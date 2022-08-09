ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai Responds To Star Kevin Durant

By Cory Nelson
 1 day ago

The Nets drama with All-Star Durant continues during offseason

The drama between superstar Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets’ front office is starting to reach a boiling point.

Last weekend Durant, who is being coveted by the Miami Heat, met with Nets governor Joe Tsai in London and laid out the ultimatum: It’s either him or the team’s general manager and coach.

On Monday night, Tsai took to Twitter and released a prodigious statement saying: “Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets.

Things have been rocky since Durant arrived in Brooklyn. Early reports have stated Durant and former teammate James Harden didn’t have the best relationship. Durant also publicly voiced displeasure with Kyrie Irving declining the option to get vaccinated.

Durant, 33, initially requested a trade from the Nets on June 30 and has yet to change his mind. He is currently signed to a contract which leaves him with four years and $198 million left on the table, so the Nets can be patient.

Even though Durant is getting up in age, he is still effective. Last season, he averaged 29 points.

If the Nets don’t budge on pleasing Durant, it could put teams like the Phoenix Suns and Heat in the driver’s seat in regards to signing him.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat.

