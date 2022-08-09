Read full article on original website
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Feed-A-Kid Summer Food Program serves largest number of children in its history
It’s been 10 years since the Feed-A-Kid Summer Program for Polk County was developed. In the first year, 60 families were delivered food. This year, money raised for Feed-A-Kid totaled $12,000, and 194 children from 84 families were served. FAK could have used even more funds because this is the largest number of children served in the history of the program. To feed all, some creativity at stretching the dollar was necessary.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Student Internship Program at Foothills Humane Society benefits the community
Foothills Human Society, through a grant provided by the Polk County Community Foundation, hired two summer interns which provided the community with two knowledgeable “ambassadors” to educate and influence others concerning responsible pet ownership and the problem of overpopulation of cats and dogs. The intern applicants went through...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
What’s Cooking? Polk County Farm to Fork Trail in the works
A small group of farmers, restaurateurs and winemakers is developing a food and drink trail around Polk County that visitors can follow to experience firsthand what makes the area special. The Foothills Farm to Fork Trail is being organized by five agriculture-related businesses and their leaders. They plan to build...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
School Safety: Discussing preparations to protect students and staff
Landrum High School’s Principal Flynn and LPD’s Lt. Shehan share insight. LANDRUM––As school safety is at the forefront of all parent’s minds, the Bulletin reached out to Landrum officials to ask them what preparations are being taken to keep students and staff safe during the upcoming school year. Landrum High School begins on August 16, along with all schools in Spartanburg District One.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
“Whoo Gives a Hoot?”: Learn about owls at free lecture
Join Conserving Carolina for a free lecture entitled, “Whoo Gives a Hoot,” presented by Emily Walker and Margeau Lance of Chimney Rock Management, on Saturday, August 20th at 10:30 a.m. at the Anne Elizabeth Suratt Nature Center at Walnut Creek Preserve. Owls are one of the most fascinating,...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Home Depot and Guiding Reins team up in Campobello
Home Depot and Guiding Reins team up in Campobello. Guiding Reins, a nonprofit equine program designed to help veterans improve their physical and mental well-being, recently teamed up with Home Depot to build a new compost and shavings bin at their Campobello facility. The Home Depot Foundation, specifically the Home Depot on 120 East Blackstock Road in Spartanburg, assisted Guiding Reins in the building project.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Public Hearing to be held in Landrum, consider a 155-lot development within city limits
LANDRUM––The number of residents, and the number of homes within the city limits, may be growing in the small town of Landrum. At 5:30 p.m. on August 30, the City of Landrum will be holding a Public Hearing to consider the rezoning of 65.64 acres within the city limits. The meeting will take place at the Landrum City Hall Chambers.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Tommy Joe Smith
Landrum— Tommy Joe Smith, 71, of Landrum passed away on Saturday, August 6th at home. Tommy Joe was the son of the late Tom and Helen Smith and the husband of the late Rita Smith. Tommy Joe had lived and worked in the Landrum area for his entire life and was known throughout the countryside. In fact, as a family, we would go out to dinner frequently and it was a rare occasion when he didn’t know someone wherever we went.
