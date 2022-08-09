ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conrad, MT

Comments / 0

Related
KSEN AM 1150

Logan Health Helps Out Shelby

Logan Health Assisted Living Facility here in Shelby, has a rummage sale set for this Saturday morning, the 13th. Saturday's sale will run from 9, to 1, with some real rummage FUN. The public's invited to drop off any of their "gently-used" items at the AFL any time prior to Saturday morning's sale. Proceeds will go toward the Assisted Living Activities Fund. Hope to see you on Saturday...
SHELBY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conrad, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Local
Montana Food & Drinks
KSEN AM 1150

When You’re Not Following “ME”…

We can now follow our town on Facebook. The City of Shelby has a weekly Facebook post to keep our "locals" up-to-date on various city projects, programs & events. Don't worry about a thing...it's easy...follow the City of Shelby at Shelby Montana, & look for "THIS WEEK IN SHELBY," every Monday, for a list of projects Shelby is currently working on, infrastructure projects affecting traffic, garbage, pickup routes, meetings & all the activities over at the civic center. If there are any changes to the schedule or notifications, check out the City's Facebook page daily for updates. When changes break out, the Shelby Facebook page breaks in!
SHELBY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

A GRIZZLY Time In Dupuyer

Our infamous "Grizzly Day" is officially set for THIS Saturday, the 6th, down in Dupuyer. The "Grizzly FUN" starts bright & squirrely at 7:30, Saturday morning with the Fireman's Breakfast. The parade's on at 11, with line up at 10:30. One of the Big Sky summer favorites, the Dupuyer Duck Races," will run from 3, to 6. It's a family friendly event for sure with activities & fun stuff for the whole family along with lunch & dinner specials too. Don't worry about a thing...vendors will be on site with some cool specialty items up for sale.
DUPUYER, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Fire danger grows as high temperatures meet high winds

The Elmo Fire near the western shore of Flathead Lake grew to over 18,000 acres at last report. Officials on Wednesday said the fire has burned four homes and four outbuildings and has a high potential for reaching Lake Mary Ronan by this evening. About 150 homes are now in...
GREAT FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Ice Cream Social#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Screams For Ice Cream#The Presbyterian Women
KSEN AM 1150

GOOD Combo- Lasagna+ Music In Shelby

LASAGNA(!) It'll be "on the platter" tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon over at the Shelby Market & Music at Shelby City Park from 4 to 6. It's a FUN-Fundraiser Dinner for the SHS Business Professionals of America Club. Please pass the lasagna, & crank up the tunes!
SHELBY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

CB Trails On The Run

Cut Bank Trails will be hosting the FUN(!) Run again THIS Saturday, the 30th. It's all part of the Lewis & Clark Festival, & it's going to be a ball! The "Run" steps off Saturday morning at 8, & it's gonna' be great. If you're interested in registration for either the 5K or 1 mile walk, registration forms & more information's available at cutbanktrails.com on the events tab. Why not give it a stab!
KSEN AM 1150

Browning Legion Needs HELP

American Legion Franklin Juneau Post 127, over in Browning, needs officers AND members to keep on keeping on in the community. You can become involved & help old Post 127, to service the community again by attending today's (Friday) "revitalization" meeting. The meeting's at 4, this afternoon at the Blackfeet Veterans Alliance, 119 Pata Street in Browning.
BROWNING, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KSEN AM 1150

Toole County Student Drive Rolls On

Our Toole County Alliance for Youth continues its' school supply drive tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon/evening up in Sunburst. Sunburst students are invited to stop by the Sunburst Lutheran Church from 5:30, to 6:30, on a 1st come/1st supply basis as supplies ARE limited. Don't worry about a thing, but the youth, 5th to 12th grades, will be REQUIRED to sign a pledge to stay alcohol, tobacco & drug free! This program is based on need, NOT income.
TOOLE COUNTY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

EMT Classes Set For CB

An EMT course will begin this Saturday, the 6th, over at the Logan Health EMS Building in Cut Bank. The classes will run every OTHER weekend spread out over 16 weeks on Saturdays, & Sundays, from 8, to 4. Don't worry about a thing, the class WILL be available online if you cannot attend in person. NOW is a good time to reserve your spot by calling Darin L. Wynn at 450 8905, & working toward keeping others alive...
Alt 95.7

Montana Mountain Lion Makes a Fatal Crash Into a Home’s Basement

With a policy that does not allow for relocation, you can probably anticipate that this story does not end well. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that yesterday (Sunday), game wardens responded to a call in Great Falls from distraught homeowners about a mountain lion that had sought refuge under the home's deck. This was not an off-the-grid rural home in the "vicinity" of Great Falls. It was a residential area within the city limits.
NBCMontana

4 dead, 3 injured in Glacier Co. crash

MISSOULA, Mont. — A head-on collision between two vehicles Saturday night left four people dead and three people seriously injured. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office and emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 2 at mile marker 215 just after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found Shawn Patrick...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

This Monday’s “DRIVE’S For Shelby Students

Toole County Alliance for Youth along with their partners will be holding a school supply drive for our Toole County students this Monday, 8/8. Shelby students should report to the First Baptist Church Activity Center from 5, to 6:30, Monday evening. Don't worry about a thing...the school supply drive is based on need & NOT income, & it's on a "1st come/1st serve basis as supplies are limited. Youth 5th-12th will need to sign a pledge to stay alcohol, tobacco & drug free. Welcome back to another school year under our Montana Big Sky!
SHELBY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Four killed, three injured after crash on Highway 2 in Glacier County

The following is a press release from the Glacier County Sheriff's Office:. CUT BANK, Mont. - On August 6'*, 2022 at 11:08 p.m., the Glacier County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a head-on vehicle crash at mile-post 215, US 2. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the Montana Highway Patrol, East Glacier Fire, Browning Fire, and Blackfeet EMS responded. Upon arrival Deputies and Officers found Shawn Patrick Neal, 60, of East Glacier Park, deceased in one vehicle and Ti Shalene Stalnaker, 50, of East Glacier Park, gravely injured. Stalaker was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

We’re Under Red Flag Warning Until 9!

A Red Flag Warning now in effect until 9, o'clock, tonight (Tuesday.) The affected area incudes Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill & Blain Counties, Lewis & Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain Front, Choteau & Fergus Counties & Central & Eastern Lewis & Clark National Forest area. Today's (Tuesday's) temperatures are predicted to be between 85, & 90, with wind gusts up to 40 mph. It goes without saying that any & all new fire starts could be difficult to contain. NO burning means permits & open campfires. Ceremonial fire MUST be attended to at all times. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please govern yourselves accordingly...
TOOLE COUNTY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

Shelby, MT
404
Followers
1K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksenam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy