Jared Goff Does Not Plan to Watch Debut of 'Hard Knocks'

By John Maakaron
 1 day ago

It appears the 10 p.m. start time may be late for the Lions' roster to stay up and watch "Hard Knocks".

Judging by the early response of several members of the Lions' coaching staff and roster, watching the debut of "Hard Knocks" on Tuesday may have to be put on the back burner.

Airing at 10 p.m. ET, the premiere of the Detroit Lions on the HBO series may be just a little past their bed times.

With early practices daily, many members of the roster are focused on performing at their peak level during the next few weeks.

"I don't remember if I watched it the first or second time. I probably did watch it the first time when I was a rookie. I think I do remember watching that," quarterback Jared Goff said, when asked if he enjoyed watching himself on the popular series. "I don't know if I watched it the second time. I don't think I'll watch it tonight. It's just on so late. Eastern time zone, right. But, I'll see clips, if I'm in them. I'm sure I'll see them. Those guys will tell me if I do something stupid or something. You guys will make fun of me on Twitter or something. I don't plan to watch it. It's on at what, 10 o'clock something? I don't plan to watch it."

Early impressions of Aidan Hutchinson

Like many, Goff echoed the sentiment that the talented rookie's performance of "Bille Jean" in front of the team was the best he has ever seen.

All throughout camp, the No. 2 overall pick has kept his nose to the grindstone, and has performed well.

"First, I'll start with his daily preparation. It's really high level for a young guy and a first-year guy. Just seeing the way he carries himself every day and getting his work done," Goff said. "He's doing the speak when spoken to right now. I think once he's able to prove himself on the field, he'll be able to form into that leader that he can be and that we all know he can be. But, he's doing it the right way right now. And, I think his song -- he sung Billie Jean. Best I've ever seen. Not even close. I think it just speaks to his confidence. He's a confident kid. He's a charismatic kid. He works extremely hard. He works his tail off. And, we all respect him for that. I think he'll grow into a leader sooner than later."

