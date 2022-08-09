ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in Nevada

Handmade noodles deliver an authentic taste of Shangxi. Find the best Chinese takeout in Las Vegas / image: adobe. (Las Vegas, NV) - The next time you’re craving Chinese food, you might want to consider ordering takeout instead of going out to a restaurant.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

5 Great Ways To Relax Living In Las Vegas

Not sure why you might go to a Barnes and Nobles, but today is National “Book Lover’s” Day, so kick back and read a book today. The Mike & Carla Morning Show mention this because it came up that a lot of us need to take time to rest and relax. According to recent studies, 42% of your time should go toward resting…your mind, your body! That’s what they say might be needed to re-charge and avoid “burnout” at work and at home!
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

Summer heat cools luxury high-rise sales in Las Vegas

Las Vegas high-rise closings set an all-time record during the first six months of 2022 but the condo market — like in the single-family home segment — has slowed with higher interest rates and concerns about the economy. High-rise real estate agents hope that changes — with mortgage...
LAS VEGAS, NV
PLANetizen

Las Vegas To Launch Vision Zero Initiative

Las Vegas has set a goal to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries by 2050, according to an article by KTNV staff. The city is developing a Vision Zero initiative that will guide the implementation of policies to improve road safety. The city’s website calls the plan “a collaborative effort...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Paseo Verde (Las Vegas) Little League…Tough Loss, But Still In It

Hoping to make it to the Little League World Series, Nevada State Champs, Paseo Verde Little League team had a tough loss the other night, but they are still in it. Losing on a walk-off RBI single, that did it as PV lost to Utah-Snow Canyon 5-4 in the Mountain Regional on Tuesday in San Bernardino, California!
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Bacon-Themed Restaurant Coming Soon To Las Vegas

Get your forks ready, people! A new bacon-themed restaurant is scheduled to open this fall in Downtown Las Vegas. And because bacon is pretty much one of the most beloved foods on the planet, the restaurant will serve patrons 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Located on the second floor of the D Las Vegas, the new eatery will replace what is currently the D Grill. This change is part of a whole second floor remodel that the casino is doing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cdcgamingreports.com

Red Rock Resorts doubling its portfolio by 2030 with projects on Las Vegas Boulevard South and elsewhere in the valley

Red Rock Resorts executives on Tuesday defended the permanent closure of three casinos, while touting new development that will double its portfolio in Las Vegas by 2030. During a second-quarter earnings call, Red Rock Resorts CFO Steve Cootey said they’re fielding a lot of calls from parties interested in the three closed properties—Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho in North Las Vegas and Fiesta Henderson.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Nevada DMV offices starting appointment-only policy next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday it will end most walk-in services and switch to appointments only starting next week. The new policy is set to begin Monday, Aug. 15. Walk-in services will be eliminated at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Reno […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

NTSB: 2 aircraft crashed approaching same Vegas-area runway

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two single-engine aircraft banked from opposite directions toward the same runway in North Las Vegas last month, before crashing and killing all four people aboard, a preliminary report by federal crash investigators showed Friday. A National Transportation Safety Board diagram of the July 17 crash clearly shows the paths of a Piper PA-46 from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, with two people aboard ,and a Cessna 172 with an instructor and student pilot, come together at North Las Vegas Airport. The Clark County coroner found the two people on the Piper — Donald Stuart Goldberg, 82, and Carol Ann Scanlon, 76 — died of trauma injuries. Their deaths were ruled accidental. Rulings on the causes of deaths are pending for Cessna student pilot Zachary Rainey, 46, of North Las Vegas, and instructor Anthony Chiaramonti, 40, of Las Vegas.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

New Atomic Range coming to Las Vegas Strip in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas has plenty of golf courses around the valley, but this is the first kind of golf range like this you’ll see near the Strip. The Atomic Range is currently under construction near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, where it will be open about a year and a half […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

