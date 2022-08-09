This Is Illinois’ Best Independently Owned Bookstore

Photo: Getty Images

Some of the best bookstores across the country are independently owned. They are great for grabbing inexpensive used books, keeping up with what's popular right now, as well as discovering rare finds. Independent bookstores are also notorious for fostering a strong love of reading for everyone in the community .

While we're on the topic of community, by buying local, you help create jobs for your friends and neighbors, improve public infrastructure, and invest in the social and economic wellbeing of your community. Plus, you get to take home and enjoy a new book. What more could you ask for?

So, what's the best independently owned bookstore in Illinois? Best Products graciously compiled a list of the best independently owned bookstores in every state in America. They named Anderson's Bookshop in Naperville as the best in Illinois. Here's what they had to say about it:

Anderson's Bookshop, operated by the fifth-generation of the original founders , is a staple in Naperville that has been around since 1875. It's famous in the area for exciting author events and children's reading activities. Since it's family-run, it feels warm and friendly every time you're in there.

