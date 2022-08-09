ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

How This Marketing Guru Enlisted Magic Johnson, Kevin Durant, Paolo Banchero and Some of the Biggest Names in Sports

By Entrepreneur Staff
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxiLU_0hAWosOS00

As Head of Athlete Marketing at Dapper Labs, Hayes Grooms IV has formed partnerships with the world's biggest athletes — Magic Johnson , Kevin Durant, Patrick Mahomes — to create their first NFTs . Entrepreneur connected with the former University Of Michigan basketball player to discuss the Xs and Os of working with iconic talent to blow up your brand. Here are his top seven takeaways.

It's not just about money.

When I'm in the room with these icons for Dapper Labs, I immediately make it clear that I'm here to tell their story, preserve their legacy, and amplify their purpose and impact. I'm here to specifically map out their best path into digital collectibles which often features the most noteworthy moments of their career. An essential part of this is contextualizing what we know their goals and needs are across their existing activities, and how NFTs will be an organic and additive extension to what they're already doing.

Related: What Shockingly Successful Sports Teams Can Remind Us About Leadership

Education is essential.

One of the biggest questions we get from talent is "how will this partnership give me deeper insights into my audience and provide unique opportunities for my fans? " They want to keep learning and create feedback loops that improve their brand in all areas. The best talent reps are also supremely focused on finding new ways to directly engage with their client's audiences. With blockchain technology, athletes can now see which fans are most financially invested in them on NBA Top Shot or can determine who owns all of their Moments on NFL All Day. Essentially, educating athletes is one of my primary responsibilities because empowerment is everything. Building a community and a greater relationship with their fans will last long after the game.

Building a brand means building a community.

For entrepreneurs looking at how to approach their product and marketing, perhaps the most important thing we're seeing is that your customers should be bigger fans once they've purchased and used it. This should flow through to how you storytell, how they receive the product and how you keep in touch with the customer once they're in your ecosystem. Since Dapper's offerings inherently spotlight key players and teams who are creating the most memorable highlights, a part of the magic is that our digital collectibles turn the audiences into bigger fans - whether it's NBA Top Shot, WNBA Top Shot, NFL All Day or UFC Strike. We did a survey on Discord and found that most collectors said they've learned more about the WNBA and were bigger fans since the WNBA digital collectibles launched.

Related: How a Trip to a Guatemalan Orphanage Inspired St. Louis Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol and Amber Marmol to Launch a Company That Gives Back

Our Dapper Sports NFTs are built around players' historic or memorable moments, and what you really find is that people have a stronger ability to retain a series of individual moments than just the aggregate. For entrepreneurs, positioning products and services as a specific moment in time where the product was created or can be experienced, is incredibly differentiating.

Use recent wins to explain success roadmap.

The GOAT Shawn Carter once said, "Everybody can tell you how to do it, they never did it." Before you tell people how you'll do it, tell them how it's worked before for you, and then how you'll apply that to their situation. There is a huge multiplier on using proven tactics as a foundation for proposed plans, whereas it's very easy for the person being pitched to debunk any idea in their head.

Part of the psychology of pitching someone, is that even if you understand their needs, they won't believe it if they can't relate or understand your business. Start out by getting them rooting for what you've done, and then dazzle them by bringing it back to how it connects to a well-researched perspective on how they're unique.

L stands for lessons, not losses.

I grew up in Detroit and spent three years playing basketball at Lamar University in Texas. Being a collegiate athlete is extremely challenging. When I got injured my junior year and missed the season, my basketball career seemed over. I changed my major three times in three years, so I had no idea what I would do after basketball. It was an extremely hard time in my life and I thought I was losing. L's aren't always losses, but lessons. I realized I'm only going to lose if I quit. I couldn't afford to wait for things to get easier and better, so I had to elevate my game and decide who I was going to be when things got tough.

I relentlessly pursued an internship at IMG who, at the time, were the best talent representatives in the world, but I had zero experience. With even more relentlessness as a rising senior, I only applied to one school, the University of Michigan, which has one of the best sports management programs in the country. Michigan rarely accepted third-year transfers, so everyone was expecting me to take another L. But this was a championship I wasn't going to lose. Next thing they knew, I was in NYC working for IMG before being formally accepted to Michigan. Identify what your championship looks like and relentlessly pursue it.

A star contributor doesn't always have to be a star.

