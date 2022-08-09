Red Sox ace Chris Sale to miss rest of season after breaking wrist in bike accident
Chris Sale's 2022 season is over after the Boston Red Sox announced he underwent successful surgery Monday to repair a broken wrist he suffered in a biking accident over the weekend. The team confirmed he'd miss the rest of the season but that he'd be ready for the start of spring training next year.
This is a horrific setback for Sale's career. After he missed all of the 2020 season and most of the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, Sale returned to throw in just 5 and 2/3 innings for the Red Sox this season.
This story will be updated.
