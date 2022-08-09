Read full article on original website
A Move-In Ready Minnesota Home For $38,000. What’s the Catch?
In a world of record high real estate prices, here's a 1,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fergus Falls, MN for $38,000. That's less than the average price of a new vehicle and some late model used ones. So what's the catch? I can't really find one....
valleynewslive.com
Fargo pools closing soon
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Summer is about to wrap up, which means the Fargo Park District will soon be closing its outdoor pools. The Roger G. Gress Northside Pool, Southwest Recreational Pool, and the Madison Pool & Splash Pad are set to close after Sunday, August 14. The...
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota Tourism creates map of sunflower fields in bloom
MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Tourism is embracing the state’s title as one of the top producers of sunflowers in the country. The department has created a map where you can see which sunflower fields are at the peak of their growing season, which typically happens in August.
valleynewslive.com
VNL Whistleblower: Run-down house in Dilworth has residents concerned
Dilworth, MN (Valley News Live) - Many complaints have been made about a run-down house off 1st Ave. SE in Dilworth. With how dilapidated it looks from the outside, people in the neighborhood are having more and more concerns about it. “The city doesn’t want to do a thing about...
valleynewslive.com
Dilworth Community Service K9 program to continue
DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Thanks to a local sponsor, the Dilworth Police Department’s Community Service K9 continues to serve the community. Police Chief Ty Sharpe says Northwestern Bank donated $2,500 to bring K9 Keely to Dilworth, and recently agreed to sponsor Keely for another 2 years. The money will be used to continue the training and care K9 Officer Keely receives.
valleynewslive.com
Red River Women’s Clinic GoFundMe surpasses $1 million goal
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Support for North Dakota’s only abortion clinic has poured in from across the country since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Weeks later, a GoFundMe for the Red River Women’s Clinic has surpassed its goal of $1 million dollars. The...
Do we need water or not, North Dakota?
The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
valleynewslive.com
Report: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
valleynewslive.com
Bus driver shortages cause several route changes for Moorhead students
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Changes are coming to the way students in Moorhead will get to and from school this year as the district continues to battle severe bus driver shortages. Moorhead Area Public Schools says its down 14 drivers, and officials say despite their best recruiting efforts,...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Schools Superintendent speaks on the new school year, staff shortages, and open enrollment policies
(Fargo, ND) -- One of Fargo's educational leaders joined WDAY Midday speaking about the beginning of the school year, labor shortages, and possible open enrollment policies for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Dr. Rupak Gandhi, Fargo School Board President, says the beginning of the academic year is always an exciting...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police Department swears in 15 new officers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have added 15 new crime fighters to their roster. They all graduated from the Fargo Police Academy. The academy provides peace officer training, certified by the North Dakota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board. Those who graduate are eligible for hire as a licensed peace officer in North Dakota.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo PD reviews officer accountability & complaint procedure to advisory board
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the North Dakota BCI continues to investigate a few different officer-involved shootings in the Fargo area, over the last couple months, tonight, Fargo police held their usual Police Advisory and Oversight board meeting. Police explained to the board the high standard to which their officers are held, as well as how incidents are viewed by the department.
valleynewslive.com
Walmart Manager helps Fargo Police solve ‘significant crime’
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Tuesday, Fargo Police awarded a Letter of Recognition to Travis Roerich, an Asset Protection Manager for Walmart in Fargo. On June 14, Travis contacted FPD when he observed four individuals making suspicious transactions that, based on his experience, appeared consistent with credit card fraud. When officers arrived, they found the suspects in a vehicle containing items—including credit cards—which had been stolen from a local business the night before.
Mandan Native “Nobody Takes The Time To Look”
About 8 years ago I lived in Fargo, and for about 3 months I lived in Moorhead, MN with a roommate named Matt Sorum. At that time he was just getting into photography. He took his camera and just explored the outdoors, learning so many things as he went along. As he continued his hobby, his talents became obvious - In 2015 Share the Experience Photo Contest first recognized his work and he won an award for his amazing picture of a Bison out at Yellowstone. The following year he won another award - You can check out the page yourself at nationalparks.org.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo City Council approves preliminary 2023 budget
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo City Commission unanimously voted to pass Mayor Tim Mahoney’s preliminary budget for next year. The 2023 budget is estimated at more than $341 million. It is about $10 million less than this year’s budget. During Monday’s meeting, Commissioner Denise Kolpack stated...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo Schools implementing cellphone-free classroom rule
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Public School District is implementing a new rule for the 2022-2023 school year to remove distraction and promote face-to-face connection. The district says cellphones cannot be used in middle and high school classrooms. The district says cellphones should be out-of-use...
DL-Online
COVID transmission reaches high level in Otter Tail County
WADENA — Reports of high levels of COVID-19 transmission were reported in Otter Tail County on Monday, Aug. 8. A high level is a period where there is a high potential of healthcare system strain, and high level of severe illness. In Wadena, Becker, Hubbard and Todd counties, the...
valleynewslive.com
Hundreds expected at anti-abortion rally August 19
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pro-Life Action Ministries and PLAM Action, an outreach ministry of Pro-Life Action Ministries, are holding a rally Friday August 19 at 7:00 pm at 1020 Center Ave. in Moorhead. Organizers say more than three hundred people are expected to attend. David Bereit, the founder...
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: Fargo Has A Secret Taco Vendor You NEED To Find For The Food Truck Festival
It was last year around this time that I was told by one of my very good friends about a local legend. He told me of a taco stand in downtown Fargo that he called, “The best tacos I’ve ever had”. Seeing as he’s a bit of a food snob, this was high praise. “What’s the name of this taco stand?” I asked. He replied with two words:
