.com
Racing on TV, August 12-14
Above: Aerial view of the Seoul FE circuit in the Jamsil Sports Stadium. A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
Reaction and Fallout From Big Ten’s Split From ESPN
What does the Big Ten leaving ESPN for CBS and NBC mean to viewers?
NBC Sports
Everything to know about the 2022 Little League World Series
A summer sports staple is back and bigger than ever. The Little League World Series is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The event will feature international teams for the first time since 2019, with the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the postponement of the 2020 event and a U.S.-exclusive tournament won by Taylor, Mich., in 2021.
Busch to miss 4th NASCAR race with concussion-like symptoms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch said Wednesday he pushed himself too hard trying to return to NASCAR competition and will miss his fourth consecutive Cup Series race because of concussion-like symptoms. Busch has been out since crashing in qualifying on July 23 at Pocono Raceway. He had hoped to be back in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing on Sunday at Richmond Raceway. “Brain injury recovery doesn’t always take a linear path. I’ve been feeling well in my recovery, but this week I pushed to get my heart rate and body in a race simulation type environment, and it’s clear I’m not ready to be back in the race car,” Busch wrote on Twitter. “This was by far the hardest week emotionally because I do feel the progression of recovery, but racing requires an extreme physical and mental effort, and my body is not 100% able to sustain the intense race conditions.”
u.today
Cardano-Themed Race Car Debuts at NASCAR
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
thecomeback.com
MLB fans blast umpire for missed calls in huge spot
While the San Diego Padres defeated the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, the Giants spoiled Josh Hader’s first save attempt with the Padres, scoring three runs off of the newly acquired All-Star closer to tie the game. To do that, the Giants had to overcome a disastrous as-bat from home plate umpire, Jeremy Riggs.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Emily Mathewson, the Girlfriend of Miami Marlins Pro JJ Bleday
JJ Bleday has been gaining attention since his MLB debut. But the recent Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies game turned the spotlight on JJ Bleday’s girlfriend, Emily Mathewson. She hasn’t appeared in many of the outfielder’s games, which made her appearance on August 10 even more special. Mathewson even got to keep the souvenir of his homerun! We reveal more about the rising baseball pro’s amazing girlfriend in this Emily Mathewson wiki.
MLB・
CBS Sports
NFL Week 1 preseason games today: Dates, times, TV channel, live streaming schedule for every exhibition game
The 2022 NFL preseason kicked off last week with the Hall of Fame Game, but all 32 teams in the league will begin their preparation for the regular season this weekend. Week 1 of the preseason begins Thursday with two games, starting with the New York Giants at the New England Patriots followed by the Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens.
NFL・
