Nintendo eShop Sale: Bandai Namco Deals
Bandai Namco currently has various of its most popular titles on sale on the Nintendo eShop, as of Aug. 8.
12 Best Co-Op Games On PS5 And PS4
Sometimes, if you want to share some gaming time with the people closest to you, join us for the best co-op games on PS5 and PS4. We’re focusing on the newer console, as we already shared a list of the best split-screen games for the past generation. However, Sony’s list of games only available for PS5 is limited.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to. This year has already been big for Nintendo, with the release of Triangle Strategy, Kirby and the Forgotten Land,Lego Star Wars,Nintendo Switch Sports,Live A Live, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3,and we’re only just over...
The Forgotten Saga DLC Guide
Welcome to IGN's wiki guide for Assassin's Creed Valhalla - The Forgotten Saga Expansion! This page serves as an index to help you find all our The Forgotten Saga wiki guides, including a complete walkthrough for every area and boss. We have guides for the new mechanics and new currencies, as well as tips and tricks page to make your time in Niflheim easier!
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Got Another Excellent Day One Release Yesterday
When it comes to Xbox, there’s nothing better than a juicy day one Xbox Game Pass release. A brand new game for free? Sign me up. Already this month, Game Pass subscribers have been treated to the additions of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Shenzhen I/O, and Turbo Golf Racing but this latest addition is easily the best to come in August: Two Point Campus.
‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’ studio says DLC will tease the franchise’s future
Developer Monolith Soft has shared a message with Japanese players about the launch of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 whilst teasing the future of the Japanese RPG (JRPG) franchise. After the third entry in the Xenoblade Chronicles franchise came to Nintendo Switch in July, a newly translated email penned by Xenoblade Chronicles 3 senior director Tetsuya Takahashi thanked players for their support and teased what they can expect going forward (via Nintendo Everything).
All Splatoon 3 maps confirmed for the shooter sequel so far
All the new and returning Splatoon 3 maps, including Sturgeon Shipyard, Wahoo World, and more
Activision apologises for allegedly stolen ‘Warzone’ dog skin
Following images of a new dog skin in Call of Duty: Warzone being removed by Activision Blizzard due to accusations of plagiarism, the publisher has issued an apology to the original artist. Artist Sail Lin took to Twitter on July 29 to allege their original work from 2019 had been...
Dead by Daylight and Bugsnax join first wave of Yakuza games on PlayStation Plus this August
Sony has announced the games that will be added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on August 16 for all Extra and Premium members. As previously announced, the headline additions are Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2, as Sony works toward adding eight games from Sega’s gangster series to its subscription service. (Yakuza: Like a Dragon has already been made available to all subscribers.)
The first big Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak update has four monsters and a huge endgame change
Gold Rathian and Silver Rathalos join Lucent Nargacuga and Seething Bazelgeuse
Far Cry 6 Going Free for Limited Time
Ubisoft is making Far Cry 6 completely free to play for a limited period of time across all platforms. The latest entry in the long-running Far Cry series hasn't even been out for a full year, but Ubisoft is already greatly lowering the barrier of entry needed to play the game. And in addition to being available for no cost, Far Cry 6 is also getting a steep discount to make this promotion even better.
What's New On the IGN Store: Horizon Forbidden West Statue, Shovel Knight Nendoroid, and More
This week on the IGN Store, we've got new gaming figures for fans of Shovel Knight, Horizon Forbidden West, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Plus, anime fans will want to check out the new products based on Demon Slayer and Naruto Shippuden. And, figures for Hatsune Miku, and more Nendoroids. And, if you're interested in a specific product, drop a Star rating on the listing you like! This will help us know what products you want to see in the future in the IGN Store.
‘Subnautica’ studio to reveal turn-based title with “brand new sci-fi IP” at Gamescom
It’s been confirmed that Unknown Worlds, the studio behind Subnautica, will be revealing its new sci-fi strategy game at Gamescom later this month. Last year, Krafton Inc announced it was acquiring Unknown Worlds and confirmed that “in addition to ongoing updates for Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero, Unknown Worlds is currently working on a new genre-defining game” which was slated to launch into early access in 2022 but so far, hasn’t materialised.
Nintendo is offering the chance to try out Splatoon 3 before its release
Splatoon 3 launches in September but Nintendo has revealed that it'll be giving Switch owners the chance to try out the game early. A Splatoon 3 demo will be available to download from the Nintendo eShop for free from August 18, Nintendo confirmed during a recent Direct presentation (opens in new tab). While parts of the demo will become playable from August 25, things will really start to kick off on August 27 with the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere.
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Reveals New Games for August 2022
Sony has today revealed the latest slate of games that will become available for PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers later in August. In addition to continuing to make a handful of new titles free on a monthly basis, Sony is continuing to add new games to PS Plus Extra and Premium as a way of making each tier that much more enticing. And while this month's PS Plus slate is notably lacking in retro games, the lineup as a whole is fairly strong.
Starfield pre-order guide - here are your early options
UK - Xbox: £59.99 at Game (opens in new tab) £49.99 at Base (opens in new tab) We know quite a lot about it, we're very excited about it, and we can now start to put down Starfield pre-orders ahead of its release. The next massive RPG open-world game from Bethesda is the first under their new Microsoft stewardship and sees an enormous, sprawling universe primed for exploration and stories, arrive on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2023.
Xbox Gamescom 2022 playable games announced
This month the highly anticipated Gamescom 2022 show will take place in Cologne, Germany and for the first time since 2019 Xbox will be returning to the show to showcase its latest games. Microsoft will be bringing its Xbox FanFest to the show floor and has released details on what you can expect to be on show later this month.
The best FIFA 23 pre-order deals on PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch and PC
EA Sports is looking to improve the latest iteration of its popular football franchise in every way possible when FIFA 23 releases on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia on September 30, 2022. For the first time ever, FIFA 23 will feature women's World...
Resident Evil Bundle Offers More Than 10 Games for $30
Resident Evil games are plentiful and largely well-received considering how many of them there are, and if you're a fan of them already who's looking to fill some gaps or you're just now starting to get into them more, you've got quite the offer waiting for you right now to help with that. Humble is offering a "Decades of Horror" collection of games commemorating just how long the Resident Evil series has been around, and included in that bundle are 11 different Resident Evil titles as well as a coupon for a 12th one in case you haven't gotten the newest game, Resident Evil Village, just yet.
