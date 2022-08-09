DALLAS, TEXAS (CBSDFW.com) - Yaser Said, 65, was found guilty of capital murder in the slayings of his two daughters Sarah, 17, and Amina, 18. A Dallas County jury reached the verdict after around three hours of deliberation Tuesday.On Monday, Said took the stand in his own defense and denied killing the teens, who were both students at Lewisville High School. "Definitely not, I did not kill my daughters," said Said, whose testimony in Arabic was translated to English.Said testified that as he was driving to dinner with his daughters on the evening they were killed, he thought someone was following the...

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO