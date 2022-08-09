ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police identify man found dead in submerged vehicle

Judge Marc DeRouen ordered an autopsy following the discovery of a deceased local man in Port Arthur. Police identified the man as 43-year-old Elton Dewayne Harris of Port Arthur. Family members reported Harris as a missing person on July 27. He was last seen on July 24. On Tuesday, Port...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KPLC TV

One in custody following carjacking, police chase

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person is in custody following a carjacking and police chase in Lake Charles, authorities said. The carjacking took place on Opelousas Street around 5 p.m., according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office put out a BOLO...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

DEVELOPING: Remains of Elton Harris found in waterway

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police confirm the discovery of a missing man's body inside of his submerged vehicle. Family members of Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, reported him missing July 27. He was last seen July 24. Members of the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team located Harris’ vehicle...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

Accident On Texas Ave. In BC

Bridge City Police and Fire Departments responded to a one vehicle accident Tuesday night at the intersection of Texas Ave. and Osborne Rd. Around 9pm a Chevrolet Malibu occupied by four people struck a utility pole, knocking out power to some customers, and also breaking a water valve. All four were transported to a Beaumont hospital with unknown injuries.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
12newsnow.com

Man facing felony charge after game room inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC

EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday. Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
EVADALE, TX
Lake Charles American Press

8/9: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Timilyon Keorty Fisher, 18, Port Arthur, Texas — maximum speed limit; no seat belt; aggravated flight from an officer; driver must be licensed; when passing on the right is permitted; hit-and-run driving; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; resisting an officer.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Local man injured in accident involving motorcycle in North Jasper County

A local man is undergoing treatment following an accident that occurred on Tuesday morning involving a motorcycle on Highway 96, in the north end of Jasper County. Sgt. Shana Clark of the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred when a Harley Davidson Motorcycle, that was traveling south on Highway 96 at what is commonly known as "Pipeline Hill", for some unknown reason left the road and turned over on the side of the highway, about a mile north of Recreational Road 255.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

More stolen catalytic convertors

Jasper Police are investigating another report of stolen catalytic convertors. Officers were called to Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 308 North Wheeler Street and Jasper Auto Sales at 490 North Wheeler on Monday when it was reported that workers there had discovered that the anti-pollution devices had been stolen off vehicles. Earlier...
JASPER, TX
KTRE

Crews respond to fires in Tyler County

Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months. Edgar’s sister, Jena, says in part, “at this point, neither I or my family members know if my brother is dead or alive.” Edgar’s sister says she believes the search for her brother has been disappointing, and the family at one point assumed Edgar had taken his own life.
TYLER, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Port Arthur PD seeks information regarding multiple unrelated crimes

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police Department is seeking information about multiple unrelated crimes that took place on August 5. The earliest incident occurred shortly after midnight. Officers responded to the Southeast Texas Medical Center in reference to a victim that had been shot in the buttocks. The shooting occurred at the Louis Manor Apartments, however there were no suspects or no witnesses, and the victim didn't wish to pursue criminal charges.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Port Arthur Police looking for man accused of hitting M&D Food Mart clerk with vehicle after stealing wallet from store

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are looking for a man who they suspect hit an area store clerk with a vehicle after stealing from the store. The robbery happened on August 5, 2022. Port Arthur Police were called to M&D Food Mart, located in the 1700 block of Woodworth Boulevard, after receiving a call about an aggravated robbery.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Candlelight vigil honors Beaumont Police Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell

BEAUMONT — Family and friends say they accomplished their goal of shining a light on the memory of Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell. The Beaumont officer died August 9, 2020 when a teenager more than two times the limit for blood -alcohol content crashed into her police SUV on Cardinal Drive.
BEAUMONT, TX

