LSU football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game

Brian Kelly is the new man in charge for the LSU Tigers football program. But will he lead the team to immediate success in 2022?. Following their National Championship win in the 2019 season, the LSU Tigers were unable to replicate that success. Most of that can be contributed to the majority of their starters heading to the NFL. Less than two years after leading the historic team to a CFP National title, Ed Orgeron and the program agreed to part ways.
Tampa Bay Times

3 Florida Gators to watch in Billy Napier’s first camp and season

GAINESVILLE — Florida Gators coach Billy Napier credits much of his Louisiana success to two factors: his staff’s evaluation process in recruiting and their attention-to-detail player development. “I’m excited about applying those things here in this setting,” Napier said Tuesday. As we look for signs about...
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
thecomeback.com

Anonymous SEC coach blasts Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher

One of the biggest storylines of the College Football offseason has been the budding rivalry between Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama coach Nick Saban. The feud between the two initially sparked when Saban called out a number of schools including Fisher’s regime at Texas A&M on their recruiting tactics regarding the school providing huge NIL deals to land top recruits.
