theobserver.com
Bryan Granelli, long-time Kearny Board of Education trustee, dies aged 54
Back in 2015, when the Board of Education was faced with a vacancy among its own, the group voted unanimously, 8-0, to pick Bryan J. Granelli to fill the seat. He had the experience they were looking for as a former executive and then owner and founder of a private security firm that often dealt with schools.
theobserver.com
New ‘Inside Nutley’ podcast released featuring Commissioner Mauro Tucci
theobserver.com
State police says it arrested 2 local men in major drug-mill takedown
Two local men and a third from Hoboken are in custody after the NJ State Police concluded a significant drug-mill investigation, the state police said. The NJSP arrested Richard Stroman Jr., 38, of North Arlington, Jose Acosta, 37, of Hoboken and Miguel Carrasco-Lara, 35, of Lyndhurst, for various drug offenses. During a two-month investigation, detectives dismantled what they describe as a drug mill and seized 38 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl among other items.
theobserver.com
Lyndhurst PD enact several drug arrests
A Newark man who was police say was driving erratically was found to be in possession of drugs after Lyndhurst police pulled him over on Park Avenue on July 30, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst PD, said. Auteri says police were on patrol on the 200 block of...
theobserver.com
Water pressure back to normal, Belleville mayor’s office says, but boil water advisory still in effect
Water pressure has been restored to normal in Belleville as Newark Water continues repair work on the ruptured water main break, the mayor’s office said today. A water advisory remains in effect in the wake of Tuesday’s major water main break near the Newark/Belleville border at Branch Brook Park.
theobserver.com
Rose: How I spent my summer — killing lantern flies
On July 17, I wrote a letter expressing concern about the numerous amount of lantern flies — 80 I had killed on my property. In it I also expressed the concerns of three of my neighbors who said the flies were eating the plants in their gardens and were all over their decks and screen doors.
theobserver.com
HCCC President named top regional community college chief executive
Hudson County Community College President Christopher M. Reber has been named the recipient of the 2022 Association of Community College Trustees’ (ACCT) Northeast Regional Chief Executive Officer Award. As the regional honoree, Reber is a finalist for national-level recognition as a potential recipient of the ACCT 2022 Marie Y....
theobserver.com
Nutley in search of new baseball coach as Harbison steps down after 18 years
After more than two decades of coaching multiple sports at Nutley High School, Bob Harbison decided it was time to take a step back. Harbison, a 1984 Nutley graduate, recently announced he stepped down as the Maroon Raiders’ head baseball coach, a position he’s held since 2004. Harbison, who also stepped down as an assistant football coach, will remain the school’s head boys’ basketball coach.
theobserver.com
Kearny Rangers 16U win 2022 USABL title
The Kearny Rangers 16U squad won the USABL Northeast Division defeating the New Milford Knights by score of 3-1.. The championship game MVPs were Andrew Joe, who pitched a complete game two-hitter with five strike outs while allowing an unearned run to get the win on mound and Jonah Menendez with a key three-run double in third inning to score all the runs needed for Rangers.
