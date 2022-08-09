ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

Classes at Vinton County schools begin next week

By Submitted reports
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 1 day ago

On Wednesday, August 17, the staff of the Vinton County Local School

District will welcome students in grades 1-12 back to school.

Parent Meetings will be held at each school on Tuesday, August 16th at the following times:

• VCHS 3:30 p.m. Parent Meeting & Orientation in Cafetorium

• 4:30-5:15 Teachers will be in classrooms with syllabi and expectations.

• VCMS 12:30 p.m. Parent Meeting /6th Grade Orientation

• 1:30-4:30 Parent Meetings / 7th & 8th Grades

• Central Elementary 1:30-3:00 p.m. or 4:00-5:30 p.m.

• South Elementary 1:00-2:30 p.m. or 3:30-5:00 p.m.

• West Elementary 1:00-2:30 p.m. or 3:30-5:00 p.m.

You are cordially invited and strongly encouraged to attend! This will be an ideal way to introduce you to the teachers, curriculum, and expectations of the school.

To be eligible for preschool, the child must be 4 by August 1, 2022. Enrollment for preschool will require the following documents: birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency, proof of income, up-to-date physical, dental exam, and custody papers, if applicable. The child must be 5 by August 1, 2022 to enroll in kindergarten. The following documents are required for kindergarten enrollment: birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency, up-to-date physical exam, and custody papers, if applicable. Parents who did not register in the Spring will need to register on August 17th.

Kindergarten students and the preschool students coming on the Tuesday/Thursday schedule will begin school on Thursday, August 18th. Friday, August 19th will be the first day for preschool students on the Wednesday/Friday schedule.

All 7th grade students must turn in an immunization form to the Middle School verifying that they have had 1 dose of Tdap and 1 dose of Meningococcal (Meningitis) vaccine on the first day of school. This may also be scanned and emailed to courtney.scarberry@vc-k12.us or faxed to (740)596-3815.

All 12th grade students must now have 2 doses of Meningococcal (Meningitis) vaccine administered. The second dose must be administered on or after the 16th birthday. If the first dose of Meningococcal vaccine was administered after the 16th birthday, a second dose is not required. An updated immunization record must be turned in to the High School the first day of school.

This may also be scanned and emailed to marsha.ward@vc-k12.us or faxed to 740-596-3003.

Vinton County Local School District Time Schedules:

Begin Dismissal

• Vinton County High School 8:15 a.m. 3:30 p.m.

• Vinton County Middle School 8:15 a.m. 3:30 p.m.

• West Elementary School 7:45 a.m. 2:30 p.m.

• South Elementary School 7:45 a.m. 2:30 p.m.

• Central Elementary School 7:45 a.m. 2:30 p.m.

Students new to the district for the 2022-23 school year must register as soon as possible at one of the following sites and must call for an appointment:

Vinton County High School (grades 9-12)

63910 U.S. Highway 50

McArthur, OH 45651

Phone: 740-596-5258

J.J. Milliken, Principal

Joshua Kirkpatrick, Assistant Principal

Vinton County Middle School (grades 6-7-8)

63780 Locker Plant Road

McArthur, OH 45651

Phone: 740-596-5243

Thomas Haskell, Principal

Melinda Wright, Assistant Principal

Central Elementary School (grades PK-5)

507 Jefferson Avenue

McArthur, OH 45651

Phone: 740-596-4386

For Press Release

Kimberly Arthur, Principal

South Elementary School (grades PK-5)

38234 State Route 93

Hamden, OH 45634

Phone: 740-384-2731

Miranda Smith, Principal

West Elementary School (grades PK-5)

57750 U.S. Highway 50

McArthur, OH 45651

Phone: 740-596-5236

Brian Thompson, Principal

Buckeye Hills Career Center will begin classes on Monday, August 15. If you have any questions about your Buckeye Hills C/C student please contact Buckeye Hills C/C at (740)245-5334 and check their website regularly at buckeyehills.net.

Buckeye Hills C/C will start 2 days before Vinton County Local Schools will begin. If you are not familiar with the pickup and drop-off procedures for when Buckeye Hills C/C is in session and Vinton County Local Schools are not in session, contact the Vinton County Local Schools’ Transportation Department at 740-596-4029 for time schedules.

Parents should receive information regarding changes in regular bus routes within the Vinton County Local School District from their child’s bus driver. Parents who have additional questions or concerns should contact Mike Ogier, Transportation Coordinator, at 740-596-4029 or the Superintendent of Schools’ Office at 740-596-5218.

For the 2022-2023 school year, students will be dropped off and picked up at Vinton County High School in the bottom lot, student parking area, closest to the football field. Students will not be dropped off or picked up in front of the high school building.

The bottom lot by the football field will be gated off from the student parking area and signs will mark entrance and exit. Upon entering the lot, there will be marked lanes to follow, and no cars should park in a manner that blocks any of these lanes. Upon exiting the parking lot, vehicles will be required to turn right only toward McArthur. There will be signs posted to follow.

Also, there are to be no vehicles entering the bus loop between the high school and middle school. School personnel will be available to help guide you through this process.

Students will not be permitted to park in the bottom lot at any time during the day.

Assigned parking will be in the upper two lots in the student parking area. No cars will be permitted to park in the lower lot between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. or between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. These changes have been made with safety in mind and to help reduce traffic congestion.

High school building main entrance doors will open at 8:15 a.m.

Breakfast will be served in the cafeteria from 8:15 — 8:24 a.m. Students entering the building after the 8:24 a.m. bell will be considered late for school.

Middle school building doors will open at 8:15 a.m. Breakfast will be served in the school cafeteria and/or classrooms from 8:15 to 8:30 a.m. Students entering the building after the 8:35 a.m. bell will be considered late for school. Elementary students wishing to eat breakfast must be at school when the doors open at 7:45. Breakfast will not be served to students arriving late unless there is a bus problem. Walkers and car-riders must be at school on time in order to take advantage of breakfast. Students that are tardy will be expected to eat breakfast at home.

All students in grades preschool through twelve will be entitled to a free lunch as well as free breakfast during the 2022-2023 school year. All students are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and eat free breakfast and free lunch every day.

• Student Lunch Pre-5 Free to all students

• Student Lunch 6-8 Free to all students

• Student Lunch 9-12 Free to all students

• Extra Milk 0.40

• Adult Lunch 3.75

• Adult Breakfast 1.00

Students packing their lunch will pay .40 cents for milk.

In order for students to be considered for the instructional fee waiver, a completed instructional fee waiver form must be returned to your child’s school.

The Vinton County Local School District is accepting applications for the VC Online

Academy for the 1st quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. To be considered for the program, your child must be enrolled in Vinton County Middle or High School for the 2022-2023 School year and return the application by August 10, 2022.

The committee will review all applications received to determine eligibility and will contact you with their decision in the days following August 10th. A required orientation will take place on August 15th at 4:00 p.m. in the VCHS Media Center.

All approved middle school and high school online participants must attend this session with their parents/guardians.

The Student-Parent Handbook for the 2022-2023 school year is available on our district website, www.vinton.k12.oh.us, under quick links. Parents may also request a hard copy of the handbook at their child’s school.

Vinton Schools look forward to the start of another academic year! Let’s team to make ‘22-23 a year filled with student support and success.

The Jackson & Vinton Courier

The Jackson & Vinton Courier

Vinton County, OH
