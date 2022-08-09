Read full article on original website
Little League Baseball Metro Region 2022: Toms River East advances to championship game
Toms River East defeated Fairfield (Conn.), 3-1, in a Little League Metro Region elimination game on Wednesday night in Bristol. They advance to Friday night’s Metro Region championship game against Massapequa Coast (N.Y.) with a trip to the Little League World Series on the line. Logan Macchia picked up...
theobserver.com
Mackenzie Albert shines in 4 years at Nutley HS, is The Observer’s 2022 Athlete of the Year
If you heard the sound of a foot striking a soccer ball in Owens or Glotzbach Park in Nutley, there’s a good chance you would see Mackenzie Albert. Whether it was day or night, alone or with company, the fields were a place for Albert to not only work on her game, but a way to relieve the stress your typical teenager deals with on a regular basis.
theobserver.com
Nutley in search of new baseball coach as Harbison steps down after 18 years
After more than two decades of coaching multiple sports at Nutley High School, Bob Harbison decided it was time to take a step back. Harbison, a 1984 Nutley graduate, recently announced he stepped down as the Maroon Raiders’ head baseball coach, a position he’s held since 2004. Harbison, who also stepped down as an assistant football coach, will remain the school’s head boys’ basketball coach.
A Jersey City councilwoman sparked local outrage and protests. Then she went viral.
Gabrielle Union, meet Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise. Oh wait, you already have?. The actress (Bring It On, Love and Basketball) tweeted a one-word reaction to the police camera video of DeGise hitting a cyclist — an expletive and a series of question marks and exclamation points. The news that shocked Union, the wife of NBA legend Dwayne Wade, had by that point already been the biggest news in Hudson County for several.
theobserver.com
New ‘Inside Nutley’ podcast released featuring Commissioner Mauro Tucci
Popular Bergen County Golf Center Closing After 20 Years
A popular golf facility with a double-decker driving range will be closing in the fall after nearly 20 years of business in Bergen County. A sign was posted to the doors of Bogota Golf Center announcing the closing ahead of construction on new warehouse facilities approved earlier this year on the property.
theobserver.com
Bryan Granelli, long-time Kearny Board of Education trustee, dies aged 54
Back in 2015, when the Board of Education was faced with a vacancy among its own, the group voted unanimously, 8-0, to pick Bryan J. Granelli to fill the seat. He had the experience they were looking for as a former executive and then owner and founder of a private security firm that often dealt with schools.
theobserver.com
Obituaries for Aug. 10, 2022
Doris Mae Gruska (nee Heinz), 99, of Kearny died Aug. 5, 2022. Born in Bloomfield, Doris was a lifelong Kearny resident. She was a talented seamstress, having worked as one for a time; she lovingly handmade all of her daughters’ wedding gowns. Doris ran a babysitting service from her home in her younger years, and cared for and loved many children. Doris held animals, especially dogs, near to her heart.
'Jersey Gyros' Owner Dreamt Of Opening Shop Since Visiting Uncle's In Greece — So He Did
Opening his own gyro shop has been on Mike Tolos' mind ever since he visited his uncle's spot in Greece as a kid. It was a hole-in-the-wall type place in Thessaloniki, and as soon as Tolos walked in, he was hit with the aroma of pork and chicken roasting on the skewers.
bulletin-news.com
Essex County Native To Be Inducted Into NJ Hall Of Fame
The statewide Hall of Fame revealed that comedian Chelsea Handler will be an honoree this year, months after she complained on national television that she hadn’t been admitted to the Livingston High School Hall of Fame and claimed her abortions in high school prevented her from being in. Last...
bkmag.com
Bandmanrill brought New Jersey Drill to Elsewhere for his first NYC headliner gig
“New York, we love you!” shouted Newark’s Bandmanrill from the middle of a small but roiling crowd in Bushwick, full of all sorts: Skaters! Baby-faced teens getting sturdy! There were even a couple ravers in sunglasses! All commingled in a dance circle that was nearly a mosh pit.
jcitytimes.com
ShopRite Makes Dairy Cheaper for SNAP Customers
ShopRite wants its SNAP customers to eat more healthful dairy products. The store on Marin Boulevard will be offering high-value coupons for such products when they purchase skim or low-fat milk using their electronic benefit transfer cards. Run by the USDA, SNAP is an acronym for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
New Jersey Monthly
At Height of Fame, Sharpshooter Annie Oakley Moved to Nutley
One-hundred and thirty years ago, Annie Oakley, the gun-toting superstar of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, decided to settle in Nutley. At the height of her international fame, the petite, Ohio-born sharpshooter, whose real name was Phoebe Ann Mosey, and her husband, Frank Butler, moved to the Essex County town when she was 32 years old.
Something is not right at the Weehawken Pool
I saw your story about the pool in Weehawken! So not fair! A friend of mine from Weehawken tells me that although Weehawken had said the pool is for residents only, they have RENTED it out to the Rutherford Swim Team. How is that fair? We couldn’t use it, but they can make money off of it?
This popular N.J. ice cream shop was just named one the country’s best
An exalted ice cream shop in Central Jersey has added yet another honor to its resume. National food site Thrillist.com recently released a list of the 40 best ice cream shops in the United States. While only one Garden State parlor made the list, it was one that is no stranger to national honors. The Bent Spoon, a Princeton ice cream shop known for bold and innovative flavors, was New Jersey’s representative.
Essex County free summer music series continues
The 2022 Essex County Free Summer Music Concert Series continues with a Latino Festival and House Music Festival. “Our Free Concert Series offers a diverse lineup of performers who will take center stage in venues throughout our historic Essex County Park System. Pack a blanket, enjoy the cool evening breeze and dance to the sounds of classical, rock and roll, jazz, big band, Latin and more,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said.
Really? This Was Voted The Best Ice Cream in New Jersey, And The Rest Of America
Ice cream is an integral part of living near the Jersey Shore. Whether you're looking to get some soft serve from Kohr's Bros, or you're looking to head to Belmar and get Some Niki's or Strollo's you're bound to get something good. If you want to take the trip to...
roi-nj.com
ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell appoints grocery guru to oversee operations
Sunrise ShopRite, the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, has appointed Mike Jacob as vice president of operations, according to a Monday announcement. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and...
theobserver.com
Rose: How I spent my summer — killing lantern flies
On July 17, I wrote a letter expressing concern about the numerous amount of lantern flies — 80 I had killed on my property. In it I also expressed the concerns of three of my neighbors who said the flies were eating the plants in their gardens and were all over their decks and screen doors.
Throngs of spotted lanternflies swarm N.J. apartment building, video shows
Last summer, swarms of Brood X cicadas invaded parts of New Jersey. Now it’s those pesky spotted lanternflies that are wreaking havoc — in huge numbers. Scores of those colorful, but invasive, insects were recently seen swarming a 12-story apartment building in downtown Jersey City, according to video shot by a local resident.
