Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Michigan's most important players of the 2022 season: No. 5 JJ McCarthy

As the 2022 Michigan football season approaches, we at 247Sports are bringing back our annual series counting down the 25 most important players on the Wolverines' roster. The countdown, which includes input from dozens of VIP subscribers, takes a look at the Michigan players we deem the most important to the Wolverines' success in 2022. Importance can be defined differently by everyone, but is a combination of a player's 1) proven past success, 2) athletic potential and ceiling, 3) replaceability at their position and 4) the value of their position's success to the team's success.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan State 2024 WR commit Nick Marsh's player rating increased in 247Sports rankings update

Michigan State got off to its earliest start in a recruiting cycle in the Mel Tucker era last month when four-star in-state receiver Nick Marsh became the Spartans’ first class of 2024 commitment. Seventeen months ahead of his first opportunity to sign a national letter of intent, Marsh closed down his recruitment to commit to Tucker, receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
247Sports

Transfer OL Brian Greene found the fit he was looking for at Michigan State

Ask Brian Greene’s new Michigan State teammates about him, and the first thing they’ll mention is Greene’s considerable experience. They say he’s been a seamless fit off the field as much as on it, where his advanced understanding of offensive line play from five seasons at Washington State makes him a quick study as well as an accessible resource for the Spartans’ younger linemen.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan offers 2024 forward Jesse McCulloch

Juwan Howard and the Michigan men’s basketball team still have a lot of work to do on the recruiting front, as they have yet to land a 2023 recruit and only have one commitment from a member of the 2024: point guard Christian Anderson Jr. But the Michigan Wolverines...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say

ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Series I bonds are at 9.62% in interest, investment strategist says act now

GRAND BLANC, Mich.---Inflation is impacting almost every aspect of our lives, because as of June of this year, inflation is at 9.1 percent. David Kudla is the CEO and Chief Investment Strategist at Mainstay Capital Management in Grand Blanc. Kudla says SI bonds have a fixed rate and an inflation...
