Abused, mistreated beagles rescued from VA research facility head to Ann Arbor in search of 'furever' homes

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) - A few dozen neglected beagles seized from a Virginia research facility last month have made their way to Michigan in search of new homes.

The Humane Society of Huron Valley said on social media that 15 of 4,000 rescued dogs have made their way to Ann Arbor Monday night after a 12-hour trek from down south.

Wendy Welch from the humane society told WWJ's Luke Sloan that the beagles they received have wonderful, sweet personalities, which will make them great family pets.

"The ones that we're getting are relatively young, 7 to 8 months in age and they're just the sweetest, sweetest dogs," Welch said. "Of course, that's why researchers choose beagles to use because they're just docile and loving."

The dogs made national headlines after a facility owned by Envigo RMS LLC. was shut down by government inspectors over numerous animal welfare violations.

Roughly 25 puppies were found dead by inspectors from cold exposure. Officials reported nursing mother beagles were denied food and food that the dogs did receive contained maggots, mold and feces.

"They were specific instances of dogs getting their feet caught in cages. [Researchers] are ignoring them, they're starving, they're killing the animals instead of getting them veterinary care," Welch said. "Just a whole host of really horrid activity despite the fact that on their website they boast that they're great at animal welfare. "

The animals have been arriving at rescue groups around the country with a number of dogs traveling to Grand Rapids and Midland to start their new lives.

Due to the dogs needing medical and behavioral care, Welch estimated it could be some time before all the dogs are placed for adoption. but when they do, she doesn't expect they will be in the shelter for long.

"They've been very highly received so, yes, we expect a lot of people will be interested in them for sure," she added.

A specific adoption process has been implemented by the humane society to help keep things going smoothly for dogs that may be ready for adoption right away.

"All beagles who are approved by our medical team will become available on Wednesday, August 10. Wednesday at 8 a.m., we will place a QR code on our front door which you can scan to obtain a place in our virtual queue," the rescue group said. "We will begin texting people in the queue, in the order they signed up, at 11 a.m. for visits."

The humane society has also started a fundraiser to help offset the cost of transportation, veterinary needs and supplies.

So far, the organization has raised over $6,000 on Facebook.

For more information about the fundraiser and the society's efforts, please visit here .