Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
New student registration
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — New student registration will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at …
WVNews
Another $4.2 million coming to Morgantown (West Virginia) for roads
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Monongalia Metropolitan Planning Organization was awarded $4.2 million in federal funding for improvements to Green Bag Road. The grant was jointly announced by West Virginia U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin on Tuesday.
WVNews
Pierpont CTC welcomes new and transfer students to campus with orientation, picnic
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Pierpont Community & Technical College welcomed first-time and transfer students to campus last weekend with an orientation and picnic event, with officials hoping the program gave the students a sense of belonging at the college. Pierpont has roughly 400 first-time freshmen and transfer students...
WVNews
Composition of Praise
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport is celebrating its 75…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
WVU Football Sam James Front (1).JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — New offensive coordinator Graham Harrell has come to West Virg…
WVNews
Sylvia Eileen Nitz
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Sylvia Eileen Nitz, age 87, of Belington, passed away August 9, 2022. Born October 17, 1934, in Boulder, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Flossie (Marteney) Kerr.
WVNews
Mary Catherine 'Cathy' Broadwater
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Catherine “Cathy” Broadwater, 57, of Clarksburg, passed o…
WVNews
WVU 2022 Fall Football Practice Photo Gallery IV
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Images from week two of WVU fall football camp, as the Mountaineers move toward full gear, full contact work in preparation for the 2022 season. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Lincoln sets new student registration Tuesday & Wednesday
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — New student registration will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at Lincoln High School, Assistant Principal Holly D. Hawkins said Thursday. Registrations will be taken from 9 a.m. to noon each day.
WVNews
Medbrook Children's Charity becomes title sponsor for Bridgeport (West Virginia) inclusive playground
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — After a significant investment, Medbrook Children’s Charity will be the title sponsor of the forthcoming inclusive playground within The Bridge Sports Complex. “Over the last 22 years, Medbrook Children’s Charity has built an incredible reputation of being able to give back to the...
WVNews
D.C. gospel choir Composition of Praise to perform at All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport is celebrating its 75th Anniversary as a parish and will be the site of a free concert at 4 p.m. Sept. 11 featuring the internationally known ecumenical gospel choir Composition of Praise from Washington, D.C. Musical lovers and...
WVNews
Stonewood CEOS donates lap quilts to Amedisys
STONEWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Stonewood Community Educational Outreach Service club donated more than two dozen lap quilts to Amedisys, continuing a long club tradition of helping bring comfort to those going through the hospice program. The Stonewood club has been handcrafting the lap quilts during weekly get-togethers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
OBIT Carol DelSignore.jpg
NEW CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) - Carol Lee Del Signore, 87, left her earthly home in New Creek, …
WVNews
Harrison Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A longtime Methodist preacher who lost his job after he shot o…
WVNews
Taste of playoff success has Kincell, Boone eager for senior years
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — The North Marion Huskies have trended upward in recent years, finishing .500 or better in every season since 2015. In 2020, they moved to the second round of the state playoffs for the first time since 2001 via COVID-19 forfeit.
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Commission approves $1.1 million budget revision; issues already noted in GSA
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission on Wednesday approved the transfer of $1.1 million from its Financial Stabilization Fund to balance the county budget. The commission also received an update on problems at the new general services annex. The Financial Stabilization Fund, sometimes referred to as...
WVNews
Palatine Park's Community Jam to bring in Tone Loc, Rob Base this weekend
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Two legends of the late 1980s-early 1990s hip-hop scene will be performing live during Saturday’s Community Jam at Palatine Park, a show that officials say will be unique for the area. Tone Loc, performer of rap classics “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina,”...
WVNews
Western MD Tennis Championship celebrates 101st anniversary
MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK — The annual Western Maryland Tennis Championships celebrated their 101-year anniversary this summer on the red clay in Mountain Lake Park. Carrying on the family tradition, 16-year-old Daniel McNair, of Annapolis, repeated his grandfather’s accomplishment of winning the Men’s Open Singles at Western Maryland Tennis Championships. In 1956, Fred McNair III won the open singles title, and his grandson Daniel matched his feat by defeating No. 1 seed Harris Rosenblatt (Rockville) by 2-6, 6-3 and 10-4 scores in an exciting come-from-behind victory to take the title.
WVNews
Ex-preacher who shot up another motorist's tire at Clarksburg, West Virginia, GoMart gets home incarceration
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A longtime Methodist preacher who lost his job after he shot out the tire of another motorist’s vehicle during a road rage incident at the downtown Clarksburg GoMart has received home incarceration. The 5-year term will include the more than 200 days James...
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Thursday
Roosevelt-Wilson Class of 1957 lunch meeting, noon, FOP restaurant, Nutter Fort. Alumni, family, friends. 304-566-7397.
Comments / 0