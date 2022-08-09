JRPGs have evolved a great deal since their early days. Where characters previously only got stronger by leveling up, the genre has gone on to include dozens of other factors in how strong a character can be with new weapons, armor, gear, clothing, and more. By the time we get to Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on the Nintendo Switch, you are going to be juggling multiple party members that all have their own loadouts to maximize if you want to stand a chance against the harsh monsters that stand in your way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO