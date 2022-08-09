Landrum— Tommy Joe Smith, 71, of Landrum passed away on Saturday, August 6th at home. Tommy Joe was the son of the late Tom and Helen Smith and the husband of the late Rita Smith. Tommy Joe had lived and worked in the Landrum area for his entire life and was known throughout the countryside. In fact, as a family, we would go out to dinner frequently and it was a rare occasion when he didn’t know someone wherever we went.

