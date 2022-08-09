HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on his right shoulder this week. The 35-year-old Brantley hasn’t played in a big league game since June 26. He hit .288 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 64 games in the final season of a $32 million, two-year contract. “There were a lot of different avenues that were taken to try to get Michael back on the field in time for the end of the season,” general manager James Click said Friday, “and ultimately, after consultation with our trainers and doctors, we ultimately came to the conclusion that this was the right path for him long-term for his health.” Brantley had surgery on Wednesday.

