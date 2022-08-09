Read full article on original website
Related
mysoutex.com
Martina Garcia Padilla
Martina Garcia Padilla, age 90, died peacefully at her home in Refugio, Texas on Wednesday August 3, 2022. She was born in Cuero, Texas on May 25, 1932 to the late Desivero Garcia and Marie Rivas. She is survived by her husband of 34 years Mario Martinez; her sister Connie...
mysoutex.com
Michael Alan Riggins
Michael Alan Riggins passed away on August 1, 2022, at the age of 67 in Bayside, Texas. He was born on October 14, 1954, in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late Vera and Kenneth Riggins. Michael grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas and was a 1974 graduate of Carroll High School.
mysoutex.com
Ignacia S. Lopez
Ignacia S. Lopez, age 88, of Karnes City passed away on Tuesday, August 9th surrounded by her loved ones. She was born to Sabino and Martina Sanchez on February 1, 1934 in Welder, Tx. She was a devoted member of St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City and was a...
mysoutex.com
Remembering Laura: A young life lived to fullest in Three Rivers
Black ribbons on doorways and containers filled with flowers met those coming to the offices of the city of Three Rivers on Thursday, July 28, as the community put work on pause to say goodbye to Laura Salazar, the late wife of city of Three Rivers Administrator Thomas Salazar. Following...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mysoutex.com
James “Jim” Henke
James “Jim” Henke passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was 84. Jim was born on February 14, 1938, in Fashing, Texas to the late Mary Schwab and Julius Theodore Henke. Jim was raised on a farm and learned the value of working hard at an early age. He graduated from Karnes City High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Texas at Austin. He was a CPA and focused his career on oil and gas accounting.
mysoutex.com
David Ross Giesalhart
David Ross Giesalhart, age 62 of Floresville, passed away on August 3, 2022. David was born on October 29, 1959 in Wharton, Texas to Daniel and JoAnn Schunka Giesalhart. He was preceded in death by his parents; Daniel and JoAnn Giesalhart and brother; Allan Ray Giesalhart. David is survived by...
mysoutex.com
Codename: Project Cluck-Cluck
The Bee Area Partnership has been hard at work in the second quarter of the current fiscal year. Randy Seitz, the CEO and president for the Bee Area Partnership, had many promising things to say during his quarterly update during the July 26 Beeville City Council meeting. The Bee Area Partnership is designed to promote the assets of Bee County to companies looking to expand into other markets.
mysoutex.com
Burn ban extended
He Bee County Commissioners Court once again renewed Bee County’s burn ban, prohibiting outdoor burning in the county. The county burn ban has been in place for several months as multiple counties throughout Texas face an unprecedented fire season this year. This renewed burn ban will last another 60...
RELATED PEOPLE
mysoutex.com
Special reward for junior deputies
Bee County’s 2022 junior deputy program graduates can now get frozen yogurt at a cheaper price from BeeHop Yogurt Hive for the entirety of August. In addition to the junior deputy discount, first responders in uniform will also receive a discount year round. Both first responders and junior deputies...
mysoutex.com
The future of Trojan football
Beeville football coach Chris Soza and his coaching staff hosted the annual Trojan Football Camp last week at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus of A.C. Jones High School. Soza and his staff welcomed nearly 100 campers over the three-day camp, which was focused on helping players develop the fundamental skills they will need to be future Trojan football stars. The camp was sponsored by Aztec Chevrolet, which provided camp T-shirts for every camper.
mysoutex.com
S-TISD starts work on new high school
Skidmore-Tynan High School has broken ground on its new bond project. At the end of this project, Skidmore-Tynan ISD will have a brand new high school for its students and faculty. According to Steve Batchelor, the director of operations for Skidmore-Tynan ISD, the current construction that can be seen at...
mysoutex.com
Fixated on desal in the bay to the detriment of the public
At the Corpus Christi City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 19, city staff reported that it is likely Phase 2 Drought Restrictions will go into effect earlier than anticipated. The city council whined about it. The TCEQ was not acting quickly enough; the TCEQ favored the port more than the...
Comments / 0