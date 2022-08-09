Read full article on original website
The FADER
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
Planet Drum unites global percussionists in common rhythm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Grammy-winning group of the world’s top percussionists has reunited after 15 years on a new record that aims to bring the world together in rhythm and dance. Planet Drum’s new record “In The Groove,” out now, features drummers from very different backgrounds and...
papermag.com
flowerovlove Stalks Herself on 'Get With You'
At just 17 years old, up-and-comer flowerovlove is quickly blossoming into everyone's chic, new bedroom-pop fav. Drawing inspiration from artists like Tame Impala, the artist's love of nature and an earnest approach to songwriting has her living up to her namesake, reflecting the beauty and natural growth of a flower. Combined with having walked at Paris Fashion Week and modeled for Gucci, flowerovlove's keen sense of style and mellowed out melodies are rapidly winning over hearts and minds.
NME
Rival Schools announce deluxe reissue of ‘United By Fate’, share new version of ‘Holding Sand’
Rival Schools have announced a deluxe reissue of debut album ‘United By Fate’ and shared an acoustic version of ‘Holding Sand’ – check it out below. Originally released in August 2001, the deluxe anniversary edition of ‘United By Fate’ will feature the original 13 songs remastered for vinyl alongside every official ‘United By Fate’ B-side, all of Rival Schools’ tracks from their split with Onelinedrawing (never before released on vinyl), and an acoustic take on ‘Holding Sand’, which can be heard below.
The Temptations' 25 greatest songs of all time, ranked
It's been 60 years since the Temptations made their first appearance on the Billboard R&B charts with their first release on Motown, "(You're My) Dream Come True," a soulful ballad written and produced by Berry Gordy. That song peaked at No. 22, earning the Tempts a spot on Gordy's Motortown...
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
Steve Martin Says He May Retire After ‘Only Murders in the Building’: “This Is, Weirdly, It”
Having been in show business since the 1960s, Steve Martin may be gearing up for retirement. The 76-year-old actor and comedian may be busy with his murder mystery-comedy Only Murders in the Building, but according to him, once that show’s finished, he’s “not going to seek others.” On the bright side, it doesn’t appear we’ll have to worry about that any time soon as Only Murders was already renewed for Season 3, even though episodes of its sophomore season are still airing. The Hulu show stars Martin, Selena Gomez, and fellow comedian Martin Short as three true crime-obsessed tenants in an elite Manhattan...
NPR
Songwriter Lamont Dozier, who co-wrote hits for the Supremes and Four Tops, has died
Songwriter Lamont Dozier has died at age 81. Along with Brian and Eddie Holland, Dozier co-wrote dozens hits for The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops and others. His death was announced by his son on Instagram. "Heat Wave," "How Sweet It Is," "Stop In The Name of Love," "You...
Stereogum
serpentwithfeet & Moby – “On Air”
Last we heard from serpentwithfeet, the gospel-pop experimentalist released last year’s standout sophomore album DEACON. He followed that up a few months later with the EP Deacon’s Grove. Today, serpentwithfeet is sharing a majestic new collab with Moby; “On Air” is the second release via Moby’s new label, Always Centered At Night. Along with “On Air” is a new video directed by Moby and LA filmmaker Mike Formanski.
musictimes.com
How Did David Muse Die? Firefall Multi-Instrumentalist's Last Days Explored
David Muse, a long-time multi-instrumentalist of the band Firefall, died. He was 73. Firefall and its fans were left shocked after Muse passed away. The official statement on Facebook disclosed that the musician died at his home on Saturday morning with his wife, Patty, by his side. "While we are...
The Dirty Streets Hunker Down and Rock Out in ‘Who’s Gonna Love You’ [WATCH]
Memphis road warriors the Dirty Streets have not slowed down on their seventh studio album, Who's Gonna Love You?, which is due out Sept. 29 via Blue Élan Records. The trio is known for their grimy and exuberant mix of rock, blues, and soul — a true pastiche of Memphis' musical heritage. On the album's title track, the Dirty Streets make themselves at home deep in the pocket as they proclaim their love for their paramours.
Crazy Swedes add Pink Floyd and Billy Cobham covers to debut album reissue
US fusion quartet Crazy Swedes will reissue new deluxe version of their self-titled debut album in September
Watch the unboxing video for Creedence Clearwater Revival's Royal Albert Hall super deluxe set
A live album and film of CCR's historic Royal Albert Hall show is on the way - listen to Bad Moon Rising now
NPR
New Mix: dodie, Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin, Young Jesus, more
I have some very special collaborations on this week's All Songs Considered, beginning with Plains, the music of Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield and songwriter and singer Jess Williamson. They both grew up listening to classic country music and that shapes the sound of their upcoming album, I Walked With You A Ways.
Becky G says she started to ‘feel free’ when she ‘started singing in Spanish’
Becky G continues making her dreams come true. For the first time, the Latina Powerhouse appeared on the cover of the most recent edition of Variety. The singer, actress, and businesswoman discussed how she found artistic and personal freedom. After embarking on a legal battle with her former...
NPR
Pop Culture Happy Hour
The new film "Prey" isn't just another installment of the "Predator" science fiction franchise. For one thing, it's a prequel to the original 1987 movie, set more than 300 years ago. More important, however, is who's telling the story this time - a tough, smart, young Comanche woman determined to prove herself as well as to protect her people and her dog. I'm Glen Weldon, and today we're talking about "Prey" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.
Kerrang
EP review: Of Virtue – Sinner
Of Virtue’s previous three LPs, which they aptly describe as blending “an eclectic taste for the melodic, catchy and ethereal with a foundation in heavy music and a penchant for punishing breakdowns and immolating riffs”, established them as contenders for one of today’s most striving metalcore acts. Unsurprisingly, new EP Sinner continues that trajectory with four of their most engaging and adventurously polished tracks. It doesn’t last long (just under 13 minutes), but it certainly solidifies their characteristic sound into something that all fans of the style will enjoy.
NPR
England's Kate Jayden accomplishes multiple marathons for a Guinness record
Good morning, I'm A Martinez. Ever run a marathon? Yeah, me neither. England's Kate Jayden has - not just one. She ran one every day, 26.2 miles a day, for a hundred and six days straight - a Guinness World Record. Throughout this marathon of marathons, she raised more than 50,000 bucks for charity. Oh, and she did most of it with a fractured knee - something to think about when you don't want to get on the treadmill just because you're a little sleepy. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Twinkle, Twinkle, Shooting Star
Ahead of the peak of the Perseid meteor shower, we're re-airing our first episode with Scientist in Residence Regina G. Barber. In it, Regina and planetary scientist Melissa Rice explore all things shooting star. They talk about the different types, where they come from and what they actually are (hint: not stars).
NME
Watch Bartees Strange join The National to perform ‘Mistaken For Strangers’ live
Bartees Strange joined The National onstage at two of the band’s recent shows, contributing guest vocals to a rendition of ‘Mistaken For Strangers’. Strange, who is supporting The National on four of their North American shows this month, performed the ‘Boxer’ standout with the band at concerts in Calgary and Missoula this week.
