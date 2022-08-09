Izzy Cox is set to arrive at Queens University of Charlotte in 2023. The Royals are currently transitioning to Division I, which should be complete in 2026. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO