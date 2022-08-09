Read full article on original website
BBC
Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs fourth-fastest women's 100m ever
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran the fourth-fastest ever women's 100m, 10.62 seconds, to win at the Diamond League in Monaco. The five-time world 100m champion, 35, bettered her own mark for the fastest 100m of the year, having clocked 10.66 seconds in Poland on Saturday. She has now run the third and...
GB stars hope for encore in Munich’s trailblazing European Championships
Hodgkinson, Wightman, Muir and Worthington among the athletes from nine sports competing in the new multi-event games
England’s hockey teams tell Sunak and Truss to push team sports in schools
England’s Commonwealth Games medal-winning hockey sides are calling on the government to prioritise team sports in schools and guarantee a minimum two hours’ physical education a week. The women won an historic first gold medal and the men bronze in Birmingham, and the squads have united to urge...
Great Britain’s Olympic skiers launch emergency appeal after funding cut
Great Britain’s Olympic alpine skiers have issued a cry for help following funding cuts they say could spell an early end to their careers.Beijing 2022 flag-bearer Dave Ryding and Charlie Guest, who in January recorded Britain’s best result for a female on the World Cup Slalom tour in 33 years, are among five athletes who were told their discipline would be axed from the World Class Programme.According to UK Sport, WCP funding is allocated to national governing bodies to “support sports and athletes with realistic medal capabilities at Olympic Games”.Without that backing the group, which also includes Billy Major, Laurie...
BBC
UK heatwave: Carrot lollies keep animals cool in Warwickshire
Carrot lollipops, ice blocks and mud baths are being used at a Warwickshire attraction to keep their animals cool during the heatwave. Temperatures are set to reach 35C (95F) in the UK over the next few days. Extra shades and fans have also been brought in to help the animals...
Cricket-Boult released from NZ contract to spend more time at home
Aug 10 (Reuters) - World class fast bowler Trent Boult was released from his central contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) at his own request on Wednesday so he can spend less time travelling and more time at home with his family.
BBC
FEI World Equestrian Championship: Charlotte Fry wins second gold of week
Great Britain's Charlotte Fry claimed freestyle dressage gold at the FEI World Equestrian Championships in Denmark, her third medal of the week. The 26-year-old scored an impressive 90.654% on 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale. The triumph comes after gold medal success in the grand prix special and silver in the team event.
International Business Times
Norwegian Woman Climber On Track To Break 'Super Peaks' Record
Norwegian climber Kristin Harila has just three mountains left in her bid to climb the world's 14 "super peaks" in record time after successfully summiting Pakistan's Gasherbrum I, officials said Thursday. Nepali Nirmal Purja holds the record for climbing the world's 8,000 metre-plus (26,000 feet) mountains -- six months and...
BBC
Eurovision: Nottingham not bidding to host 2023 contest
Event organisers in Nottingham have decided the city will not submit a bid to host Eurovision next year. The show, which has a worldwide television audience of more than 180 million people, will be staged in the UK in 2023 due to the war in Ukraine. Nottingham City Council had...
TechRadar
European Championships live stream: how to watch Munich 2022 online for free – athletics, gymnastics, rowing, cycling and more
It seems like yesterday that they were on top of the world, but Karsten Warholm, Marcell Jacobs and Dina Asher-Smith all have questions to answer and critics to silence at the European Championships. This is only the second edition of the multi-sport jamboree but it may also be the last of its kind, with athletics set to make a break for it once the final medals have been handed out. Here's how to watch a free 2022 European Championships live stream wherever you are right now.
BBC
World Para Dressage Championships: Lee Pearson wins Britain's first medal with individual bronze
Lee Pearson won Britain's first medal at the World Para Dressage Championships as he claimed individual bronze in Herning, Denmark. Pearson, on Breezer, earned a score of 75.09% to place behind Denmark's champion Katrine Kristensen, and Austrian Pepo Puch in second. The 48-year-old is a 14-time Paralympic champion after taking...
US News and World Report
Pandemic Fuels Sports Biking Boom in Cycling Nation China
BEIJING (AP) — Lindsay Mo couldn’t go to her gym after Beijing shut down indoor sports facilities in May because of a coronavirus outbreak. So she started cycling — and soon fell in love with the sport. “I realized a racing bicycle was quite different than a...
BBC
Mark Parsons steps down as Netherlands manager following Euros quarter-final exit
English coach Mark Parsons has left his role as Netherlands manager in the wake of the 2017 champions' quarter-final exit at the 2022 European Championships. The Dutch lost 1-0 to France in the last-eight match in July. "An evaluation of the past period was carried out with various parties," the...
BBC
Rare tiny creatures uncovered in Highland caves
Researchers believe they have found a rare species of a tiny subterranean creature in the Highlands. They measure about one millimetre in size and live in pools inside caves. The animals found in Smoo Cave and Allt nan Uamh Stream Cave could be the first recorded in Scotland. Rare microscopic...
BBC
Liverpool submits official bid to host Eurovision 2023
Liverpool has become the latest city to officially launch a bid to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. The city has entered the first phase of the two-step process and hopes to make a shortlist of potential host cities. The shortlist will be announced on BBC Radio 2 on Friday...
Lack of maths funding will hinder UK’s scientific progress | Letter
Letter: Maths is the bedrock of all the sciences, but promised funding is yet to be delivered, writes Prof Ulrike Tillmann
U.K.・
TechCrunch
Babylon Health dials back some services in the UK
Another contract, with University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) NHS Foundation Trust that dates back to 2019, is also being ended — in that case at the request of the Trust itself — with the service slated to terminate in October. Both NHS Trusts were contacted for comment. The contract...
BBC
Cumbria coal mine: Decision delayed until November
A decision on whether to go ahead with a new coal mine in Cumbria has been delayed for a second time. The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said it would now be made "on or before 8 November". The Planning Inspectorate's report has been with the government since...
BBC
Aberdeen Chinese takeaway hit with £10k gas bill
A Chinese takeaway in Aberdeen has been hit with a £10,000 gas bill - 10 times more than what they would usually owe. Owner Martin Tang's quarterly gas bill for Royal Crown usually amounts to about £1,000. His electricity bill is normally a similar price, but this quarter...
BBC
Watch: Diamond League Monaco - GB's Neita & Wightman in action
The 10th leg of the 2022 Diamond League series is in Monaco. It is one of the first events following the Commonwealth Games and four members of team GB are amongst the starters. Daryll Neita lines up in the women's 100m track event, whilst Jake Wightman features in the 1000m.
