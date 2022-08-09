Suspect in custody after EyeCare robbery

Update: 9:50 p.m.

According to an update on a social media post, the Amarillo Police Department has located and arrested the suspect.

According to APD, Donny Cesarez, a 45-year-old man has been arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center for Burglary of a Building.

Original

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a suspect who burglarized the EyeCare Plus Monday located at 3300 I-40 on Grand Street.

According to APD, tips can be given anonymously through Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, online at amarillopolice.org or through the P3 mobile app.