My close friend Braylon Edwards, who was the best college football player in the country at the time, had a front-row seat to my transformation and was a huge advocate for me to transfer and to play again. It wasn't until Assistant Coach Charles Ramsey asked me at the CCRB the summer before classes, "Man, what the hell happened to you? Can you still play?" It turned out I had a little more to contribute on the basketball court, so Tommy Amaker offered me an opportunity of a lifetime to wear the Maize and Blue. I sat out a year which was great to allow me to acclimate to my studies, because again, I was pursuing something greater than hoop dreams, but damn it felt good to hear the Maize Rage chant "Hayes… Hayes, Hayes, Hayes" even when I played two minutes, starting, or not playing at all. It was literally all a dream come true considering where I started.

Related: How This First-Time Author Turned His Coaching Experience Into a No. 1 Bestseller for Kids

Rethink your shot clock .

If you love an industry, don't approach a role or business like this is your one chance. View it as a lifelong pursuit where there are going to be ups and downs. The minute you stop worrying about when the clock will run out, your game will improve. Failure is inevitable. It's essential for you to be able to expand and grow which will allow you to find ways to keep advancing. My path in entrepreneurship and sports shows you can be a player, a manager/agent, a coach, a business owner, or even an executive working in Web 3 with some of the best talent and athletes in the world. Capture the vision, absorb every gift, respect the game and conquer your pursuit to do the one thing that matters. And that is to win .

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now

Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Texas State
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Serena Williams Worth?

One of the top female tennis players of all time, Serena Williams has won 23 singles Grand Slam titles, gold medals at three different Olympic games and more prize money than any female tennis player...
TENNIS
The Spun

4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll

The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Will Only Stay With The Nets On One Condition

Just last month, Kevin Durant made it abundantly clear that he no longer wanted to play for the Brooklyn Nets. He told the team that he wanted to be traded, and the Nets were quick to note that they would honor his request. After all, KD is a star player with a ton of leverage, and despite his lengthy contract, the Nets feel like they would be better off giving him what he wants.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Paolo Banchero
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Tommy Amaker
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Brooklyn Nets must trade Kevin Durant instead of giving in to Steve Nash-Sean Marks ultimatum

The Brooklyn Nets saga continues to get messier and messier. The franchise seemingly put all their eggs in the superstar basket when they built around Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. The trio never was able to stay on the court together and the conflicting personalities exploded. While James Harden found his way to Philadelphia in exchange for Ben Simmons it is clear that feelings have not fully settled.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Management#University Of Michigan#Dapper Labs
Robb Report

Magic Johnson’s Former Bel-Air Mansion Hits the Market for 14.5 Million

Click here to read the full article. Even though Magic Johnson moved out of this Bel-Air abode in the ‘90s, he made sure to leave some ultra-sporty touches behind.  A six-bedroom Moraga Estates mansion that once belonged to a Los Angeles Lakers legend has hit the market for $14.5 million. The 10,000-square-foot gated enclave is being listed by Compass agent Nancy Ellin, who also happens to be the seller. The property is decked out with six bedrooms, an indoor basketball court and even a locker room with walls that have been signed by prominent NBA players.   Ellin purchased the home back...
REAL ESTATE
Sportico

Serena Williams Announces Plans to Retire With $450 Million in Career Earnings

Click here to read the full article. Tennis icon Serena Williams announced her plans to retire from tennis in a cover story she wrote for Vogue, which published online Tuesday morning. Williams cited the desire to give more attention to her investment firm, Serena Ventures, and to expand her family with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Their daughter, Olympia, was born on Sept. 1, 2017. Her retirement marks the end of one of the most remarkable careers in sports. Her 23 Grand Slam singles titles are more than any other player—man or woman—during the Open Era. She won an additional...
TENNIS
The Spun

3 Teams Are Reportedly Frontrunners For Kevin Durant Trade

Nets superstar Kevin Durant reportedly gave the organization an ultimatum over the weekend: me or GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, KD met with Nets owner Joe Tsai to reiterate his trade request. And the NBA insider says that the Celtics, Raptors and Heat are three most likely teams to acquire the all-world hooper.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

John Salley Says Phil Jackson Wanted Chicago Bulls Players To Dress Professional: "Michael And Everybody, We Were In The Suits. You're Holding More Than Just You. You're Carrying The League And Your Family And You."

If you think fashion among NBA players being weird is a recent thing, then you would be mistaken. These unique fashion trends, to put it mildly, have been a feature in the league for decades at this point as players somehow fancy themselves as fashion icons. One prominent example from...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss

Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

57K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy