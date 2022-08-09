ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idris Elba Masterfully Coordinates Sparkling Top With Sleek Sneakers on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

By Ashley Rushford
 1 day ago
Idris Elba turned “The Tonight Show” into a party on Monday night. The actor sat down with late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon to chat about his new movie “Beast” and his work on Jay-Z’s “American Gangster” album and Paul McCartney’s “McCartney’s III Imagined” album. Elba also shared the songs he would play in various situations and got candid about DJ’ing at the royal wedding.

“Beast” officially hits theaters on Aug. 19. Elba plays a recently widowed father of two teenage girls who travel to a South African game reserve. What begins as a journey of healing soon turns into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of bloodthirsty poachers, begins stalking them.

Elba showcased his signature sartorial prowess for the appearance. The “Luther” star wore a sparkling black top. The loose-flitting garment had a wide collar with short-sleeves and a slightly pointed hem. He paired the button-down shirt with navy blue pants.

Completing Elba’s look was a pair of chunky white sneakers. White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

Known for balancing a love of sharp tailoring with urban streetwear, Elba’s signature look blends the expectations of a fashion-forward English gent with his own love for sports-centric style and ’90s-inspired design .Between tailored suits sits sporty separates and logo-laden outerwear, and in balancing the two, the producer inadvertently captures the essence.

Elba’s style is just the tip of the iceberg, he has also dabbled in the fashion industry. Elba and his wife Sabrina have teamed up with Christian Louboutin to release a capsule collection , “Walk A Mile In My Shoes.” The collaboration is dedicated to diversity and inclusion and born of 2020’s social and racial justice activism movement

