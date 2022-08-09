ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Port Houston at Mid-Year: Cargo Up 24%

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022--

Port Houston Executive Director Roger Guenther provided a mid-year cargo report to the Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority during its regular monthly meeting on August 2. “We’re at the halfway point of 2022, and Port Houston business is strong across the board,” he said. “Total tonnage across all the public facilities is up 24% year-to-date.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005811/en/

Pictured is Port Houston’s busy Turning Basin Terminal. Also known as City Docks, during these unprecedented times in the supply chain, the general cargo facility has been handling some container cargo, along with the traditional steel, breakbulk, and project cargo business lines. (Photo: Business Wire)

Guenther noted that general cargo tonnage through June was double last year’s volume. “Import steel is at levels we haven’t seen in nearly a decade,” he said, as the public general cargo facilities recorded 2.7 million tons through June. Port Houston’s public container terminals additionally handled 1.9 million twenty-foot-equivalent units through June, an increase of 18%.

During the meeting the Port Commission authorized more than $150 million in awards towards improvements in infrastructure and operation of the Houston Ship Channel and Port Houston.

The commission approved a $40 million contract for purchasing three dockside electric ship-to-shore (STS) container cranes for Bayport Terminal. Executive staff noted this investment would permit Bayport Terminal to handle 15,000 TEU ships, aligning with Port Houston’s investment in the Houston Ship Channel Expansion Program - Project 11, aimed to accommodate larger vessels calling the region.

The Port Commission also approved a $65 million purchase of 26 new hybrid-electric rubber-tired-gantry (RTG) yard cranes. Adding to the 116 RTG fleet at the two terminals, these new cranes aim to reduce emissions by 70%. Port Houston’s investments in electric and hybrid terminal equipment also align with its goal of working towards net carbon neutrality by 2050.

Another agenda highlight was more than $31 million invested in Barbours Cut Terminal for the reconstruction of Container Yards 4 North and 5 North, totaling 87 acres.

Finally, the meeting marked the first anniversary of the launch of Port Houston’s Business Equity Division. The work of the division in supporting one of Port Houston’s primary strategic goals has included leading a heightened focus on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, implementing the organization’s Minority/Woman-owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) program, and carrying out enhanced Small Business Development activities.

The next regular Port Commission meeting is on September 27.

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the area’s largest breakbulk facility and two of the most efficient container terminals in the country. Port Houston is the advocate and a strategic leader for the Channel. The Houston Ship Channel complex and its more than 200 public and private terminals, collectively known as the Port of Houston, is the nation’s largest port for waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas and the U.S. The Port of Houston supports the creation of nearly 1.35 million jobs in Texas and 3.2 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $339 billion in Texas – 20.6 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product (GDP) – and $801.9 billion in economic impact across the nation. For more information, visit the website at PortHouston.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005811/en/

Lisa Ashley-Daniels, Director, Media Relations, Office: 713-670-2644; Mobile: 832-247-8179; E-mail:lashley@porthouston.com

KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT OTHER ENERGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY SMALL BUSINESS DEI (DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION) OTHER TRANSPORT RETAIL MARITIME TRANSPORT LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: Port Houston

PUB: 08/09/2022 11:59 AM/DISC: 08/09/2022 11:59 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005811/en

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Telephone Road Project: Mayor Turner introduces $21M RAISE grant for construction

HOUSTON – The United States Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the City of Houston will receive $20.96 million in federal funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grant program for the Telephone Road: Main Street Revitalization Project. Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Congressman...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Ultra-budget airlines Spirit and Frontier expanding services at Houston airports

Spirit and Frontier Airlines are making moves in the Houston market as strong travel demand continues throughout the summer months. Frontier announced Tuesday that the ultra-low-cost carrier will begin flying a daily route between its base of operations at Denver International Airport and William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, according to Houston Business Journal's Olivia Pulsinelli. Introductory fares for flights scheduled between September 7 and October 28 will begin at $69 for travelers who purchase tickets before July 27, according to the company. These prices do not include ancillary charges for additional bags or preferred seat assignments.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Industry
Houston, TX
Business
Click2Houston.com

METRORapid University Corridor: New faster connection

HOUSTON – METRO is answering their riders’ calls for better connectivity. The METRORapid University Corridor Project will be a one-seat ride that could significantly improve the two-hour ride from the Westchase District all the way to Cashmere Gardens and connect students to Houston Community College, St. Thomas, University of Houston and Texas Southern University.
HOUSTON, TX
multihousingnews.com

Lone Star Capital Acquires 300-Unit Houston Property

Performance Properties has sold Timberwalk, a 300-unit apartment community in Houston, to Lone Star Capital, in an off-market transaction. Berkadia represented the seller and also secured acquisition financing for Lone Star. The buyer benefited from a $25.6 million, three-year acquisition loan originated by First Foundation Bank, Yardi Matrix data shows.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Container Port#Port Of Houston#Project Cargo#Infrastructure#Business Industry#Linus Business#Port Houston#The Port Commission#Turning Basin Terminal#City Docks#The Houston Ship Channel
Axios

Houston's water pipes are leaking more this summer

Houston is grappling with more than four times more water line leaks than normal this summer due to extreme drought gripping the Lone Star State. Driving the news: Houston Public Works reports 483 active leaks in queue to be fixed across the city's 7,000 miles of water lines. That's compared...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonianonline.com

Houston’s Best Pool Contractors for 2022 Rated

A swimming pool is a kind of addition to your house that not only makes your home give off luxury vibes but is also fun in the summer. Many people think it’s way too challenging to add a swimming pool to a house, whether old or new, because of the hustle behind it. However, you can ignore all the hard work and hire a company to do the job for you. There are so many pools related companies in Houston that are proficient at doing the job. Here are some companies that will design and build the perfect pool for you.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston resident and CEO of TDECU promoted to US Army 2-star major general

HOUSTON – The president and CEO of TDECU, who is a Houston resident, has been promoted to a two-star major general in the United States Army. Isaac Johnson, who was named president and CEO of TDECU in June 2021, has a long military career. He was a Brigadier General for the US Army Reserve before his newly-appointed position.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Community Impact Houston

Popshelf now open on FM 1960 in Champions area

The retailer offers seasonal and home decor, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, and party goods. (Courtesy Popshelf) Officials with Popshelf announced a new location opened Aug. 1 at 5650 FM 1960 W., Houston. The retailer offers seasonal and home decor; health and beauty products; cleaning supplies; and party goods. Approximately 95% of items are $5 or less, according to the company.
HOUSTON, TX
checkoutdfw.com

A bridge that goes over this huge ship channel is the most traveled in Texas that doesn’t meet safety standards

Decades of neglect and lack of investment have left over 46,000 bridges in the United States in a state of disrepair. To address this, President Joe Biden signed into law in November 2021 the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $550 billion to rebuilding key infrastructure. Still, necessary repairs may take years, and each day, Americans make 178 million trips across bridges deemed to be structurally deficient.
TEXAS STATE
defendernetwork.com

Which Houston mayor candidate has raised the most money?

Mayor Sylvester Turner has led the Bayou City for the past seven and a half years, steering Houston through countless storms, including the Labor Day Flood (2015), Tax Day Flood (2016), Hurricane Harvey (2017), Independence Day Flood (2018) and Winter Storm Uri (2021). Turner took office facing a different storm—an...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy