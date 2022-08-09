We can now follow our town on Facebook. The City of Shelby has a weekly Facebook post to keep our "locals" up-to-date on various city projects, programs & events. Don't worry about a thing...it's easy...follow the City of Shelby at Shelby Montana, & look for "THIS WEEK IN SHELBY," every Monday, for a list of projects Shelby is currently working on, infrastructure projects affecting traffic, garbage, pickup routes, meetings & all the activities over at the civic center. If there are any changes to the schedule or notifications, check out the City's Facebook page daily for updates. When changes break out, the Shelby Facebook page breaks in!

SHELBY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO