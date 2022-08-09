ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, VT

Ezra Miller cited for felony burglary in Vermont

By Johan Sheridan
DC News Now
DC News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181m8x_0hAWn4kW00

STAMFORD, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — Vermont state police in Shaftsbury, Vermont report a felony charge against embattled actor Ezra Miller. They said Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, faces a burglary charge.

Just before 6 p.m. on May 1, a burglary was reported at a residence on County Road in Stamford, Vermont. Police said several bottles of alcohol were taken while the owners were away. After reviewing surveillance videos and interviewing witnesses, they said they had probable cause to charge Miller, 29, of Stamford.

Actor Ezra Miller accused of ‘cult-like’ behavior, abuse of indigenous teen

Miller was charged with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling. Police found them at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday and issued a citation to appear at the Bennington Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court on September 26 to be arraigned.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

NH investigators to provide update on disappearance of Harmony Montgomery Thursday

CONCORD, NH – An update on the 2019 disappearance of Harmony Montgomery will be provided by investigators on Thursday. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg will deliver a statement at 2:00 p.m. Eight-year-old Harmony was last seen in 2019, but her disappearance was not reported for more than two years. Investigators have been searching for her ever since.In June, police and the FBI searched a Manchester, N.H. home where Harmony's father and his estranged wife previously lived. Police were seen removing several items including a refrigerator.A $150,000 reward is now being offered in the case.CBS News Boston will carry the press conference live on Thursday afternoon. 
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, VT
State
Vermont State
City
Bennington, VT
State
Washington State
Shaftsbury, VT
Crime & Safety
City
Shaftsbury, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
City
Washington, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezra Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Alcohol#Burglary#Nexstar Media Inc#Dc News
Mountain Times

Squatters come and go at Hartland Park and Ride

By Curt Peterson Deb and Andre Patenaude posted the first listserv notice about “campers” at Hartland’s Exit 9 Park and Ride lot on Aug. 3. “Okay, Hartlanders. I’m very surprised that no one has commented on the new eye sore […] Read More The post Squatters come and go at Hartland Park and Ride appeared first on The Mountain Times.
HARTLAND, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
DC News Now

DC News Now

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy