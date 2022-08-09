ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

4 tips for renting an apartment without going broke

While finding a good deal on an apartment rental has never really been an easy feat in the summertime, this year is proving to be especially difficult. Thanks to a mix of various economic factors — record-high inflation outpacing slow wage growth, increasing interest rates pricing would-be homebuyers out of the market and apartment landlords making up for expired Covid deals — renting a new place is suddenly a lot less affordable. Just this June, rent prices had their biggest monthly gain since 1986 — that's over three decades.
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Brp Home Mortgage
Motley Fool

3 Good Reasons Not to Downsize Your Home

It's not always the right decision. Downsizing is a great way to lower your housing costs and free up cash. But going smaller isn't automatically the great solution you might think it is. If you've been thinking of downsizing, you may have been told that now is a great time...
REAL ESTATE
money.com

Homeowners Are Increasingly Turning to HELOCs for Extra Cash

Last month, Dennis Shirshikov and his wife, Natalie, decided they needed to renovate the kitchen, siding and roof of their house in Greene, New York. Then they started crunching numbers on how to afford it. "Our home was built in 1851, so there's always something to update," says Dennis Shirshikov,...
GREENE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Devon Higgins

Single Property Websites for Realtors

*This is sponsored content. If you click on any of the links in this article and end up purchasing any of our services, we (photoup.net) will get paid. Inflation and increasing home loan rates made housing requests drop forcefully in June 2022, forcing home prices to decrease.
US News and World Report

Canadian Home Buyers Return to Fixed-Rate Loans as Economy Wobbles

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian home buyers are shifting to fixed-rate mortgages at the fastest pace in a year, on bets that more rate hikes from the central bank are in store to bring inflation under control, even as the cost of these home loans remains close to the highest level since 2009.
BUSINESS
Motorious

Car Repossessions Climb Steeply

And that’s just the beginning of the bad news…. We just wrapped up recording our weekly podcast and during it we were speculating that the bubble was about to burst in the auto industry. Just like with the housing industry in 2007, banks, automakers, dealerships, and consumers have been acting like the good times would never stop rolling. After all, the average car payment has surged past $700 a month and a record percentage of car shoppers are carrying monthly payments of $1,000 or more. With the economy sputtering out, something has to give in this scenario. We’re starting to see the first sign of cracks in the dam as repossessions skyrocket.
BUYING CARS
EASTside Magazine

EASTside Magazine

Austin, TX
286
Followers
490
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

EASTside is the definitive lifestyle magazine of the east side region of Austin. Each issue informs and entertains our readers with useful information and heart-warming local stories. Our full-color publication is loaded with creative content and high quality design elements that engage our 25,000 readers throughout East Austin and beyond.

 https://www.eastsideatx.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy