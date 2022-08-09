Read full article on original website
Great Falls woman charged with biting off part of a person's ear
Haley Marann Pepion is facing several charges after she reportedly bit off the ear of a woman in Great Falls.
People charged in connection to fish killed at Giant Springs Fish Hatchery
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two people have been charged for killing several fish in the display pond at Giant Springs. Last August, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) asked the public for information after a knife was used to spear and slash many large trout in the circular display pond.
Logan Health Helps Out Shelby
Logan Health Assisted Living Facility here in Shelby, has a rummage sale set for this Saturday morning, the 13th. Saturday's sale will run from 9, to 1, with some real rummage FUN. The public's invited to drop off any of their "gently-used" items at the AFL any time prior to Saturday morning's sale. Proceeds will go toward the Assisted Living Activities Fund. Hope to see you on Saturday...
Great Falls: Defined by the Railroad and the Falls
Great Falls: Defined by the Railroad and the Falls Perhaps one of the most significant towns that originally came about because of the railroad is Great Falls, although Great Falls developed a strong foundation around many other industries after its founding. ...
When You’re Not Following “ME”…
We can now follow our town on Facebook. The City of Shelby has a weekly Facebook post to keep our "locals" up-to-date on various city projects, programs & events. Don't worry about a thing...it's easy...follow the City of Shelby at Shelby Montana, & look for "THIS WEEK IN SHELBY," every Monday, for a list of projects Shelby is currently working on, infrastructure projects affecting traffic, garbage, pickup routes, meetings & all the activities over at the civic center. If there are any changes to the schedule or notifications, check out the City's Facebook page daily for updates. When changes break out, the Shelby Facebook page breaks in!
A GRIZZLY Time In Dupuyer
Our infamous "Grizzly Day" is officially set for THIS Saturday, the 6th, down in Dupuyer. The "Grizzly FUN" starts bright & squirrely at 7:30, Saturday morning with the Fireman's Breakfast. The parade's on at 11, with line up at 10:30. One of the Big Sky summer favorites, the Dupuyer Duck Races," will run from 3, to 6. It's a family friendly event for sure with activities & fun stuff for the whole family along with lunch & dinner specials too. Don't worry about a thing...vendors will be on site with some cool specialty items up for sale.
Fire danger grows as high temperatures meet high winds
The Elmo Fire near the western shore of Flathead Lake grew to over 18,000 acres at last report. Officials on Wednesday said the fire has burned four homes and four outbuildings and has a high potential for reaching Lake Mary Ronan by this evening. About 150 homes are now in...
Rollin’ With The Flow In Valier
The roll off container down in Valier, will be closing at 4 o'clock this afternoon (Friday.) Don't worry about a thing...regular hours will resume tomorrow. Life "rolls" on...Happy Friday!
GOOD Combo- Lasagna+ Music In Shelby
LASAGNA(!) It'll be "on the platter" tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon over at the Shelby Market & Music at Shelby City Park from 4 to 6. It's a FUN-Fundraiser Dinner for the SHS Business Professionals of America Club. Please pass the lasagna, & crank up the tunes!
CB Trails On The Run
Cut Bank Trails will be hosting the FUN(!) Run again THIS Saturday, the 30th. It's all part of the Lewis & Clark Festival, & it's going to be a ball! The "Run" steps off Saturday morning at 8, & it's gonna' be great. If you're interested in registration for either the 5K or 1 mile walk, registration forms & more information's available at cutbanktrails.com on the events tab. Why not give it a stab!
Browning Legion Needs HELP
American Legion Franklin Juneau Post 127, over in Browning, needs officers AND members to keep on keeping on in the community. You can become involved & help old Post 127, to service the community again by attending today's (Friday) "revitalization" meeting. The meeting's at 4, this afternoon at the Blackfeet Veterans Alliance, 119 Pata Street in Browning.
Toole County Student Drive Rolls On
Our Toole County Alliance for Youth continues its' school supply drive tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon/evening up in Sunburst. Sunburst students are invited to stop by the Sunburst Lutheran Church from 5:30, to 6:30, on a 1st come/1st supply basis as supplies ARE limited. Don't worry about a thing, but the youth, 5th to 12th grades, will be REQUIRED to sign a pledge to stay alcohol, tobacco & drug free! This program is based on need, NOT income.
EMT Classes Set For CB
An EMT course will begin this Saturday, the 6th, over at the Logan Health EMS Building in Cut Bank. The classes will run every OTHER weekend spread out over 16 weeks on Saturdays, & Sundays, from 8, to 4. Don't worry about a thing, the class WILL be available online if you cannot attend in person. NOW is a good time to reserve your spot by calling Darin L. Wynn at 450 8905, & working toward keeping others alive...
GFPD addresses abandoned vehicles and RV parking
Laura Hodges of Volunteers In Police Service said, "We get community complaints, and I think it's important we do something about them."
Montana Mountain Lion Makes a Fatal Crash Into a Home’s Basement
With a policy that does not allow for relocation, you can probably anticipate that this story does not end well. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that yesterday (Sunday), game wardens responded to a call in Great Falls from distraught homeowners about a mountain lion that had sought refuge under the home's deck. This was not an off-the-grid rural home in the "vicinity" of Great Falls. It was a residential area within the city limits.
4 dead, 3 injured in Glacier Co. crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — A head-on collision between two vehicles Saturday night left four people dead and three people seriously injured. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office and emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 2 at mile marker 215 just after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found Shawn Patrick...
This Monday’s “DRIVE’S For Shelby Students
Toole County Alliance for Youth along with their partners will be holding a school supply drive for our Toole County students this Monday, 8/8. Shelby students should report to the First Baptist Church Activity Center from 5, to 6:30, Monday evening. Don't worry about a thing...the school supply drive is based on need & NOT income, & it's on a "1st come/1st serve basis as supplies are limited. Youth 5th-12th will need to sign a pledge to stay alcohol, tobacco & drug free. Welcome back to another school year under our Montana Big Sky!
Four killed, three injured after crash on Highway 2 in Glacier County
The following is a press release from the Glacier County Sheriff's Office:. CUT BANK, Mont. - On August 6'*, 2022 at 11:08 p.m., the Glacier County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a head-on vehicle crash at mile-post 215, US 2. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the Montana Highway Patrol, East Glacier Fire, Browning Fire, and Blackfeet EMS responded. Upon arrival Deputies and Officers found Shawn Patrick Neal, 60, of East Glacier Park, deceased in one vehicle and Ti Shalene Stalnaker, 50, of East Glacier Park, gravely injured. Stalaker was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
We’re Under Red Flag Warning Until 9!
A Red Flag Warning now in effect until 9, o'clock, tonight (Tuesday.) The affected area incudes Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill & Blain Counties, Lewis & Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain Front, Choteau & Fergus Counties & Central & Eastern Lewis & Clark National Forest area. Today's (Tuesday's) temperatures are predicted to be between 85, & 90, with wind gusts up to 40 mph. It goes without saying that any & all new fire starts could be difficult to contain. NO burning means permits & open campfires. Ceremonial fire MUST be attended to at all times. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please govern yourselves accordingly...
