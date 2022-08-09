Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yaser Said found guilty of capital murder in deaths of his two daughters
DALLAS, TEXAS (CBSDFW.com) - Yaser Said, 65, was found guilty of capital murder in the slayings of his two daughters Sarah, 17, and Amina, 18. A Dallas County jury reached the verdict after around three hours of deliberation Tuesday.On Monday, Said took the stand in his own defense and denied killing the teens, who were both students at Lewisville High School. "Definitely not, I did not kill my daughters," said Said, whose testimony in Arabic was translated to English.Said testified that as he was driving to dinner with his daughters on the evening they were killed, he thought someone was following the...
Investigation underway after fatal ‘fire incident’ at Plano home, officials say
PLANO, Texas — Crews responded to a fatal “fire incident” at a home in Plano Wednesday afternoon, officials say. Around 1 p.m., Plano Fire-Rescue was called to a home in the 1900 block of Gardengrove Court, near Custer Road and West 15 Street. Officials told WFAA that...
KXII.com
Man arrested for kidnapping in Love County
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - An East Texas man has been charged with kidnapping a woman in Love County. According to court documents, it happened late last month… Artillious Cortez Allison is accused of confining a woman against her will to a room at the Winstar Hotel. Allison is also...
KXII.com
Denison suspect charged for tampering government documents
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested for reportedly tampering with government documents early morning Sunday. Denison Police said they were called for a welfare concern in the 500 block on North Highway 75. Upon arrival, officers said they found Joshua Lane inside a vehicle with methamphetamine,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXII.com
Additional soundbite
Man confesses to murder of Sherman woman, according to court document. Grass can ignite at 500 degrees and in these conditions a fire can spread almost as fast as it starts. Friday’s luncheon was a way for members of the Sherman community to show these new teachers they are part of a family that’s valued.
texasmetronews.com
18-year-old arrested after fatal eating in Red Bird
An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a 46-year-old woman Saturday in the Red Bird neighborhood, Dallas police said. Arianna Guice was booked in the Dallas County jail Saturday night and faces a murder charge. It is unclear if she has an attorney. Officers were called...
fox4news.com
'Honor Killings' Trial: Prosecution expected to rest case against Yaser Said
DALLAS - The trial for Yaser Said, who is accused of murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008, is set to continue into its second week on Monday. Prosecutors are expected to rest their case against Said, who was caught after being on the run for 12 years following the deaths of his daughters, Sarah and Amina.
KWTX
Texas infant dead, dad in custody after standoff
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An hours-long standoff in Rowlett last night ended with a man in custody and his infant son dead. Police said the incident began as a welfare concern call at about 7:00 p.m. Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Silver Springs Way after the caller said she was concerned about her husband’s strange behavior and their infant child who was in his care.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTEN.com
Denison police seize fake IDs, drugs with suspects
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two people are jailed after Denison police said they found them with drugs, fake identification and a fake ID maker in their vehicle. Officers were called about a welfare concern on Friday. The suspects, identified as Ashley Love of San Saba, Texas, and Joshua Lane of Arlington, Texas, were found in a vehicle with methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and the bogus IDs.
Baby dies in Rowlett home, one man now facing multiple felony counts
A man is locked up in connection with a baby’s death in Rowlett over the weekend. It all began when a woman called 911 for help, saying her husband was acting strangely and she was very afraid for her baby who was in his care.
KXII.com
Calera man arrested for burglary at Durant auto repair shop
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Calera man has been charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into four cars. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 41-year-old Joshua Allen Covington broke into four vehicles owned by Usry Auto House in August. Covington allegedly lifted the hood on all four...
KXII.com
Fatal crash leaves one dead in Grayson Co.
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Officials said a woman died after a single-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday morning. Troopers said Nichole Gray, 36, of Denison, was driving a Chrysler 300 southbound on F-M 1753 near Middle Road when her car veered off the east side of the roadway, and struck a tree around 11 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: High-Speed Police Chase in Dallas County
A driver is leading officers from Mesquite and Dallas on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. As of about 1:30 p.m., police were chasing a vehicle through neighborhood streets in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas. By 1:45, the driver had exited Interstate 635 and was heading south on Plano Road in Lake Highlands.
fox4news.com
4 injured in crash at Plano gas station
PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
KXII.com
Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police arrested a man Friday for the murder of a missing Sherman woman whose body was found in a wooded area Thursday night. Sherman Police arrested Brandon Joseph Tom, 31, for murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning and endangering a child. Police said they began investigating...
Pills, Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, Meth Found During Search Of A Cumby Residence Saturday
3 Others Also Jailed Over Weekend On Unrelated Controlled Substance Charges. Officials reported finding multiple types of pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and fraudulently used or possession of ID and debit cards during a search of a Cumby residence Saturday night; four people were taken into custody on felony charges as a result. At least three others were also jailed on felony controlled substance charges over the weekend, according to arrest and jail reports.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 8, 2022
CHRISTIAN, JOSEPH LEE – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMB. FLIPPEN, KENNETH CHARLES – MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G; POSS MARIJ <2OZ. JEFFERSON, VIKKI LYNN – ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV. BIGGS, BRITTANY DIANE – CCC/MTAG-FALSE REPORT TO POLICE OFFICER. FLETCHER, MARTHA SUE –...
dallasexpress.com
Man Fatally Shot by Dallas Police
In one night, a man allegedly selling drugs fled Dallas police, returned to the scene, resisted arrest, and was fatally shot by an officer who tried to detain him. On July 27, officers were investigating drug complaints outside the LBJ Food Mart in the 13000 block of Jupiter Road, according to the Dallas Police Department.
It was a deadly weekend on North Texas roads
A man is dead from a fiery crash in east Dallas over the weekend. The victim was driving on East Grand Avenue near Tenison Park when he veered over a curb and crashed into a tree and a light pole.
Texas woman ticketed for driving in HOV lane gives birth to ‘second passenger’
PLANO, Texas — A Texas woman who was ticketed in late June for driving in a high-occupancy vehicle lane in Dallas despite arguing that her unborn baby should count as a second person has given birth. Brandy Bottone, 32, of Plano, posted the news of her daughter’s birth Saturday...
Comments / 0