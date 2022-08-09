Read full article on original website
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Places to Donate Used Books in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
How to Make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Ground Beef and Garlic
There are plenty of ways to mix up veggies, meat and cheese—but there’s really nothing better than stuffing vegetables with meat and cheese. From stuffed peppers to stuffed potatoes, there are just so many recipes that turn your vegetables into vehicles for delicious add-ons!. Of course, cultures around...
I'm a chef. Here are the 10 foods I never order for delivery from restaurants.
For this culinary pro, some foods don't travel well and aren't worth the cost. From french fries to eggs, here's what you won't find her ordering.
Ree Drummond’s Crunchy, Crispy, and Tangy Coleslaw Recipes
Take a bite out of one of 'The Pioneer Woman' star Ree Drummond's delicious variety of coleslaw recipes.
Salt & Straw's New Lineup Puts The Spotlight On Vegetables
At this point in its tenure, waiting for the reveal of a new Salt & Straw drop is a little like waiting for the season finale of a TV show for ice cream fans. The Portland-based chain has plenty of sweet scoops in store for those whose dessert tastes run more traditional, but it's fair to say that the brand has ridden to fame on the coattails of its more unexpected creations. Once, for Thanksgiving, the brand scooped a turkey-flavored ice cream that was whipped with turkey fat, topped with bits of crispy turkey brittle, and swirled with cranberry sauce. Another year, for Halloween, daring customers ordered a red-velvet-hued ice cream made with actual pork blood. More recently, Salt & Straw's picnic series featured unexpected ingredients like "shards" of croissant fried in chicken fat and tea-infused deviled egg custard.
Southern Fried Corn Recipe
While some fried corn recipes call for actually deep-frying corn on the cob, this recipe is a simpler, easier preparation of pan-fried corn kernels. Recipe developer Kate Shungu likes to make it from fresh corn, but if this vegetable is out of season or you just don't feel like shucking and cutting the kernels off the cob, she does say you can use the frozen kind.
Shoppers Are So Excited To Try This Brand New Spicy Condiment From Trader Joe's
Trader Joe’s just added a new product to their stores and shoppers can’t stop talking about it!. Based on a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, it looks like one of the grocery store’s latest offerings is a spicy condiment called the Crunchy Jalapeno Lime and Onion. Uploaded on August 1, the caption wrote, “If Chili Onion Crunch had a cousin. How will you use it?”
thepioneerwoman.com
Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole
Flip through the pages of Ree Drummond’s many cookbooks and the words chicken, bacon, and ranch pop up again and again. That’s why this Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole is so perfect—it combines everyone’s love for pasta, chicken, and casseroles into one easy-to-make dish. Ready in just about forty-five minutes, it’s sure to become one of your family’s favorites.
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Says Her Olive Cheese Bread Recipe Is ‘Always a Hit’
Ree Drummond showed off her easy and delicious olive cheese bread on Instagram. The Pioneer Woman star makes a quick spread, places it on French bread, and bakes it.
How to make Bobby Flay's breakfast burrito
Bobby and Sophie Flay team up for a new streaming series and share their recipe for a California classic -- the breakfast burrito.
Yasmin Khan’s recipe for fish kebabs with skordalia
This dish finds me crossing borders and bringing together the flavours of Greece and Turkey, using a Turkish fish marinade alongside a garlicky Greek potato sauce. Swordfish is commonly used in Turkey to make fish kebabs and is (at the time of writing) a good sustainable fish choice. It has a meaty texture that lends itself very well to kebabs, but you can substitute hake, monkfish or any other firm white fish that is available; just ask your fishmonger to remove any bones and skin. You can barbecue these, or cook them under a very hot grill. Some chips or white rice would be good accompaniments, as well as some fresh salads.
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Easy Shrimp Scampi Stuffed Shells Recipe Is a Tasty Spin on a Classic
Ree Drummond turns classic shrimp scampi into a stuffed shells casserole. The Pioneer Woman star even makes enough for a second pan of it to freeze and eat later.
Giada De Laurentiis Once Said Her Crab Salad Napoleon Is ‘One of the Prettiest Dishes’ She’s Ever Made
Find out why Food Network's Giada De Laurentiis says her Crab Salad Napoleons with Fresh Pasta Recipe is ‘one of the prettiest dishes' she's ever made.
Classic Fantasy Fudge Recipe
Once you're finished following this classic fantasy fudge recipe created by chef and recipe developer Melissa Olivieri of The Olive Blogger, you'll have to make one final decision: do you chop the fudge into pieces, box it up, and give it away as gifts like you intended, or do you eat all of the fudge yourself? We know, it's not an easy choice. Fortunately, Olivieri rates the making of this fudge as quite manageable, so you can always make a second batch.
Napapijri and Cordura Talk Sleek, Sustainable Style for Outdoor
Italian outdoor brand Napapijri wants consumers to wear their clothes longer. And through its partnership with Cordura fabrics, the brand’s latest Premium Outdoor Collection spotlights the merging of “urban aesthetic, functionality and comfort” for sustainably minded shoppers seeking a sleek look and durable feel. Cordura Advanced Fabrics,...
I Tried Drinking Green Tea Every Morning For A Week—Here's How It Went
When it comes to a morning drink, my go-to option is almost always coffee—aside from water, of course. Let’s be real: Nothing beats the feeling of sipping a warm cup of joe to start the day right. Every time I drink coffee, I feel more energized and productive, ready to face the tasks I need to accomplish.
Mexican style refried bean burgers & Mexican salad
Mexican style refried bean burgers & Mexican salad/Gin Lee. Mexican style refried bean burgers & Mexican salad. If you can't afford beef, or don't like meat in general, here are a couple of meatless alternatives for you. The Mexican style refried bean burgers are pretty simple to make and they're also delicious when used in a Mexican salad. Plus, there are alternative ways to use bean burgers as well. I will be listing those alternative options at the end of my article.
This New Luxury Hotel Package in Charlotte Gives You a Chauffeur and a Private Rooftop Cabana
Click here to read the full article. Things are getting a little more lavish in Charlotte, North Carolina. To celebrate its first year in business, the Queen City’s JW Marriott hotel is launching an ultra-plus new offering filled with five-star amenities for its VIP guests. Called the Elevated Luxury package, the experience is built around accommodations in its 1,100-square-foot presidential suite, which enjoys a view over the building’s rooftop pool and unobstructed vistas of the city’s skyline. The suite includes a commodious master bedroom and a marble-clad ensuite bath. In addition to a spacious dining room and living area, guests can also...
Outside Online
Campfire Doughnuts
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. These donuts from Slawek Kalkraut and Krzysztof “Kris” Szymanski’s new release, Men with the Pot Cookbook: Delicious Grilled Meats and Forest...
TODAY.com
Chicken and rice get a big flavor boost from savory Asian ingredients
Chef and author Andy Baraghani is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite impressive entertaining recipes from his cookbook, "The Cook You Want to Be: Everyday Recipes to Impress." He shows us how to make glazed roast chicken and buttery rice with nori. TODAY has affiliate relationships, so...
recipesgram.com
Easy Banana Cream Pie
This easy banana cream pie is so creamy and delicious! Ideal for all banana dessert lovers! And what’s best – it doesn’t really matter if you are not so good in the kitchen – this recipe is so simple that you will definitely succeed. So, impress your boyfriend, husband, family or friends with this delicious easy banana cream pie. Here is the recipe:
