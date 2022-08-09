ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

CBS DFW

Yaser Said found guilty of capital murder in deaths of his two daughters

DALLAS, TEXAS (CBSDFW.com) - Yaser Said, 65, was found guilty of capital murder in the slayings of his two daughters Sarah, 17, and Amina, 18. A Dallas County jury reached the verdict after around three hours of deliberation Tuesday.On Monday, Said took the stand in his own defense and denied killing the teens, who were both students at Lewisville High School. "Definitely not, I did not kill my daughters," said Said, whose testimony in Arabic was translated to English.Said testified that as he was driving to dinner with his daughters on the evening they were killed, he thought someone was following the...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Man arrested for kidnapping in Love County

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - An East Texas man has been charged with kidnapping a woman in Love County. According to court documents, it happened late last month… Artillious Cortez Allison is accused of confining a woman against her will to a room at the Winstar Hotel. Allison is also...
KXII.com

Denison suspect charged for tampering government documents

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested for reportedly tampering with government documents early morning Sunday. Denison Police said they were called for a welfare concern in the 500 block on North Highway 75. Upon arrival, officers said they found Joshua Lane inside a vehicle with methamphetamine,...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Additional soundbite

Man confesses to murder of Sherman woman, according to court document. Grass can ignite at 500 degrees and in these conditions a fire can spread almost as fast as it starts. Friday’s luncheon was a way for members of the Sherman community to show these new teachers they are part of a family that’s valued.
SHERMAN, TX
texasmetronews.com

18-year-old arrested after fatal eating in Red Bird

An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a 46-year-old woman Saturday in the Red Bird neighborhood, Dallas police said. Arianna Guice was booked in the Dallas County jail Saturday night and faces a murder charge. It is unclear if she has an attorney. Officers were called...
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Texas infant dead, dad in custody after standoff

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An hours-long standoff in Rowlett last night ended with a man in custody and his infant son dead. Police said the incident began as a welfare concern call at about 7:00 p.m. Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Silver Springs Way after the caller said she was concerned about her husband’s strange behavior and their infant child who was in his care.
ROWLETT, TX
KTEN.com

Denison police seize fake IDs, drugs with suspects

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two people are jailed after Denison police said they found them with drugs, fake identification and a fake ID maker in their vehicle. Officers were called about a welfare concern on Friday. The suspects, identified as Ashley Love of San Saba, Texas, and Joshua Lane of Arlington, Texas, were found in a vehicle with methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and the bogus IDs.
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Calera man arrested for burglary at Durant auto repair shop

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Calera man has been charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into four cars. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 41-year-old Joshua Allen Covington broke into four vehicles owned by Usry Auto House in August. Covington allegedly lifted the hood on all four...
CALERA, OK
KXII.com

Fatal crash leaves one dead in Grayson Co.

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Officials said a woman died after a single-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday morning. Troopers said Nichole Gray, 36, of Denison, was driving a Chrysler 300 southbound on F-M 1753 near Middle Road when her car veered off the east side of the roadway, and struck a tree around 11 a.m.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

WATCH LIVE: High-Speed Police Chase in Dallas County

A driver is leading officers from Mesquite and Dallas on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. As of about 1:30 p.m., police were chasing a vehicle through neighborhood streets in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas. By 1:45, the driver had exited Interstate 635 and was heading south on Plano Road in Lake Highlands.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

4 injured in crash at Plano gas station

PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
PLANO, TX
KXII.com

Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police arrested a man Friday for the murder of a missing Sherman woman whose body was found in a wooded area Thursday night. Sherman Police arrested Brandon Joseph Tom, 31, for murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning and endangering a child. Police said they began investigating...
SHERMAN, TX
KSST Radio

Pills, Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, Meth Found During Search Of A Cumby Residence Saturday

3 Others Also Jailed Over Weekend On Unrelated Controlled Substance Charges. Officials reported finding multiple types of pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and fraudulently used or possession of ID and debit cards during a search of a Cumby residence Saturday night; four people were taken into custody on felony charges as a result. At least three others were also jailed on felony controlled substance charges over the weekend, according to arrest and jail reports.
CUMBY, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Aug. 8, 2022

CHRISTIAN, JOSEPH LEE – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMB. FLIPPEN, KENNETH CHARLES – MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G; POSS MARIJ <2OZ. JEFFERSON, VIKKI LYNN – ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV. BIGGS, BRITTANY DIANE – CCC/MTAG-FALSE REPORT TO POLICE OFFICER. FLETCHER, MARTHA SUE –...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Fatally Shot by Dallas Police

In one night, a man allegedly selling drugs fled Dallas police, returned to the scene, resisted arrest, and was fatally shot by an officer who tried to detain him. On July 27, officers were investigating drug complaints outside the LBJ Food Mart in the 13000 block of Jupiter Road, according to the Dallas Police Department.
DALLAS, TX

