'Elden Ring' Fan Figures Out Way To "Improve" The Game's Ending
Elden Ring developers FromSoftware have hidden some cool details in the Lands Between. Recently, one player stumbled across an incredible secret summon whilst another found an important piece of lore hidden within the game’s map. More than five months after Elden Ring was released, new discoveries are still being made but there’s one area of the game that fans feel lacks a bit of finesse: The ending.
u.today
Shiba Inu Game Becomes Available for Testing, Meanwhile New Gameplay Video Emerges
The main developer of Shiba Inu, under the nickname Shytoshi Kusama, has announced the availability of testing of the project's new game for Vietnamese users. Despite the fact that the full details of the game were announced only a week ago, many were wondering when it would be available for a full game experience, and it already happened. However, as mentioned, the game is only available for testing to Vietnamese users and only on the iOS operating system. Next, if we believe Shytoshi, Shiba Eternity may become available to Indonesian users.
ComicBook
Far Cry 6 Going Free for Limited Time
Ubisoft is making Far Cry 6 completely free to play for a limited period of time across all platforms. The latest entry in the long-running Far Cry series hasn't even been out for a full year, but Ubisoft is already greatly lowering the barrier of entry needed to play the game. And in addition to being available for no cost, Far Cry 6 is also getting a steep discount to make this promotion even better.
In This Mod For Skyrim, The Nemesis System From Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor Is Recreated
It’s simple to slice through hordes of adversaries like a brave explorer, leaving a trail of nameless dead in your path. They had a name. Who were they called? There isn’t much of a motive to be aware or concerned. The ultimate cheat code is that even if one of them is strong enough to beat you, you can simply reload your most recent save and keep trying until you kill them.
The Verge
Elden Ring’s story no longer makes you invade other players’ games
Elden Ring just got a bit easier for single-player purists. Patch 1.06, released today, adds a new way to advance the quest of White Mask Varré — something that previously involved using the multiplayer system to invade other players’ worlds. Now, Varré will let you defeat a new character in order to join his assassins’ order, something that grants early access to a major area of the game. This comes alongside a variety of other changes, including the option to invade or help players across a much larger distance.
NME
How the web-swinging of ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ makes its superhero fantasy soar
System Shack is NME’s new column that explores the mechanics behind the industry’s most successful games. This week, Rick Lane swings for the fences in Marvel’s Spider-Man. Superhero games are all about embodying the fantasy, about letting players get as close as possible to feeling what it...
NME
How to watch TarkovTV Live – see what’s being added to ‘Tarkov’
Battlestate Games has announced that it will be livestreaming a new episode of TarkovTV Live to give fans a look at what’s being added to Escape From Tarkov next – here’s how to watch it. TarkovTV Live is scheduled to begin today (August 11) at 5PM BST...
The first big Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak update has four monsters and a huge endgame change
Gold Rathian and Silver Rathalos join Lucent Nargacuga and Seething Bazelgeuse
Out of this world: Ubisoft shoots for the stars in Edge 375’s cover game, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope
“It’s the perfect template to mix things that maybe would not be possible elsewhere”
Digimon Survive: How To Beat Dokugumon
"Digimon Survive" offers a darker take on the long-running multimedia franchise. A cross between a visual novel and a tactical RPG, it follows a young teen named Takuma Momozuka who is thrust into the dangerous Digital World on a school trip, forcing him to gather allies and defeat enemies to make it out alive. As part of this journey, "Digimon Survive" allows players to battle some of the IP's most iconic characters throughout its lengthy run time.
Pokemon Insurgence Download Guide
Hello trainers. The Pokémon ROM hack and fan game community is an ever-growing and dynamic pocket of the Pokémon fandom. Pokémon Insurgence in particular is one of the most popular ROM hacks and its popularity is still growing. This Pokémon Insurgence Download Guide will show players how they can start enjoying the Torren region with their Delta Pokémon.
dotesports.com
All monster types in Xenoblade Chronicles 3
In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you spend a lot of time learning the game’s mechanics. Normally, you would focus on combat and worry more about hitting monsters than they would hit you. You will, however, be left wanting more if you follow this method since monsters are more than just damage sponges. There is a type of monster for every monster, so you can determine the difficulty of fighting it based on that type.
happygamer.com
Elite Dangerous Wrapped Concluded A Two-Year Narrative With A Major Catastrophe And A Patch
The latest statement for Elite Dangerous concluded the protracted Azimuth Saga narrative, opened the door for another chapter, and fixed a tonne of problems. The Azimuth Saga, which has been ongoing since late 2020, comes to an end with Update 13, which also brings the Aftermath arc. The ending of the tale is marked by the disastrous breakdown of an alien-killing weapon.
dotesports.com
All Tower of Fantasy redemption codes
Tower of Fantasy, Hotta Studios’ magnum opus, is set to release imminently. With many players describing the game as a second Genshin Impact, the developers are looking to prove that the game is so much more than that. With a massive open world, tons of exploration locations, a plethora of varied playable characters, and over 3 million pre-registers, Tower of Fantasy has all the tools it needs to become one of 2022’s massive hits.
Prey is the perfect blueprint for a killer Predator game
I'd suffered through too many bad Predator movies to get excited about Prey, but now I'm an evangelist spreading the good news: this is the best Predator movie since Arnie flexed his muscles in the jungle. It's striking but understated, leaving plenty of room between the lavish violence to build tension and develop not just Naru, played by the superb Amber Midthunder, but her alien adversary as well. And now that we've finally got another great Predator movie, wouldn't it be nice if we got a game to match?
Digital Trends
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Gem crafting guide
JRPGs have evolved a great deal since their early days. Where characters previously only got stronger by leveling up, the genre has gone on to include dozens of other factors in how strong a character can be with new weapons, armor, gear, clothing, and more. By the time we get to Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on the Nintendo Switch, you are going to be juggling multiple party members that all have their own loadouts to maximize if you want to stand a chance against the harsh monsters that stand in your way.
NME
‘Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak”s first major update releases tomorrow
Capcom has revealed the details of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak‘s first major post-launch update, confirming an August 10 release date. During the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak digital event today (August 9), the publisher released the content trailer for the free Title Update 1. To start off, the update will...
Polygon
The Sea Beast’s director walks us through the ‘wise monsters’ that inspired his creatures
In the world of Netflix’s The Sea Beast, heroic monster hunters take to the high seas to kill fearsome creatures in order to keep waters safe for seafarers — or at least that’s what everyone believes. The most terrifying of all the sea monsters is the Red Bluster, a gigantic red creature that lives in the depths of the ocean and can swallow rowboats whole.
Fortnite wolf spawns and how to ride them
How to deal damage to opponents while riding a wolf in Fortnite
CNET
'Impossible' Super Mario Bros. World Record Has Been Broken ... Again
A Super Mario Bros. speedrunner seemingly did the impossible by beating his own "impossible" world record in the classic NES game. Twitch streamer Niftski completed Super Mario Bros. in 4:54 and 798ms on Sunday. This edges out his previous record 4:54 and 881ms set last December by 3ms, or five frames.
