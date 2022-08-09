James “Jim” Henke passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was 84. Jim was born on February 14, 1938, in Fashing, Texas to the late Mary Schwab and Julius Theodore Henke. Jim was raised on a farm and learned the value of working hard at an early age. He graduated from Karnes City High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Texas at Austin. He was a CPA and focused his career on oil and gas accounting.

